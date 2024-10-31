Mega 97.9 Now Available on TuneIn Premium for Commercial-Free Listening Experience

New York City’s No. 1 Spanish-language radio station added to TuneIn’s extensive catalog of commercial-free programming on TuneIn Premium

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn , the world’s leader in live audio, announced a partnership with Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. to bring New York City’s top Hispanic radio station, Mega 97.9, to TuneIn Premium subscribers. Listeners across the U.S. can enjoy all their favorite Mega 97.9 shows like El Vacilón de la Mañana, including top DJs like Alex Sensation and DJ Carlito, without interruptions.

“Mega 97.9 has the pulse on Latin culture, bringing our vibrant community together through music, entertainment and conversation,” said Raúl Alarcón, chairman and CEO of Spanish Broadcasting System. “TuneIn’s extensive distribution network allows us to reach even more listeners with non-stop music and entertainment.”

According to Nielsen, 97% of Hispanics in the U.S . listen to radio every month. This influence demonstrates the significance of Spanish-language radio stations like Mega 97.9 to the Hispanic community, comprising over 63 million people in the U.S.

“Mega 97.9 is one of the most popular radio stations in the largest radio market. It has consistently ranked among the most listened-to stations across the country with a huge loyal audience,” said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “We’re excited to partner with Spanish Broadcasting System to expand our premium offerings and bring listeners uninterrupted access to high-quality audio experiences.”

Mega 97.9 is the newest addition to TuneIn Premium’s growing catalog of commercial-free radio content, including ESPN, CNN, FOX News Radio and MSNBC, among many others. In addition to commercial-free content, TuneIn Premium offers listeners access to more than 100,000 radio stations, plus audiobooks, podcasts and live coverage of the top sports leagues.

TuneIn is the world’s largest platform for live radio with more than 75 million monthly active listeners. TuneIn’s technology is integrated into more than 200 different vehicles and devices to allow listeners to easily access their favorite content from almost anywhere.

To sign up for TuneIn Premium, visit: https://tunein.com/premium

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at https://tunein.com/ or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Spanish Broadcasting System:

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS) owns and operates radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of Los Angeles, New York, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco, Orlando, and Tampa, airing the Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Urbano format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform of over 290 affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also produces a nationwide roster of live concerts and events, and owns a stable of digital properties, including LaMusica, a mobile app providing Latino-focused audio and video streaming content, and HitzMaker, a new-talent destination for aspiring artists. We also provide digital marketing solutions through our pure-play digital marketing department, Digidea and access to the digital realm where brands can explore a diverse range of engaging content, unlock valuable insights, and connect with our thriving podcast community. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com .

Media Contact For TuneIn:

Angela Petersen

SamsonPR

Angela@SamsonPR.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.