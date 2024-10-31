U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. John James for Michigan’s 10th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. John James to represent Michigan’s Tenth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“Congressman John James has dedicated his life to our country as a combat veteran, job creator, and fighter for free enterprise in Washington, D.C. as the Representative for Michigan’s 10th Congressional District,” said Rodney Davis, Head of Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “We are proud to endorse Congressman James in his re-election effort. He will continue to fight for businesses and families in Michigan and across this nation by working to advance pro-growth policies, and we look forward to working with him in the 119th Congress."

“As the former CEO of my family’s auto supply chain business, I am committed to helping create jobs and goods right here in Michigan—and I appreciate the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s partnership in that mission,” said Congressman James. “Supporting businesses in Southeast Michigan has always been a top priority of mine, and I am grateful for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s endorsement as we continue our works to expand the pathway to prosperity for all Americans.”

"Congressman John James is a proven, thoughtful, and fearless leader for Michigan, which is why the Michigan Chamber is proud to endorse John and support his bid for re-election," said Jim Holcomb, President and CEO of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce. "John is an unwavering advocate for our businesses and will fight to reign-in government spending. We need lawmakers like John at our nation's capital to ensure a strong economy and protect the American Dream for our children and grandchildren."

“The Southeast Michigan Chamber of Commerce is proud to endorse the re-election of 10th Congressional District Representative John James," said John Johnson, President and CEO of the Southeast Michigan Chamber. “We do so on the basis the following: his position on a number of significant issues relative to economic development reflecting the interests of the district; his physical presence in the district; his commitment and support of the non-profit community in particular the homeless and his work in bringing home the valuable resources for the district in the form of grants for local community projects throughout the district.”

