aTyr Pharma to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATYR), a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced that the company will present at several upcoming investor conferences scheduled to take place in November and December 2024.

Details of the conferences appear below:

Conference: Stifel Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, November 18, 2024

Time: 3:35pm EST

Location: New York, NY

Format: Corporate Presentation

Conference: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Time: 3:00pm GMT

Location: London, UK

Format: Corporate Presentation

Conference: 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Time: 8:20am EST

Location: Coral Gables, FL

Format: Fireside Chat

Conference: Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Time: 12:00pm EST

Location: New York, NY

Format: Fireside Chat

In addition to the presentations, company management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered attendees of the conferences. A webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investor’s section of the company’s website at www.atyrpharma.com. Following the events, a replay of the presentations will be available on the aTyr website for at least 90 days. For more information, contact investorrelations@atyrpharma.com.

About aTyr

aTyr is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging evolutionary intelligence to translate tRNA synthetase biology into new therapies for fibrosis and inflammation. tRNA synthetases are ancient, essential proteins that have evolved novel domains that regulate diverse pathways extracellularly in humans. aTyr’s discovery platform is focused on unlocking hidden therapeutic intervention points by uncovering signaling pathways driven by its proprietary library of domains derived from all 20 tRNA synthetases. aTyr’s lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a first-in-class biologic immunomodulator in clinical development for the treatment of interstitial lung disease, a group of immune-mediated disorders that can cause inflammation and progressive fibrosis, or scarring, of the lungs. For more information, please visit www.atyrpharma.com.

Contact: Ashlee Dunston Director, Investor Relations and Public Affairs adunston@atyrpharma.com

