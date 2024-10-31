Thumzup Reveals Plans for Significant Advertiser Growth Over the Next Year

Company targets an estimated 1,000 percent increase in advertiser base in 2025

Now has 500 advertisers and plans to scale to more than 5,000 advertisers

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TZUP), a leading provider of innovative social media branding and marketing solutions which allow businesses and brands to pay customers and fans cash through Venmo and PayPal for their posts on social media, today announces its plans to significantly expand its advertiser base in 2025. By entering into new markets, adding key features such as Instagram Reels, enhancing data for targeting and attribution, and integrating additional social media platforms, Thumzup is poised to drive substantial growth in the coming year.

“We have been testing our Account Specialist Program (ASP) in new select regions, which gives gig economy workers an easy way to generate income by signing up new advertisers in their local areas,” stated Robert Steele, Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup. “With new funding to support the ASP’s expansion, we are well-positioned to significantly increase our advertiser base.”

Robert Steele continued, “Our growth strategy includes expanding into new target markets, adding powerful features like an integration with Instagram Reels, enhancing attribution tools, and integrating additional social media platforms. These improvements are designed to make Thumzup even more attractive to advertisers, which we believe will help us reach our goal of a tenfold increase in advertisers over the next 12 months.”

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and Venmo.

Thumzup is a publicly traded company (Nasdaq: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

