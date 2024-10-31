Submit Release
Allegro MicroSystems Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

– Sales Increased 12% Sequentially to $187 Million –

MANCHESTER, N.H., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALGM), a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor solutions for motion control and energy efficient systems, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended September 27, 2024.

“We delivered results in-line with our commitments. Second quarter sales were $187 million, with sequential growth in both Automotive and Industrial and Other end markets. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.08, at the high end of our outlook,” said Vineet Nargolwala, President and CEO of Allegro. “We are encouraged by the continued demand for our differentiated solutions and the progress made by our customers and partners to rebalance their inventories. We continue to invest for growth to extend our market leadership. The accelerating pace of our new product introductions, as evidenced by our latest product releases, sets the stage for significant growth momentum in the near future.”

Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

In thousands, except per share data   Three-Month Period Ended     Six-Month Period Ended  
    September 27,
2024		     June 28,
2024		     September 29,
2023		     September 27,
2024		     September 29,
2023		  
    (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)  
Net Sales                              
Automotive   $ 141,893     $ 131,184     $ 197,321     $ 273,077     $ 382,751  
Industrial and other     45,498       35,735       78,188       81,233       171,051  
Total net sales   $ 187,391     $ 166,919     $ 275,509     $ 354,310     $ 553,802  
GAAP Financial Measures                              
Gross margin %     45.7 %     44.8 %     57.9 %     45.3 %     57.3 %
Operating margin %     2.2 %     (6.4 )%     26.5 %     (1.9 )%     25.9 %
Diluted EPS   $ (0.18 )   $ (0.09 )   $ 0.34     $ (0.27 )   $ 0.65  
Non-GAAP Financial Measures                              
Gross margin %     48.8 %     48.8 %     58.3 %     48.8 %     58.1 %
Operating margin %     11.7 %     6.0 %     31.3 %     9.0 %     31.0 %
Diluted EPS   $ 0.08     $ 0.03     $ 0.40     $ 0.11     $ 0.79  

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 ending December 27, 2024, the Company expects net sales to be in the range of $170 million to $180 million. This outlook comprehends continued progress toward vehicle electrification and ongoing inventory rebalancing as reflected in the latest third-party estimates, as well as typical December quarter seasonality. The Company also estimates the following results on a non-GAAP basis:

  • Gross Margin is expected to be between 49% and 51%,
  • The Company made a voluntary $25 million payment on its term loan facility on October 31, 2024 and now expects Interest Expense to be approximately $6 million, and
  • Diluted Earnings per Share are expected to be between $0.04 and $0.08.

Allegro has not provided a reconciliation of its third fiscal quarter outlook for non-GAAP Gross Margin, non-GAAP Interest Expense, and non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share because estimates of all of the reconciling items cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts. It is difficult to reasonably provide a forward-looking estimate between such forward-looking non-GAAP measures and the comparable forward-looking U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measures. Certain factors that are materially significant to Allegro’s ability to estimate these items are out of its control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Earnings Webcast

A webcast will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. Vineet Nargolwala, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Derek P. D’Antilio, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Allegro’s business and financial results.

The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.allegromicro.com. A recording of the webcast will be posted in the same location shortly after the call concludes and will be available for at least 90 days.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and clean energy applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, prospective products and the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, statements regarding the liquidity, growth and profitability strategies and factors affecting our business are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Without limiting the foregoing, in some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “aim,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “exploring,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “would,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seek,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results, performance or achievements, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s current expectations, beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. Such beliefs and assumptions may or may not prove to be correct. Additionally, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, those identified in Part II, Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 29, 2024, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: downturns or volatility in general economic conditions; our ability to compete effectively, expand our market share and increase our net sales and profitability; our reliance on a limited number of third-party semiconductor wafer fabrication facilities and suppliers of other materials; any failure to adjust purchase commitments and inventory management based on changing market conditions or customer demand; shifts in our product mix, customer mix or channel mix, which could negatively impact our gross margin; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry, including the analog segment in which we compete; any downturn or disruption in the automotive market or industry; our ability to successfully integrate the acquisition of other companies or technologies and products into our business; our ability to compensate for decreases in average selling prices of our products and increases in input costs; our ability to manage any sustained yield problems or other delays at our third-party wafer fabrication facilities or in the final assembly and test of our products; our ability to accurately predict our quarterly net sales and operating results and meet the expectations of investors; our dependence on manufacturing operations in the Philippines; our reliance on distributors to generate sales; events beyond our control impacting us, our key suppliers or our manufacturing partners; our ability to develop new product features or new products in a timely and cost-effective manner; our ability to manage growth; any slowdown in the growth of our end markets; the loss of one or more significant customers; our ability to meet customers’ quality requirements; uncertainties related to the design win process and our ability to recover design and development expenses and to generate timely or sufficient net sales or margins; changes in government trade policies, including the imposition of export restrictions and tariffs; our exposures to warranty claims, product liability claims and product recalls; our dependence on international customers and operations; the availability of rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives on end-user demands for certain products; risks, liabilities, costs and obligations related to governmental regulations and other legal obligations, including export/trade control, privacy, data protection, information security, cybersecurity, consumer protection, environmental and occupational health and safety, antitrust, anti-corruption and anti-bribery, product safety, environmental protection, employment matters and tax; the volatility of currency exchange rates; our ability to raise capital to support our growth strategy; our indebtedness may limit our flexibility to operate our business; our ability to effectively manage our growth and to retain key and highly skilled personnel; our ability to protect our proprietary technology and inventions through patents or trade secrets; our ability to commercialize our products without infringing third-party intellectual property rights; disruptions or breaches of our information technology systems or confidential information or those of our third-party service providers; our principal stockholders has substantial control over us; anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents and under the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware; any failure to design, implement or maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; changes in tax rates or the adoption of new tax legislation; the negative impacts of sustained inflation on our business; the physical, transition and litigation risks presented by climate change; and other events beyond our control. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties.

You should read this press release and the documents that we reference completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to measures of, financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of the presented non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

This press release may not be reproduced, forwarded to any person or published, in whole or in part.

   
ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited) 		 
   
    Three-Month Period Ended     Six-Month Period Ended  
    September 27,
2024		     September 29,
2023		     September 27,
2024		     September 29,
2023		  
Net sales   $ 187,391     $ 275,509     $ 354,310     $ 553,802  
Cost of goods sold     101,729       116,006       193,877       236,349  
Gross profit     85,662       159,503       160,433       317,453  
Operating expenses:                        
Research and development     43,510       43,428       88,714       86,403  
Selling, general and administrative     38,085       43,160       78,282       87,389  
Total operating expenses     81,595       86,588       166,996       173,792  
Operating income (loss)     4,067       72,915       (6,563 )     143,661  
Interest and other (expense) income     (12,398 )     156       (18,341 )     (2,486 )
Loss on change in fair value of forward repurchase contract     (34,752 )           (34,752 )      
(Loss) income before income taxes     (43,083 )     73,071       (59,656 )     141,175  
Income tax (benefit) provision     (9,470 )     7,400       (8,430 )     14,615  
Net (loss) income     (33,613 )     65,671       (51,226 )     126,560  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests     62       54       124       93  
Net (loss) income attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.   $ (33,675 )   $ 65,617     $ (51,350 )   $ 126,467  
Net (loss) income per common share attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.:                        
Basic   $ (0.18 )   $ 0.34     $ (0.27 )   $ 0.66  
Diluted   $ (0.18 )   $ 0.34     $ (0.27 )   $ 0.65  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                        
Basic     189,182,850       192,431,094       191,324,281       192,214,210  
Diluted     189,182,850       195,100,855       191,324,281       195,055,495  
                                 

Supplemental Schedule of Total Net Sales

The following table summarizes total net sales by market within the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations:

    Three-Month Period Ended     Change     Six-Month Period Ended     Change  
    September 27,
2024		     September 29,
2023		     Amount     %     September 27,
2024		     September 29,
2023		     Amount     %  
    (Dollars in thousands)     (Dollars in thousands)  
Automotive   $ 141,893     $ 197,321     $ (55,428 )     (28 )%   $ 273,077     $ 382,751     $ (109,674 )     (29 )%
Industrial and other     45,498       78,188       (32,690 )     (42 )%     81,233       171,051       (89,818 )     (53 )%
Total net sales   $ 187,391     $ 275,509     $ (88,118 )     (32 )%   $ 354,310     $ 553,802     $ (199,492 )     (36 )%


 
ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
 
    September 27,
2024		     March 29,
2024		  
    (Unaudited)        
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 188,751     $ 212,143  
Restricted cash     10,287       10,018  
Trade accounts receivable, net     76,985       118,508  
Inventories     176,648       162,302  
Prepaid income taxes     38,636       31,908  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     32,253       33,584  
Current portion of related party notes receivable           3,750  
Total current assets     523,560       572,213  
Property, plant and equipment, net     325,051       321,175  
Deferred income tax assets     61,839       54,496  
Goodwill     203,151       202,425  
Intangible assets, net     266,753       276,854  
Related party notes receivable, less current portion           4,688  
Equity investment in related party     30,186       26,727  
Other assets     81,577       72,025  
Total assets   $ 1,492,117     $ 1,530,603  
Liabilities, Non-Controlling Interests and Stockholders’ Equity            
Current liabilities:            
Trade accounts payable   $ 50,245     $ 35,964  
Amounts due to related party     5,546       1,626  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     62,742       76,389  
Current portion of long-term debt     5,475       3,929  
Total current liabilities     124,008       117,908  
Long-term debt     396,056       249,611  
Other long-term liabilities     33,345       31,368  
Total liabilities     553,409       398,887  
Commitments and contingencies            
Stockholders’ Equity:            
Preferred stock            
Common stock     1,840       1,932  
Additional paid-in capital     993,988       694,332  
(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings     (31,931 )     463,012  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (26,583 )     (28,841 )
Equity attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.     937,314       1,130,435  
Non-controlling interests     1,394       1,281  
Total stockholders’ equity     938,708       1,131,716  
Total liabilities, non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity   $ 1,492,117     $ 1,530,603  


   
ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(Unaudited) 		 
   
    Three-Month Period Ended     Six-Month Period Ended  
    September 27,
2024		     September 29,
2023		     September 27,
2024		     September 29,
2023		  
Cash flows from operating activities:                        
Net (loss) income   $ (33,613 )   $ 65,671     $ (51,226 )   $ 126,560  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:                        
Depreciation and amortization     15,997       15,080       32,455       29,353  
Amortization of deferred financing costs     306       73       1,087       107  
Deferred income taxes     (2,796 )     (9,772 )     (7,795 )     (18,134 )
Stock-based compensation     11,545       10,877       21,663       21,919  
Loss on change in fair value of forward repurchase contract     34,752             34,752        
Provisions for inventory and expected credit losses     2,111       4,239       4,488       9,422  
Change in fair value of marketable securities           (72 )           3,579  
Other non-cash reconciling items     6,563       43       6,577       43  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                        
Trade accounts receivable     (13,717 )     2,676       41,417       (7,645 )
Inventories     (2,845 )     (3,274 )     (18,831 )     (31,221 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets     (14,093 )     (6,253 )     (15,808 )     (16,453 )
Trade accounts payable     13,470       (15,736 )     13,670       2,695  
Due to and from related parties     695       (3,990 )     4,132       6,112  
Accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities     (2,828 )     (12,832 )     (16,838 )     (29,944 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     15,547       46,730       49,743       96,393  
Cash flows from investing activities:                        
Purchases of property, plant and equipment     (9,972 )     (31,191 )     (20,949 )     (76,101 )
Sales of marketable securities           6,204             16,175  
Net cash used in investing activities     (9,972 )     (24,987 )     (20,949 )     (59,926 )
Cash flows from financing activities:                        
Loan made to affiliate           (4,000 )           (4,000 )
Net proceeds from Refinanced 2023 Term Loan Facility     193,483             193,483        
Payment of borrowings under 2023 Term Loan Facility                 (50,000 )      
Finance lease payments     (240 )           (385 )      
Receipts on related party notes receivable     937       937       1,875       1,875  
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards     (1,126 )     (1,669 )     (12,297 )     (14,091 )
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan     1,987             1,987       1,899  
Repurchases of common stock     (853,805 )           (853,805 )      
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock     665,850             665,850        
Payment of debt issuance costs                       (1,450 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     7,086       (4,732 )     (53,292 )     (15,767 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash     2,200       (901 )     1,375       (974 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash     14,861       16,110       (23,123 )     19,726  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period     184,177       362,321       222,161       358,705  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period:   $ 199,038     $ 378,431     $ 199,038     $ 378,431  
                                 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the measures presented in our condensed consolidated financial statements, we regularly review other measures, defined as non-GAAP Financial Measures by the SEC, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends, prepare financial forecasts and make strategic decisions. The key measures we consider are non-GAAP Gross Profit, non-GAAP Gross Margin, non-GAAP Operating Expenses, non-GAAP Operating Income, non-GAAP Operating Margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP Profit before Tax, non-GAAP Income Tax Provision, non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate, non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, non-GAAP Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share, non-GAAP Free Cash Flow, and non-GAAP Free Cash Flow as percentage of net sales (collectively, the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”). These Non-GAAP Financial Measures provide supplemental information regarding our operating performance on a non-GAAP basis that excludes certain gains, losses and charges of a non-cash nature or that occur relatively infrequently and/or that management considers to be unrelated to our core operations, and in the case of non-GAAP Income Tax Provision, management believes that this non-GAAP measure of income taxes provides it with the ability to evaluate the non-GAAP Income Tax Provision across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items and discrete items, which may vary in size and frequency. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures are used by both management and our board of directors, together with the comparable GAAP information, in evaluating our current performance and planning our future business activities.

The Non-GAAP Financial Measures are supplemental measures of our performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP Financial Measures, such as gross profit, gross margin, net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Also, in the future we may incur expenses or charges, such as those being adjusted in the calculation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Our presentation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures exclude costs related to acquisition and related integration expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, restructuring actions, related party activities and other non-operational costs.

Non-GAAP Income Tax Provision

In calculating non-GAAP Income Tax Provision, we have added back the following to GAAP Income Tax Provision:

  • Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results—Represents the estimated income tax effect of the adjustments to non-GAAP Profit before Tax described below and elimination of discrete tax adjustments.
   
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin  
                               
    Three-Month Period Ended     Six-Month Period Ended  
    September 27,
2024		     June 28,
2024		     September 29,
2023		     September 27,
2024		     September 29,
2023		  
    (Dollars in thousands)     (Dollars in thousands)  
GAAP Gross Profit   $ 85,662     $ 74,771     $ 159,503     $ 160,433     $ 317,453  
GAAP Gross Margin (% of net sales)     45.7 %     44.8 %     57.9 %     45.3 %     57.3 %
                               
Non-GAAP adjustments                              
Transaction-related costs     10       (1 )           9        
Purchased intangible amortization     4,875       4,875       273       9,750       675  
Restructuring costs     16       1,200             1,216        
Stock-based compensation     817       561       946       1,378       3,552  
Total Non-GAAP Adjustments   $ 5,718     $ 6,635     $ 1,219     $ 12,353     $ 4,227  
                               
Non-GAAP Gross Profit   $ 91,380     $ 81,406     $ 160,722     $ 172,786     $ 321,680  
Non-GAAP Gross Margin (% of net sales)     48.8 %     48.8 %     58.3 %     48.8 %     58.1 %


   
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Expenses  
                               
    Three-Month Period Ended     Six-Month Period Ended  
    September 27,
2024		     June 28,
2024		     September 29,
2023		     September 27,
2024		     September 29,
2023		  
    (Dollars in thousands)     (Dollars in thousands)  
GAAP Operating Expenses   $ 81,595     $ 85,401     $ 86,588     $ 166,996     $ 173,792  
                               
Research and Development Expenses                              
GAAP Research and Development Expenses     43,510       45,204       43,428       88,714       86,403  
Non-GAAP adjustments                              
Transaction-related costs     206       1,029       2       1,235       9  
Restructuring costs     260       169             429        
Stock-based compensation     3,523       3,735       3,602       7,258       6,470  
Other costs(1)     3                   3        
Non-GAAP Research and Development Expenses     39,518       40,271       39,824       79,789       79,924  
                               
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses                              
GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses     38,085       40,197       43,160       78,282       87,389  
Non-GAAP adjustments                              
Transaction-related costs     275       814       1,804       1,089       4,876  
Purchased intangible amortization     535       535       357       1,070       715  
Restructuring costs     2,046       1,045             3,091        
Stock-based compensation     7,205       5,822       6,329       13,027       11,897  
Other costs(1)     (1,820 )     811       100       (1,009 )     100  
Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses     29,844       31,170       34,570       61,014       69,801  
                               
Total Non-GAAP Adjustments     12,233       13,960       12,194       26,193       24,067  
                               
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses   $ 69,362     $ 71,441     $ 74,394     $ 140,803     $ 149,725  
                               
(1) Included in non-GAAP other costs are non-recurring charges that are individually immaterial for separate disclosure, such as project evaluation costs, which consist of costs and estimated costs incurred in connection with debt and equity financings or other non-recurring transactions.  


   
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin  
                               
    Three-Month Period Ended     Six-Month Period Ended  
    September 27,
2024		     June 28,
2024		     September 29,
2023		     September 27,
2024		     September 29,
2023		  
    (Dollars in thousands)     (Dollars in thousands)  
GAAP Operating Income (Loss)   $ 4,067     $ (10,630 )   $ 72,915     $ (6,563 )   $ 143,661  
GAAP Operating Margin (% of net sales)     2.2 %     (6.4 )%     26.5 %     (1.9 )%     25.9 %
                               
Transaction-related costs     491       1,842       1,806       2,333       4,885  
Purchased intangible amortization     5,410       5,410       630       10,820       1,390  
Restructuring costs     2,322       2,414             4,736        
Stock-based compensation     11,545       10,118       10,877       21,663       21,919  
Other costs(1)     (1,817 )     811       100       (1,006 )     100  
Total Non-GAAP Adjustments   $ 17,951     $ 20,595     $ 13,413     $ 38,546     $ 28,294  
                               
Non-GAAP Operating Income   $ 22,018     $ 9,965     $ 86,328     $ 31,983     $ 171,955  
Non-GAAP Operating Margin (% of net sales)     11.7 %     6.0 %     31.3 %     9.0 %     31.0 %
                               
(1) Included in non-GAAP other costs are non-recurring charges that are individually immaterial for separate disclosure such as project evaluation costs, which consist of costs and estimated costs incurred in connection with debt and equity financings or other non-recurring transactions.  


   
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA  
                               
    Three-Month Period Ended     Six-Month Period Ended  
    September 27,
2024		     June 28,
2024		     September 29,
2023		     September 27,
2024		     September 29,
2023		  
    (Dollars in thousands)     (Dollars in thousands)  
GAAP Net (Loss) Income   $ (33,613 )   $ (17,613 )   $ 65,671     $ (51,226 )   $ 126,560  
GAAP Net (Loss) Income Margin (% of net sales)     (17.9 )%     (10.6 )%     23.8 %     (14.5 )%     22.9 %
                               
Interest expense     10,353       5,377       758       15,730       1,527  
Interest income     (420 )     (494 )     (850 )     (914 )     (1,693 )
Income tax (benefit) provision     (9,470 )     1,040       7,400       (8,430 )     14,615  
Depreciation & amortization     15,997       16,458       15,145       32,455       29,418  
EBITDA   $ (17,153 )   $ 4,768     $ 88,124     $ (12,385 )   $ 170,427  
                               
Transaction-related costs     3,295       1,842       1,806       5,137       4,885  
Restructuring costs     2,067       2,414             4,481        
Stock-based compensation     11,545       10,118       10,877       21,663       21,919  
Loss on change in fair value of forward repurchase contract     34,752                   34,752        
Other costs(1)     (2,195 )     2,807       1,301       612       5,890  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 32,311     $ 21,949     $ 102,108     $ 54,260     $ 203,121  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of net sales)     17.2 %     13.1 %     37.1 %     15.3 %     36.7 %
                               
(1) Included in non-GAAP other costs are non-recurring charges that are individually immaterial for separate disclosure such as project evaluation costs, which consist of costs and estimated costs incurred in connection with debt and equity financings or other non-recurring transactions and income (loss) in earnings of equity investments.  


   
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Profit before Tax  
                               
    Three-Month Period Ended     Six-Month Period Ended  
    September 27,
2024		     June 28,
2024		     September 29,
2023		     September 27,
2024		     September 29,
2023		  
    (Dollars in thousands)     (Dollars in thousands)  
GAAP (Loss) Income before Income Taxes   $ (43,083 )   $ (16,573 )   $ 73,071     $ (59,656 )   $ 141,175  
                               
Transaction-related costs     3,295       1,842       1,806       5,137       4,885  
Transaction-related interest     141       709             850        
Purchased intangible amortization     5,410       5,410       630       10,820       1,390  
Restructuring costs     2,067       2,414             4,481        
Stock-based compensation     11,545       10,118       10,877       21,663       21,919  
Loss on change in fair value of forward repurchase contract     34,752                   34,752        
Other costs(1)     1,428       2,807       1,301       4,235       5,890  
Total Non-GAAP Adjustments   $ 58,638     $ 23,300     $ 14,614     $ 81,938     $ 34,084  
                               
Non-GAAP Profit before Tax   $ 15,555     $ 6,727     $ 87,685     $ 22,282     $ 175,259  
                               
(1) Included in non-GAAP other costs are non-recurring charges that are individually immaterial for separate disclosure such as project evaluation costs, which consist of costs and estimated costs incurred in connection with debt and equity financings or other non-recurring transactions and income (loss) in earnings of equity investments.  


   
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income Tax Provision and Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate  
                               
    Three-Month Period Ended     Six-Month Period Ended  
    September 27,
2024		     June 28,
2024		     September 29,
2023		     September 27,
2024		     September 29,
2023		  
    (Dollars in thousands)     (Dollars in thousands)  
GAAP Income Tax (Benefit) Provision   $ (9,470 )   $ 1,040     $ 7,400     $ (8,430 )   $ 14,615  
GAAP effective tax rate     22.0 %     (6.3 )%     10.1 %     14.1 %     10.4 %
                               
Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results     10,071       (395 )     2,554       9,676       6,380  
                               
Non-GAAP Income Tax Provision   $ 601     $ 645     $ 9,954     $ 1,246     $ 20,995  
Non-GAAP effective tax rate     3.9 %     9.6 %     11.4 %     5.6 %     12.0 %


   
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. and Non-GAAP Earnings per Share  
                               
    Three-Month Period Ended     Six-Month Period Ended  
    September 27,
2024		     June 28,
2024		     September 29,
2023		     September 27,
2024		     September 29,
2023		  
    (Dollars in thousands)     (Dollars in thousands)  
GAAP Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.(1)   $ (33,675 )   $ (17,675 )   $ 65,617     $ (51,350 )   $ 126,467  
GAAP Basic weighted average common shares     189,182,850       193,465,708       192,431,094       191,324,281       192,214,210  
GAAP Diluted weighted average common shares     189,182,850       193,465,708       195,100,855       191,324,281       195,055,495  
GAAP Basic (Loss) Earnings per Share   $ (0.18 )   $ (0.09 )   $ 0.34     $ (0.27 )   $ 0.66  
GAAP Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share   $ (0.18 )   $ (0.09 )   $ 0.34     $ (0.27 )   $ 0.65  
                               
Transaction-related costs     3,295       1,842       1,806       5,137       4,885  
Transaction-related interest     141       709             850        
Purchased intangible amortization     5,410       5,410       630       10,820       1,390  
Restructuring costs     2,067       2,414             4,481        
Stock-based compensation     11,545       10,118       10,877       21,663       21,919  
Loss on change in fair value of forward repurchase contract     34,752                   34,752        
Other costs(2)     1,428       2,807       1,301       4,235       5,890  
Total Non-GAAP Adjustments     58,638       23,300       14,614       81,938       34,084  
Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results(3)     (10,071 )     395       (2,554 )     (9,676 )     (6,380 )
Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.   $ 14,892     $ 6,020     $ 77,677     $ 20,912     $ 154,171  
Basic weighted average common shares     189,182,850       193,465,708       192,431,094       191,324,281       192,214,210  
Diluted weighted average common shares     189,710,595       194,705,716       195,100,855       192,154,185       195,055,495  
Non-GAAP Basic Earnings per Share   $ 0.08     $ 0.03     $ 0.40     $ 0.11     $ 0.80  
Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share   $ 0.08     $ 0.03     $ 0.40     $ 0.11     $ 0.79  
                               
(1) GAAP Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. represents GAAP Net (Loss) Income adjusted for Net Income Attributable to non-controlling interests.  
(2) Included in non-GAAP other costs are non-recurring charges that are individually immaterial for separate disclosure, such as project evaluation costs, which consists of costs and estimated costs incurred in connection with debt and equity financings or other non-recurring transactions, income (loss) in earnings of equity investments, and unrealized losses (gains) on investments.  
(3) To calculate the tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results, the Company considers each Non-GAAP adjustment by tax jurisdiction and reverses all discrete items to calculate an annual Non-GAAP effective tax rate (“NG ETR”). This NG ETR is then applied to Non-GAAP Profit Before Tax to arrive at the tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results.  


         
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow as Percentage of Net Sales        
                               
    Three-Month Period Ended     Six-Month Period Ended  
    September 27,
2024		     June 28,
2024		     September 29,
2023		     September 27,
2024		     September 29,
2023		  
    (Dollars in thousands)     (Dollars in thousands)  
GAAP Operating Cash Flow   $ 15,547     $ 34,196     $ 46,730     $ 49,743     $ 96,393  
GAAP Operating Cash Flow (% of net sales)     8.3 %     20.5 %     17.0 %     14.0 %     17.4 %
Non-GAAP adjustments                              
Purchases of property, plant and equipment     (9,972 )     (10,977 )     (31,191 )     (20,949 )     (76,101 )
                               
Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow   $ 5,575     $ 23,219     $ 15,539     $ 28,794     $ 20,292  
Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow (% of net sales)     3.0 %     13.9 %     5.6 %     8.1 %     3.7 %
                                         

Investor Contact:
Jalene Hoover
VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
+1 (512) 751-6526
jhoover@allegromicro.com


