Foresight Ventures Co-hosts Neo X Grind Hackathon, Accessing $22 Million Funding to Propel Blockchain Innovation and Adoption

SINGAPORE, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Ventures, the leading global crypto venture capital firm, has announced its role as a key partner in the Neo X Grind Hackathon. Co-hosted with Neo, along with Bitget, IOSG Kickstarter, and Web3Labs, the event offers an impressive prize pool of over $22 million, positioning it as one of the largest hackathons in the Web3 space. The Neo X Grind Hackathon highlights Foresight Ventures' mission to foster innovation, support groundbreaking ideas, and drive crypto adoption worldwide.

The hackathon, which will take place on Neo's EVM-compatible sidechain Neo X, is set to attract talented developers and visionary entrepreneurs from around the globe. Participants will compete in various tracks, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), Infrastructure, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), SocialFi, Real World Assets (RWA), Gaming, and meme-related infrastructure. In addition to the $70,000 prize pool, top projects will gain access to a range of funding opportunities, including Foresight Ventures' incubation support, potential investments, and fast-track listing on Bitget.

With a commitment to empowering high potential projects, Foresight Ventures brings extensive experience in supporting and developing disruptive innovation in the blockchain industry. The firm's track record in supporting Web3 projects, combined with its unique, aggressive, and skin-in-the-game strategy, the VC has cemented itself as a leader in blockchain investments. The Neo X Grind Hackathon represents the latest chapter in Foresight Ventures' dedication to identifying and nurturing the most promising projects bound to shape the future of decentralized technology.

"Foresight Ventures has always been focused on the long-term impact of blockchain technology and its potential to redefine industries," said Forest Bai, Co-founder of Foresight Ventures. "Through initiatives like the Neo X Grind Hackathon, we aim to provide the resources, mentorship, and network needed for pioneering projects to thrive. Our partnership with Neo and the other co-hosts reflects our belief in the transformative power of Web3 and the immense opportunities within this space. We are excited to witness and support the next generation of innovators as they push the boundaries of what's possible."

Foresight Ventures has a long-standing history of supporting hackathons, leveraging these platforms as fertile ground for discovering new ideas and accelerating crypto adoption.

The timing of the Neo X Grind Hackathon aligns seamlessly with the accelerating growth of Layer-1 and Layer-2 blockchain ecosystems, which have witnessed a surge in user engagement in recent months. Building on Foresight Ventures' recent strategic investments in Aptos, TON, and Morph, this hackathon collaboration is designed to inspire projects that contribute meaningful advancements to these burgeoning ecosystems and propel the next wave of global crypto adoption.

The hackathon also includes valuable mentorship from industry leaders and provides access to fast-track listings on major exchanges, offering developers a unique chance to bring their projects directly to the market. In partnership with Neo, Foresight Ventures will actively support and guide participants through the incubation and development stages, helping turn visionary ideas into sustainable projects.

With Neo X's dBFT consensus mechanism and EVM compatibility, the hackathon offers a fair and efficient environment for developers to build, test, and deploy their Web3 solutions. The combination of Neo X's advanced infrastructure and Foresight Ventures' strategic support presents an unprecedented opportunity for Web3 builders to make a significant impact on the future of decentralized finance and beyond.

Through the Neo X Grind Hackathon, Foresight Ventures is advancing blockchain technology and fostering innovation in the Web3 sector. As Foresight Ventures looks toward the next few decades, the firm is committed to backing projects that not only drive financial returns but also contribute meaningfully to the adoption and growth of blockchain technology on a global scale.

For more information on the Neo X Grind Hackathon and participation details, please visit Neo X Grind Hackathon.

About Foresight Ventures

Foresight Ventures is the leading global crypto venture capital firm, managing over $400 million in assets across 150+ investments. With a research-driven approach, Foresight Ventures bridges Eastern and Western markets, focusing on early-stage opportunities in Web3. Its diverse portfolio spans blockchain infrastructure, AI and consumer applications with investments in top companies like Bitget Wallet, Aptos, TON and Morph. Through its premier owned media network, including The Block, Foresight News, Coinness and BlockTempo, the firm provides exposure to transformative technologies that shape the future of financial ecosystems.

Foresight Ventures backs the boldest upcoming innovations, encouraging concepts that challenge conventional platforms with real-life use cases built on emerging technologies. Dedicated to accelerating crypto adoption for billions of people worldwide, Foresight Ventures breaks down barriers empowering global financial freedom and inclusion to all.

