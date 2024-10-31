IRADIMED CORPORATION Announces Third Quarter of 2024 Financial Results and the Declaration of its Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.15 Per Share

Reports record revenue of $18.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.8 million or 11% over the comparable period 2023.





Reports GAAP diluted EPS of $0.40 and Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.43 for the third quarter of 2024.





Raising year end guidance on GAAP diluted earnings per share to $1.49 to $1.52 from $1.37 to $1.47, and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to $1.64 to $1.67 from $1.52 to $1.62.





Declares a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2024, payable on November 25, 2024.





WINTER SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRADIMED CORPORATION (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IRMD) announced today its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. The Company is a leader in the development of innovative magnetic resonance imaging (“MRI”) medical devices and the only known provider of a non-magnetic intravenous (“IV”) infusion pump system, and a non-magnetic patient vital signs monitoring systems that are designed for use during MRI procedures.

“I am pleased to announce another record-breaking quarter, marking our thirteenth consecutive quarter of record revenue. Our domestic IV infusion pump revenue remained exceptionally strong, driving our quarter's performance as we exceeded our guidance on both revenue and EPS, supported by continued strength in our gross margins. We remain confident that the momentum in our bookings will carry into the fourth quarter, positioning us for continued success as we close out the year,” said Roger Susi, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

“For the fourth quarter of 2024, we anticipate revenue of $18.8 million to $19.2 million, GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.39 to $0.42, and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.42 to $0.45. For the year, we expect to report revenue of $72.7 million to $73.1 million. We are raising our guidance on GAAP diluted earnings per share to $1.49 to $1.52 from $1.37 to $1.47, and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to $1.64 to $1.67 from $1.52 to $1.62,” added Mr. Susi.

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of our outstanding common stock, payable on November 25, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 15, 2024. We expect to continue a regular quarterly cash dividend subject to business conditions and approval by our Board of Directors in its sole discretion.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported revenue of $18.3 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 11%, compared to $16.5 million for the comparable period of 2023. Net income remained consistent at $5.0 million, or $0.40 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income increased $0.1 million, or 1% to $5.5 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and excludes $0.5 million of stock compensation expense, net of tax benefit. Non-GAAP net income for the comparable period of 2023, was $5.5 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, and excludes $0.4 million of stock compensation expense, net of tax benefit.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported revenue of $53.9 million compared to $48.1 million for the comparable period of 2023, an increase of 12%. Net income was $14.1 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, compared to $12.7 million, or $0.99 per diluted share for the comparable period of 2023, an increase of 11%.

Non-GAAP net income was $15.6 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, and excludes $1.5 million of stock compensation expense, net of tax benefit. Non-GAAP net income was $13.9 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the comparable period of 2023, and excludes $1.3 million of stock compensation expense, net of tax benefit.

Revenue Information :

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Devices: MRI Compatible IV Infusion Pump Systems $ 6,952,142 $ 3,905,520 $ 19,026,021 $ 13,966,905 MRI Compatible Patient Vital Signs Monitoring Systems 5,926,028 7,738,549 17,837,910 18,564,085 Ferro Magnetic Detection Systems 128,505 138,760 744,607 619,539 Total Devices revenue 13,006,675 11,782,829 37,608,538 33,150,529 Disposables, services and other 4,735,066 4,213,666 14,604,879 13,464,278 Amortization of extended warranty agreements 584,218 508,145 1,639,537 1,495,313 Total revenue $ 18,325,959 $ 16,504,640 $ 53,852,954 $ 48,110,120

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, domestic sales were 83% of total revenue, compared to 84% for the comparable period of 2023. The gross profit margin was 77.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 77.8% for the comparable period of 2023.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, domestic sales were 82% of total revenue, compared to 81% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The gross profit margin was 77.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 76.4% for the same period in 2023.

Cash Flow from Operations

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, cash flow from operations was $9.1 million, compared to $1.4 million for the comparable period of 2023. See the compilation of Non-GAAP free cash flow in the table below.

As construction continues on the Company’s new facility in Orlando, Florida, the Company anticipates spending approximately $9 million in cash, as of September 30, 2024, to complete it.

Financial Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company expects to report revenue of $18.8 million to $19.2 million, GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.39 to $0.42, and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.42 to $0.45. For the full year of 2024, the Company expects to report revenue of $72.7 million to $73.1 million, GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.49 to $1.52, and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.64 to $1.67.

The Company’s Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance excludes stock-based compensation expense, net of tax expense. The Company expects stock-based compensation expense, net of tax, to be approximately $1.9 million and $0.5 million for the full year and fourth quarter 2024, respectively.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes using Non-GAAP net income, earnings per share, and free cash flow is helpful to our investors. These measures, which we refer to as our Non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. Because Non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these Non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

We calculate Non-GAAP net income as net income excluding:

(1) Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, we believe that providing Non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period;

(2) Operating expenses, net of tax, that we believe are not indicative of the Company’s ongoing core operating performance and;

(3) Infrequent income tax items are considered based on their nature and are excluded from the provision for income taxes as these costs or benefits are not indicative of our normal or future provision for income taxes.

We calculate free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less net cash used in investing activities for the development of internal software and purchases of property and equipment.

We consider free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by our business that can be used for strategic opportunities, including investing in our business, making strategic acquisitions, strengthening our balance sheet and returning cash to our stockholders through various means.

Our Non-GAAP financial measures are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating our ongoing core operating results.

A reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most comparable GAAP measures for the respective periods can be found in the table later in this release immediately following the condensed statements of operations. These Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of the Company’s operating performance or liquidity prepared in accordance with GAAP and are not indicative of net income or cash provided by operating activities.

Conference Call

About IRADIMED CORPORATION

IRADIMED CORPORATION is a leader in developing innovative Magnetic Resonance Imaging (“MRI”) compatible medical devices. We design, manufacture, market, and distribute MRI-compatible medical devices and accessories, disposables, and related services.

We are the only known provider of a non-magnetic intravenous (“IV”) infusion pump system specifically designed to be safe for use during MRI procedures. We were the first to develop an infusion delivery system that largely eliminates many of the dangers and problems present during MRI procedures. Standard infusion pumps contain magnetic and electronic components that can create radio frequency interference and are dangerous to operate in the presence of the powerful magnet that drives an MRI system. Our patented MRidium® MRI compatible IV infusion pump system has a non-magnetic ultrasonic motor, uniquely designed non-ferrous parts, and other special features to safely and predictably deliver anesthesia and other IV fluids during various MRI procedures. Our pump solution provides a seamless approach that enables accurate, safe, and dependable fluid delivery before, during, and after an MRI scan, which is important to critically ill patients who cannot be removed from their vital medications and children and infants who must generally be sedated to remain immobile during an MRI scan.

Our 3880 MRI-compatible patient vital signs monitoring system has been designed with non-magnetic components and other special features to safely and accurately monitor a patient’s vital signs during various MRI procedures. The Iradimed 3880 system operates dependably in magnetic fields up to 30,000 gauss, which means it can operate virtually anywhere in the MRI scanner room. The Iradimed 3880 has a compact, lightweight design, allowing it to travel with the patient from their critical care unit to the MRI and back, resulting in increased patient safety through uninterrupted vital signs monitoring and decreasing the amount of time critically ill patients are away from critical care units. The features of the Iradimed 3880 include wireless ECG with dynamic gradient filtering; wireless SpO2 using Masimo® algorithms; non-magnetic respiratory CO2; invasive and non-invasive blood pressure; patient temperature; and optional advanced multi-gas anesthetic agent unit featuring continuous Minimum Alveolar Concentration measurements. The Iradimed 3880 MRI-compatible patient vital signs monitoring system has an easy-to-use design and allows for the effective communication of patient vital signs information to clinicians.

For more information, please visit www.iradimed.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release and any oral statements made regarding the subject of this release contain forward-looking statements as defined under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities that the Company assumes, plans, expects, believes, intends, projects, indicates, estimates or anticipates (and other similar expressions) will, should or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including statements relating financial guidance, future quarterly cash dividends, construction costs for the Company’s new facility in Orlando, Florida, and the Company’s strategic plans, objectives, and intentions. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current belief, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, among others, that our business plans may change as circumstances warrant.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they are made, which reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations, or beliefs, and which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to be materially different. Risks and uncertainties that may affect the future results of the company include, but are not limited to; potential disruptions in our limited supply chain for our products; the Company’s ability to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) 510(k) clearance for new products and product candidates; unexpected costs, delays or diversion of management’s attention associated with the design, manufacturing or sale of new products; the Company’s ability to implement successful sales techniques for existing and future products and evaluate the effectiveness of its sales techniques; additional actions, warnings or requests from the FDA or other regulatory bodies; our significant reliance on a limited number of products; a reduction in international distribution; actions of the FDA or other regulatory bodies that could delay, limit or suspend product development, manufacturing or sales; the effect of recalls, patient adverse events or deaths on our business; difficulties or delays in the development, production, manufacturing and marketing of new or existing products and services; and changes in laws and regulations or in the interpretation or application of laws or regulations. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

IRADIMED CORPORATION CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,721,051 $ 49,762,198 Other current assets 22,565,176 26,238,914 Total current assets 74,286,227 76,001,112 Property and equipment, net 14,155,985 9,288,625 Other assets 5,804,549 6,866,361 Total assets $ 94,246,761 $ 92,156,098 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 1,400,544 $ 1,857,091 Deferred revenue 2,555,105 2,570,407 Dividend payable — 7,975,997 Other current liabilities 4,107,361 3,923,811 Total current liabilities 8,063,010 16,327,306 Deferred revenue, non-current 2,748,295 2,793,548 Operating lease liability, non-current 2,831 1,615,080 Total liabilities 10,814,136 20,735,934 Stockholders’ equity: Total stockholders’ equity 83,432,625 71,420,164 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 94,246,761 $ 92,156,098





IRADIMED CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 18,325,959 $ 16,504,640 $ 53,852,954 $ 48,110,120 Cost of revenue 4,134,253 3,667,256 12,263,932 11,364,791 Gross profit 14,191,706 12,837,384 41,589,022 36,745,329 Operating expenses: General and administrative 3,967,799 3,615,020 12,063,971 10,848,611 Sales and marketing 3,795,320 2,864,469 11,098,945 8,812,872 Research and development 639,467 452,555 2,261,596 2,208,221 Total operating expenses 8,402,586 6,932,044 25,424,512 21,869,704 Income from operations 5,789,120 5,905,340 16,164,510 14,875,625 Other income, net 629,201 503,192 1,766,572 1,180,988 Income before provision for income taxes 6,418,321 6,408,532 17,931,082 16,056,613 Provision for income tax expense 1,368,830 1,341,352 3,843,834 3,403,523 Net income $ 5,049,491 $ 5,067,180 $ 14,087,248 $ 12,653,090 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.11 $ 1.00 Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.10 $ 0.99 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 12,669,741 12,602,581 12,665,743 12,597,250 Diluted 12,778,446 12,735,837 12,762,346 12,716,988





IRADIMED CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) Non-GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 5,049,491 $ 5,067,180 $ 14,087,248 $ 12,653,090 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax benefit 497,671 416,354 1,475,483 1,276,051 Non-GAAP net income $ 5,547,162 $ 5,483,534 $ 15,562,731 $ 13,929,141 Weighted-average shares outstanding – diluted 12,778,446 12,735,837 12,762,346 12,716,988 Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.43 $ 1.22 $ 1.10





Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 9,115,714 $ 1,392,684 $ 19,637,394 $ 9,552,532 Less: Capital Expenditures 4,011,484 439,023 5,760,057 7,374,351 1 Free cash flow $ 5,104,230 $ 953,661 $ 13,877,337 $ 2,178,181 1Capital expenditures include the land acquisition of $6.2 million.

