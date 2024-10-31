Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,443 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,143 in the last 365 days.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

MATTOON, Ill., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Highlights

  • Net income of $19.5 million, or $0.81 diluted EPS
  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $19.8 million, or $0.83 diluted EPS
  • Loan growth of 1% helped drive second consecutive quarter of net interest income expansion
  • 16.6% year-over-year growth for wealth management and insurance combined
  • Tangible book value per share increased 6.6% in the quarter
  • Board of Directors declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share

“We are pleased to deliver another solid and consistent quarter of financial results,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Healthy growth in loans, core deposits, and noninterest income, along with the sustainable strength in our asset quality, helped fuel our operating results for the period. We strengthened our balance sheet with a reduction in borrowings and subordinated debt while increasing tangible book value per share by nearly 7% in the quarter and 26% from last September. We continue to advance on our strategic initiatives to deliver exceptional value to our customers, communities, and shareholders,” Dively concluded.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 increased by $0.8 million, or 1.4% compared to the second quarter of 2024. Interest income increased by $2.5 million primarily driven by loan growth and repricing of maturing loans, as well as a remix of lower yielding securities into cash. Interest expense increased by $1.7 million primarily in higher rates on money market accounts and repricing of CD’s. The increase was primarily early in the quarter and stabilized in the second half of the period. In addition, the Company paid off $55.0 million of brokered CD’s that matured at the end of September and carried an average rate of 5.3%.

In comparison to the third quarter of 2023, net interest income increased $7.1 million, or 14.1%. Interest income increased by $10.7 million and interest expense increased $3.6 million. The increases were partially driven by the addition of Blackhawk, which closed in the middle of the third quarter last year. In addition, higher rates on new loan originations and refinancing have outpaced higher interest costs. 

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.35% for the third quarter of 2024, which was a decline of one basis point compared to the prior quarter. Earning asset yields increased by eight basis points, while the average cost of funds increased by nine basis points. Accretion income for the quarter was $3.6 million, which was a decrease of $0.1 million from the prior quarter. 

In comparison to the third quarter of last year, the net interest margin increased 29 basis points, with an average earnings asset increase of 46 basis points versus the average cost of funds increase of 17 basis points. The increases were due to higher rates on new and renewed loans and deposits.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans ended the quarter at $5.62 billion, representing an increase of $54.0 million, or 1.0% compared to the prior quarter. Loan growth was well diversified primarily between commercial real estate, agricultural operating, and commercial and industrial. The largest decline was in consumer loans.

Asset Quality

The Company’s asset quality metrics were solid again in the third quarter reflecting the strength of the credit culture. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) increased by $0.5 million to $68.8 million with an ending ACL to total loans ratio of 1.22%. Provision expense was recorded in the amount of $1.3 million and the Company had net charge offs of $0.8 million in the period. Also, at the end of the third quarter, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.32%, and the ACL to non-performing loans was 377%. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.27% at quarter end. Non-performing loans decreased by $0.8 million in the period to $18.2 million. Special mention loans increased $7.4 million in the quarter to $38.2 million. Substandard loans increased $1.4 million in the period to $29.0 million.

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits ended the quarter at $6.09 billion, which represented a decrease of $26.9 million, or 0.04% from the prior quarter. The decrease included $55.0 million of brokered CD’s that had an average rate of 5.30% and matured at the end of the quarter. Excluding these brokered CD’s, deposits increased in the period primarily with higher CD’s more than offsetting a decline in interest bearing demand deposits. In addition, the Company reduced its FHLB advances by $25.0 million in the quarter. In comparison to the prior quarter, the average cost of funds increased in the third quarter of 2024 to 2.00%.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased and cancelled $16.0 million of its outstanding 3.95% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2030 (“Notes”). The Notes were purchased at a discount in the open market and generated a gain, net of the discount and fees, of $0.4 million.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $23.0 million compared to $22.4 million in the prior quarter. Wealth management revenues increased $0.4 million primarily on higher brokerage and trust fees and ended the period with $6.4 billion in assets under management. Ag services revenue totaled $1.8 million in the quarter most of which was farm management income versus land sales. Insurance revenues declined $0.5 million compared to the prior quarter due to regular seasonality in the business. Other income increased $0.9 million in the period and included a net gain on the repurchase of a portion of the Company’s subordinated Notes.

In comparison to the third quarter of 2023, noninterest income increased $3.6 million when excluding the impacts from securities gains and losses. The increase was primarily driven by the addition of Blackhawk and growth in insurance revenues.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $53.9 million compared to $51.4 million in the prior quarter. The increase was partially driven by the acquisition of Mid Rivers Insurance Group, which closed on July 9th. In addition, expenses were higher in salaries and benefits driven by higher incentive compensation and medical insurance expenses. Debit card expense increased $0.6 million due to higher usage and the annual service provider incentive credit in the second quarter. Net occupancy and equipment increased by $0.5 million on higher software license costs. The current quarter included $0.2 million in acquisition and integration costs.

In comparison to the third quarter of 2023, noninterest expenses increased $6.8 million. The increase was primarily driven by the addition of Blackhawk and organic growth, including the impacts from higher inflation, partially offset with lower acquisition and integration costs.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, as adjusted in the non-GAAP reconciliation table herein, for the third quarter 2024 was 61.3% compared to 59.6% in the prior quarter and 58.6% for the same period last year.

Capital Levels and Dividend

The Company’s capital levels remained strong and comfortably above the “well capitalized” levels. Capital levels ended the period as follows:

Total capital to risk-weighted assets 15.24%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.70%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.29%
Leverage ratio 10.14%
   

The Company’s Board of Directors approved its regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 payable on November 29, 2024 for shareholders of record on November 14, 2024.

About First Mid: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc., and First Mid Wealth Management Co. First Mid is a $7.6 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, Texas, and Wisconsin and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in providing solutions and services to the customers and communities and has done so over the last 159 years. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com.

Non-GAAP Measures: In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance. Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported. These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include “Adjusted Net Income,” “Adjusted Diluted EPS,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent,” and “Tangible Book Value per Common Share”. While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Statements
This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about First Mid, such as discussions of First Mid’s pricing and fee trends, credit quality and outlook, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses and planned schedules. First Mid intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of First Mid are identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, changes in interest rates; general economic conditions and those in the market areas of First Mid; legislative and/or regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of First Mid’s loan or investment portfolios and the valuation of those investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition, demand for financial services in the market areas of First Mid; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; and the impact of pandemics on First Mid’s businesses. Additional information concerning First Mid, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect First Mid’s financial results, are included in First Mid’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
Austin Frank
SVP, Shareholder Relations
217-258-5522
afrank@firstmid.com

Matt Smith
Chief Financial Officer
217-258-1528
msmith@firstmid.com

               
      FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
      Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
      (In thousands, unaudited)
      As of
     
      September 30,   December 31,   September 30,
        2024       2023       2023  
               
Assets              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 164,191     $ 143,064     $ 383,237  
Investment securities     1,125,774       1,179,402       1,226,746  
Loans (including loans held for sale)   5,614,591       5,580,565       5,540,065  
Less allowance for credit losses     (68,774 )     (68,675 )     (68,241 )
Net loans       5,545,817       5,511,890       5,471,824  
Premises and equipment, net     101,464       101,396       102,004  
Goodwill and intangibles, net     265,139       264,231       267,793  
Bank Owned Life Insurance     169,635       166,125       165,022  
Other assets       190,469       220,686       238,668  
Total assets     $ 7,562,489     $ 7,586,794     $ 7,855,294  
               
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Deposits:              
Non-interest bearing   $ 1,387,290     $ 1,398,234     $ 1,389,022  
Interest bearing       4,701,544       4,725,425       4,957,302  
Total deposits       6,088,834       6,123,659       6,346,324  
Repurchase agreements with customers   204,343       213,721       214,978  
Other borrowings     238,712       263,787       364,953  
Junior subordinated debentures   24,224       24,058       24,003  
Subordinated debt     87,373       106,755       106,648  
Other liabilities       60,506       61,610       60,440  
Total liabilities       6,703,992       6,793,590       7,117,346  
               
Total stockholders' equity     858,497       793,204       737,948  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,562,489     $ 7,586,794     $ 7,855,294  
               


                       
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
                       
      Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
      September 30,     September 30,  
        2024       2023       2024       2023  
Interest income:                      
Interest and fees on loans   $ 81,775     $ 69,143     $ 239,158     $ 183,747  
Interest on investment securities     7,036       9,284       21,846       23,604  
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits   2,371       2,011       6,533       2,888  
Total interest income       91,182       80,438       267,537       210,239  
Interest expense:                      
Interest on deposits       28,341       22,047       80,775       51,394  
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase       1,444       1,625       5,115       4,811  
Interest on other borrowings     2,195       4,749       6,757       13,716  
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures     567       545       1,646       1,314  
Interest on subordinated debt     1,092       1,029       3,466       3,003  
Total interest expense       33,639       29,995       97,759       74,238  
Net interest income       57,543       50,443       169,778       136,001  
Provision for credit losses     1,266       5,911       1,992       5,552  
Net interest income after provision for loan   56,277       44,532       167,786       130,449  
Non-interest income:                      
Wealth management revenues     5,816       4,940       16,543       15,795  
Insurance commissions       6,003       5,199       21,747       19,416  
Service charges       3,121       2,994       9,304       7,583  
Net securities gains/(losses)     (277 )     3,389       (433 )     3,337  
Mortgage banking revenues     1,109       846       2,853       1,328  
ATM/debit card revenue     4,267       3,766       12,603       10,114  
Other       2,984       1,919       7,306       7,445  
Total non-interest income     23,023       23,053       69,923       65,018  
Non-interest expense:                      
Salaries and employee benefits     31,565       25,422       92,177       75,037  
Net occupancy and equipment expense     8,055       6,929       23,122       18,969  
Net other real estate owned (income) expense   107       902       171       1,062  
FDIC insurance       829       785       2,600       2,324  
Amortization of intangible assets     3,405       2,568       10,242       5,567  
Stationary and supplies       482       335       1,243       942  
Legal and professional expense     2,573       1,844       7,558       5,314  
ATM/debit card expense     1,869       1,751       4,341       3,990  
Marketing and donations     836       764       2,512       2,326  
Other       4,212       5,796       14,720       13,184  
Total non-interest expense     53,933       47,096       158,686       128,715  
Income before income taxes     25,367       20,489       79,023       66,752  
Income taxes       5,885       5,372       19,293       15,888  
Net income     $ 19,482     $ 15,117     $ 59,730     $ 50,864  
                       
Per Share Information                      
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.81     $ 0.81     $ 2.50     $ 1.74  
Diluted earnings per common share     0.81       0.80       2.49       1.74  
                       
Weighted average shares outstanding     23,905,099       20,528,717       23,891,430       20,510,585  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   24,006,647       20,628,239       23,988,478       20,596,283  
                       


                               
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
                               
          For the Quarter Ended  
          September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  
              2024       2024       2024       2023     2023  
Interest income:                              
Interest and fees on loans         $ 81,775     $ 79,560     $ 77,823     $ 78,676   $ 69,143  
Interest on investment securities           7,036       7,405       7,405       8,515     9,284  
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits         2,371       1,718       2,444       2,736     2,011  
Total interest income             91,182       88,683       87,672       89,927     80,438  
Interest expense:                                
Interest on deposits             28,341       26,338       26,096       25,900     22,047  
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase       1,444       1,615       2,056       1,754     1,625  
Interest on other borrowings           2,195       2,248       2,314       3,073     4,749  
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures           567       537       542       545     545  
Interest on subordinated debt           1,092       1,180       1,194       1,193     1,029  
Total interest expense             33,639       31,918       32,202       32,465     29,995  
Net interest income             57,543       56,765       55,470       57,462     50,443  
Provision for credit losses           1,266       1,083       (357 )     552     5,911  
Net interest income after provision for loan         56,277       55,682       55,827       56,910     44,532  
Non-interest income:                              
Wealth management revenues             5,816       5,405       5,322       4,998     4,940  
Insurance commissions             6,003       6,531       9,213       5,398     5,199  
Service charges             3,121       3,227       2,956       3,298     2,994  
Net securities gains/(losses)           (277 )     (156 )     0       46     3,389  
Mortgage banking revenues           1,109       1,038       706       954     846  
ATM/debit card revenue           4,267       4,281       4,055       4,233     3,766  
Other             2,984       2,096       2,226       2,841     1,919  
Total non-interest income           23,023       22,422       24,478       21,768     23,053  
Non-interest expense:                              
Salaries and employee benefits           31,565       30,164       30,448       29,925     25,422  
Net occupancy and equipment expense           8,055       7,507       7,560       7,977     6,929  
Net other real estate owned (income) expense         107       85       (21 )     800     902  
FDIC insurance             829       902       869       1,015     785  
Amortization of intangible assets           3,405       3,340       3,497       3,560     2,568  
Stationary and supplies             482       370       391       404     335  
Legal and professional expense           2,573       2,536       2,449       2,065     1,844  
ATM/debit card expense           1,869       1,281       1,191       1,332     1,751  
Marketing and donations           836       814       862       679     764  
Other             4,212       4,392       6,116       9,268     5,796  
Total non-interest expense           53,933       51,391       53,362       57,025     47,096  
Income before income taxes           25,367       26,713       26,943       21,653     20,489  
Income taxes             5,885       6,968       6,440       3,582     5,372  
Net income           $ 19,482     $ 19,745     $ 20,503     $ 18,071   $ 15,117  
                               
Per Share Information                              
Basic earnings per common share         $ 0.81     $ 0.83     $ 0.86     $ 0.76   $ 0.68  
Diluted earnings per common share           0.81       0.82       0.86       0.76     0.68  
                               
Weighted average shares outstanding           23,905,099       23,896,210       23,872,731       23,837,853     22,220,438  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding         24,006,647       23,998,152       23,960,335       23,921,758     22,319,334  
                               


                     
        FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
        Consolidated Financial Highlights and Ratios
        (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
        (Unaudited)
    As of and for the Quarter Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
      2024       2024       2024       2023       2023  
                     
Loan Portfolio                    
Construction and land development   $ 190,857     $ 195,389     $ 186,851     $ 205,077     $ 189,206  
Farm real estate loans     384,620       387,015       388,941       391,132       399,834  
1-4 Family residential properties     505,342       507,517       518,641       542,469       531,699  
Multifamily residential properties     338,167       334,446       312,758       319,129       327,067  
Commercial real estate     2,440,120       2,406,955       2,396,092       2,384,704       2,392,834  
Loans secured by real estate     3,859,106       3,831,322       3,803,283       3,842,511       3,840,640  
Agricultural operating loans     233,414       213,997       213,217       196,272       179,447  
Commercial and industrial loans     1,283,631       1,268,646       1,227,906       1,266,159       1,242,653  
Consumer loans     63,222       70,841       79,569       91,014       99,542  
All other loans     175,218       175,811       175,320       184,609       177,783  
Total loans     5,614,591       5,560,617       5,499,295       5,580,565       5,540,065  
                     
Deposit Portfolio                    
Non-interest bearing demand deposits   $ 1,387,290     $ 1,393,336     $ 1,448,299     $ 1,398,234     $ 1,389,022  
Interest bearing demand deposits     1,834,123       1,909,993       1,974,857       1,837,296       1,940,162  
Savings deposits     648,582       673,381       704,777       710,586       734,377  
Money Market     1,183,594       1,127,699       1,107,177       1,129,950       1,161,957  
Time deposits     1,035,245       1,011,370       1,007,826       1,047,593       1,120,806  
Total deposits     6,088,834       6,115,779       6,242,936       6,123,659       6,346,324  
                     
Asset Quality                    
Non-performing loans   $ 18,242     $ 19,079     $ 20,064     $ 20,128     $ 21,269  
Non-performing assets     20,076       20,557       21,471       21,292       23,565  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)     804       708       381       118       181  
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans     377.01 %     358.05 %     338.60 %     341.19 %     320.85 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans outstanding     1.22 %     1.23 %     1.24 %     1.23 %     1.23 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.32 %     0.34 %     0.36 %     0.36 %     0.38 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.27 %     0.27 %     0.28 %     0.28 %     0.30 %
Special Mention loans     38,151       30,767       65,693       74,050       73,732  
Substandard and Doubtful loans     29,037       27,594       29,296       28,945       30,575  
                     
Common Share Data                    
Common shares outstanding     23,904,051       23,895,868       23,888,929       23,827,137       23,830,038  
Book value per common share   $ 35.91     $ 34.05     $ 33.40     $ 33.29     $ 30.97  
Tangible book value per common share (1)     24.82       23.28       22.49       22.20       19.73  
Tangible book value per common share excluding other comprehensive income at period end (1)     29.70       29.43       28.67       27.93       27.24  
Market price of stock     38.91       32.88       32.68       34.66       26.56  
                     
Key Performance Ratios and Metrics                    
End of period earning assets   $ 6,786,458     $ 6,812,574     $ 6,923,742     $ 6,780,160     $ 7,007,282  
Average earning assets     6,857,070       6,815,932       6,884,855       6,948,309       6,593,781  
Average rate on average earning assets (tax equivalent)     5.35 %     5.27 %     5.16 %     5.18 %     4.89 %
Average rate on cost of funds     2.00 %     1.91 %     1.91 %     1.85 %     1.83 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)     3.35 %     3.36 %     3.25 %     3.33 %     3.06 %
Return on average assets     1.03 %     1.05 %     1.07 %     0.93 %     0.90 %
Adjusted return on average assets (1)     1.05 %     1.07 %     1.17 %     1.16 %     0.94 %
Return on average common equity     9.40 %     9.92 %     10.37 %     9.76 %     8.70 %
Adjusted return on average common equity (1)     9.58 %     10.11 %     11.28 %     12.11 %     9.82 %
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (1)     61.33 %     59.61 %     59.09 %     58.91 %     58.60 %
Full-time equivalent employees     1,207       1,185       1,188       1,187       1,224  
                     
                     
1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure.         
                     


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Net Interest Margin
(In thousands, unaudited)
    For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2024
    QTD Average       Average
    Balance   Interest   Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS          
Interest bearing deposits $ 160,050     $ 2,304   5.73 %
Federal funds sold   26       28   428.43 %
Certificates of deposits investments   3,415       39   4.54 %
Investment Securities:          
Taxable (total less municipals)   873,865       5,241   2.40 %
Tax-exempt (Municipals)   273,799       2,272   3.32 %
Loans (net of unearned income)   5,545,915       82,382   5.91 %
             
Total interest earning assets   6,857,070       92,266   5.35 %
             
NONEARNING ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks   98,906          
Premises and equipment   101,576          
Other nonearning assets   594,609          
Allowance for loan losses   (68,646 )        
             
Total assets $ 7,583,515          
             
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES          
Demand deposits $ 2,999,374     $ 17,563   2.33 %
Savings deposits   663,494       265   0.16 %
Time deposits   1,065,176       10,513   3.93 %
Total interest bearing deposits   4,728,044       28,341   2.38 %
Repurchase agreements   202,973       1,444   2.83 %
FHLB advances   238,723       2,194   3.66 %
Federal funds purchased   -       1   0.00 %
Subordinated debt   97,177       1,092   4.47 %
Jr. subordinated debentures   24,195       567   9.32 %
Other debt     -       -   0.00 %
Total borrowings   563,068       5,298   3.74 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   5,291,112       33,639   2.53 %
             
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES          
Demand deposits   1,415,861     Average cost of funds   2.00 %
Other liabilities   47,848          
Stockholders' equity   828,694          
             
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 7,583,515          
             
Net Interest Earnings / Spread     $ 58,627   2.82 %
             
Impact of Non-Interest Bearing Funds         0.53 %
             
Tax effected yield on interest earning assets       3.35 %
             


                           
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, unaudited)
                           
          As of and for the Quarter Ended
          September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
            2024       2024       2024       2023       2023  
                           
Net interest income as reported     $ 57,543     $ 56,765     $ 55,470     $ 57,462     $ 50,443  
Net interest income, (tax equivalent)     58,627       57,361       56,086       58,255       51,212  
Average earning assets       6,857,070       6,815,932       6,884,855       6,948,309       6,593,781  
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)     3.35 %     3.36 %     3.25 %     3.33 %     3.06 %
                           
                           
Common stockholder's equity     $ 858,497     $ 813,645     $ 797,952     $ 793,204     $ 737,948  
Goodwill and intangibles, net       265,139       257,377       260,699       264,231       267,793  
Common shares outstanding       23,904       23,896       23,889       23,827       23,830  
Tangible Book Value per common share   $ 24.82     $ 23.28     $ 22.49     $ 22.20     $ 19.73  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI)   (116,692 )     (146,998 )     (147,667 )     (136,427 )     (178,903 )
Adjusted tangible book value per common share $ 29.70     $ 29.43     $ 28.67     $ 27.93     $ 27.24  
                           


                           
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
                           
          As of and for the Quarter Ended
          September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
            2024       2024       2024       2023       2023  
Adjusted earnings Reconciliation                    
Net Income - GAAP       $ 19,482     $ 19,745     $ 20,503     $ 18,071     $ 15,117  
Adjustments (post-tax): (1)                      
Acquisition ACL on non-PCD assets in provision expense   -       -       -       -       2,985  
Net (gain)/loss on securities sales       219       123       -       (36 )     (2,677 )
Integration and acquisition expenses     137       250       1,804       4,385       1,653  
Total non-recurring adjustments (non-GAAP) $ 356     $ 373     $ 1,804     $ 4,348     $ 1,962  
                           
Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP     $ 19,838     $ 20,118     $ 22,307     $ 22,419     $ 17,079  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.83     $ 0.84     $ 0.93     $ 0.94     $ 0.77  
Adjusted return on average assets - non-GAAP   1.05 %     1.07 %     1.17 %     1.16 %     0.94 %
Adjusted return on average common equity - non-GAAP   9.58 %     10.11 %     11.28 %     12.11 %     9.82 %
                           
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation                      
Noninterest expense - GAAP     $ 53,933     $ 51,391     $ 53,362     $ 57,025     $ 47,096  
Other real estate owned property income (expense)   (107 )     (85 )     21       (800 )     (902 )
Amortization of intangibles       (3,405 )     (3,340 )     (3,497 )     (3,560 )     (2,568 )
Nonrecurring severance expense     -       -       -       -       -  
Integration and acquisition expenses     (174 )     (316 )     (2,283 )     (5,550 )     (2,093 )
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)   $ 50,247     $ 47,650     $ 47,603     $ 47,115     $ 41,533  
                           
Net interest income -GAAP     $ 57,543     $ 56,765     $ 55,470     $ 57,462     $ 50,443  
Effect of tax-exempt income (1)       1,084       596       616       793       769  
Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP)   $ 58,627     $ 57,361     $ 56,086     $ 58,255     $ 51,212  
                           
Noninterest income - GAAP     $ 23,023     $ 22,422     $ 24,478     $ 21,768     $ 23,053  
Net (gain)/loss on securities sales       277       156       0       (46 )     (3,389 )
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)   $ 23,300     $ 22,578     $ 24,478     $ 21,722     $ 19,664  
                           
Adjusted total revenue (non-GAAP)   $ 81,927     $ 79,939     $ 80,564     $ 79,977     $ 70,876  
                           
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)       61.33 %     59.61 %     59.09 %     58.91 %     58.60 %
                           
(1) Nonrecurring items (post-tax) and tax-exempt income are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21%.     

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more