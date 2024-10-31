Dragon Interact, a Subsidiary of DatChat, To Launch "Trump Trivia" - A New AI-Generated Podcast for the Ultimate Political Trivia Experience

AI-generated podcast invites listeners into an engaging, immersive trivia experience all about the first family of American politics – the Trumps.

DatChat launches AI-generated podcast Trump Trivia, an engaging immersive trivia experience

New Brunswick, NJ, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragon Interact, a subsidiary of DatChat, Inc. (Nasdaq: DATS), a developer of AI-driven gaming and media, announced today the launch of Trump Trivia, a unique, AI-generated podcast offering an engaging, immersive trivia experience focused on the iconic family of American politics – the Trumps. The first episode is scheduled to launch on November 15, 2024

Created to entertain and inform, Trump Trivia offers listeners a comprehensive journey through the lives, legacy, and lasting impact of the Trump family on American culture and politics. Hosted on a state-of-the-art platform, the podcast will be available for download on major podcast streaming platforms and will feature interactive trivia segments for listeners to play along. Covering everything from historical milestones to pop culture references and the behind-the-scenes moments of Trump’s public and private lives, Trump Trivia promises to be a captivating listen for anyone interested in modern American political history.

"Dragon Interact’s mission is to harness the power of AI to create compelling, engaging, and innovative media experiences. With Trump Trivia, we’re leveraging this technology to bring new interactivity and accessibility to the world of political podcasting that has never been experienced before," said Darin Myman, CEO of DatChat, Inc. “We believe this podcast will offer listeners an entertaining way to explore the unique, multifaceted world of the Trump family.”

Creating AI-generated content for gaming and media, Dragon Interact aims to push the boundaries of consumer entertainment. Each episode of Trump Trivia features AI-enhanced voice talent, advanced research tools, and an intuitive listener response system, allowing users to test their knowledge in real-time. This new offering aligns with Dragon Interact’s mission to blend cutting-edge technology with top-quality entertainment, providing audiences with fresh, engaging ways to explore topics they care about.

Trump Trivia launches on November 15, 2024, with new episodes releasing weekly. Join the conversation, test your knowledge, and enjoy a fresh take on one of America’s most talked-about families.

Dragon Interact Dragon Interact, a subsidiary of DatChat, Inc., is a pioneer in AI-driven consumer entertainment and a leading publisher of gaming, podcasting, and vodcasting applications. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge experiences, Dragon Interact is redefining interactive entertainment across platforms, seamlessly blending artificial intelligence with compelling content.

About DatChat, Inc.

DatChat, Inc. is a secure messaging, metaverse, and social media company that not only focuses on protecting privacy on personal devices, but also protects user information after it is shared with others. The DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network presents technology that allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after users send them, prevents screenshots, and hides encrypted photos in plain sight on camera rolls. DatChat's patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages. With the DatChat Messenger, a user can decide how long their messages last on a recipient's device, while feeling secure that at any time, they can delete individual messages or entire message threads, making it like the conversation never happened.

