Crown to Report Third Quarter 2024 Results on November 14, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company”), a leading provider of cutting edge technology solutions that benefit communities and the environment, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, before the markets open on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast that morning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time featuring remarks by Crown’s management team.

Conference Call Information

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Live Call: +1-877-451-6152 or +1-201-389-0879 or Call me™

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1689461&tp_key=0bee79c89d

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through November 28, 2024, at +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671. Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 13748946. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on Crown’s Investor Relations site: https://ir.crownek.com/.

About Crown

Crown (Nasdaq: CRKN) is an innovative solutions provider dedicated to benefiting communities and the environment. Comprised of three business divisions, Smart Windows, Fiber Optics, and Water Solutions, Crown is developing and delivering cutting edge solutions that are challenging the status quo and redefining industry standards. For more information, please visit www.crownek.com.

