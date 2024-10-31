U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Vince Fong for California’s 20th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Vince Fong to represent California’s Twentieth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“Congressman Vince Fong is a champion for job creators and small businesses in the Central Valley,” said Jennings Imel, Western Region Vice President at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “As a former state legislator, Congressman Fong has a proven record of opposing high taxes and burdensome regulations and supporting pro-growth policies that help businesses invest and create jobs. Congressman Fong has continued his advocacy for free enterprise and economic growth in Congress, and the U.S. Chamber is proud to endorse him for California’s 20th congressional district.”

"Since being sworn into Congress earlier this year, I have been focused on solutions to the key issues faced by Central Valley families and businesses, including increasing our energy production and water supplies,” said Congressman Fong. “I am grateful to have the support of the U.S. Chamber and look forward to continuing to work together to support our local businesses and grow our economy.”

