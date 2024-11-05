County of Ontario, NY Modernizes Procurement Operations with OpenGov

CANANDAIGUA, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With increased bid volume and limited staff, leadership in the County of Ontario in New York sought a new software solution to streamline its procurement process and improve vendor engagement. The County chose OpenGov, known for its comprehensive and user-friendly tools that bring transparency and efficiency to public procurement.Ontario County staff faced challenges such as time-consuming manual updates, outdated contract management, and inefficient vendor outreach processes. They needed a solution to enhance communication, enable centralized contract tracking, and support a seamless online bid process. OpenGov Procurement emerged as the preferred choice, with robust capabilities for managing documents, tracking contracts, and automating bid notifications, ensuring that the County could better manage its procurement operations and vendor relationships.With the implementation of OpenGov Procurement, Ontario County staff anticipate a transformation in their procurement operations. They expect to save time on bid openings and evaluations while benefiting from automated notifications and a centralized document repository for better data accessibility. Additionally, by enhancing the vendor experience with a free, accessible sign-up process, Ontario County aims to attract more competitive bids, further optimizing procurement outcomes for its residents.Ontario County joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.

