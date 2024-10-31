OneWater Marine Inc. Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

BUFORD, Ga., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) (the “Company” or “OneWater”) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results on Thursday, November 14th, 2024, before the market opens. Following the release, the Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that day.

To access via phone, participants can use the dial in below:

Event: OneWater Marine Inc. Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Conference Call

Date: Thursday, November 14th, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Live Call: 1-833-630-0581 or 1-412-317-1814 (International)

OneWater Marine will offer a live webcast of the conference call, accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website, at https://investor.onewatermarine.com/ where it will be archived for one year.

A telephonic replay will also be available through November 28th, 2024 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US Toll Free), 855-669-9658 (Canada Toll Free), or 1-412-317-0088 (International Toll), by entering access code 9583839.

About OneWater Marine Inc.

OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium marine retailers in the United States. OneWater operates a total of 96 retail locations, 10 distribution centers / warehouses and multiple online marketplaces in 18 different states, several of which are in the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. OneWater offers a broad range of products and services and has diversified revenue streams, which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, finance and insurance products, parts and accessories, maintenance, repair and other services.

Investor or Media Contact:

Jack Ezzell

Chief Financial Officer

IR@OneWaterMarine.com

