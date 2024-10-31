Submit Release
Hudson Global to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 12th

Schedules Conference Call and Webcast

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON), a leading global talent solutions company, will issue its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024, before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

The company will host a conference call to review its results that same day at 10:00 am ET (7:00 am PT). If you wish to join the conference call, please use the dial-in information below:

  • Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-833-816-1383
  • International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-0476

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed online via the investor relations section of the company’s website, hudsonrpo.com. The archived call will also be available on the investor relations section of the company's website, hudsonrpo.com.

About Hudson Global, Inc.

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading global total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we develop tailored talent solutions designed to meet our clients’ strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations.

For more information, please visit us at hudsonrpo.com or contact us at ir@hudsonrpo.com.

Investor Relations:
The Equity Group
Lena Cati
212 836-9611 / lcati@equityny.com
Katie Murphy
212 836-9612 / kmurphy@equityny.com


