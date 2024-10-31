Eagle Pharmaceuticals Adopts Limited Duration Stockholder Rights Plan

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company” or “Eagle”) (OTCMKTS: EGRX) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has adopted a limited duration stockholder rights agreement (the “Rights Plan”), effective immediately.

The Company continues to experience a significant dislocation in the trading price of its common stock. The Rights Plan is intended to enable each of the Company’s stockholders to have the opportunity to realize the long-term value of their investment. The Rights Plan is intended to reduce the likelihood that any person or group gains control of the Company through open market accumulation of the Company’s common stock or other means and thereby potentially disadvantaging the interests of the Company’s stockholders without appropriately compensating all stockholders or without providing the Board sufficient time to make informed judgments and take actions that are in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders. The Rights Plan was adopted in response to the significant and ongoing dislocation in the trading price of the Company’s common stock and recent unsolicited efforts by third parties to capitalize on this dislocation, including through accumulations of the Company’s common stock. As previously disclosed, the Company is conducting a review process to evaluate a range of potential financing and other alternatives to strengthen its liquidity position and capital structure.

In addition, the Rights Plan does not prevent the Board from engaging with parties or accepting an acquisition proposal if the Board believes that it is in the best interests of the Company and all of its stockholders. The Rights Plan is similar to other plans adopted by publicly held companies in comparable circumstances, and does not contain any dead-hand, slow-hand, no-hand or similar feature that limits the ability of a future Board to redeem the Rights (as defined below).

In connection with the adoption of the Rights Plan, the Board declared a dividend of one preferred share purchase right (a “Right”) for each outstanding share of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on November 11, 2024, the record date. The Rights will be exercisable only if a person or group (an “Acquiring Person”) acquires or launches a tender or exchange offer to acquire beneficial ownership (which includes certain synthetic equity interests) of 10% or more of the Company’s outstanding common stock (15% in the case of a passive institutional investor as described in the Rights Plan). Any stockholders that beneficially own shares of the Company’s outstanding common stock above the applicable threshold as of the time of this announcement are grandfathered at their current ownership levels but are not permitted to increase their ownership without triggering the Rights Plan. Once the Rights become exercisable, each Right will entitle its holder (other than any Acquiring Person, whose Rights will become void) to purchase, for $10.00, additional shares of the Company’s common stock having a market value of twice such exercise price. In addition, the Rights Plan has customary flip-over and exchange features.

The Rights Plan will automatically expire on October 30, 2025, without any further action being required to be taken by the Board, unless the rights are earlier redeemed or exchanged by the Company. Additional information regarding the Rights Plan will be contained in a Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients’ lives. Eagle’s commercialized products include PEMFEXY®, RYANODEX®, BENDEKA®, BELRAPZO®, TREAKISYM® (Japan), and BYFAVO® and BARHEMSYS® through its wholly owned subsidiary Acacia Pharma Inc. Eagle’s oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states, and the company is focused on developing medicines with the potential to become part of the personalized medicine paradigm in cancer care. Additional information is available on Eagle’s website at www.eagleus.com.

