Integral Metals Corp. Announces Listing of Common Shares on the CSE

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integral Metals Corp. (CSE: INTG) (the “Company” or “Integral”) is pleased to announce that the Company has received final approval to list (the “Listing”) its common shares (the “Shares”) on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). The Shares will start trading on the CSE under the symbol “INTG” at market open on October 31, 2024. In connection with the Listing, the Company has prepared a listing statement dated October 28, 2024, available on SEDAR+ under the Company’s issuer profile.

Paul Sparkes, Chief Executive Officer of Integral Metals, commented, "We are happy to announce our listing on the CSE, marking a major milestone for our Company. This listing will increase our visibility and provide new opportunities for growth as we continue to advance our Company and deliver value to our shareholders.”

On Behalf of the Board Directors

Paul Sparkes

Chief Executive Officer

825-414-3163

info@integralmetals.com

ABOUT INTEGRAL METALS CORP.

Integral is an exploration stage company, engaged in the business of mineral exploration for critical minerals, including gallium and germanium, with the goal of contributing to the development of a domestic supply chain for these minerals. Integral holds properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions in Canada, including the Northwest Territories and Manitoba, where it has received regulatory support for its exploration efforts. The Company is currently focused on the exploration of its material property, the Kap Property, which is comprised of six contiguous claims located in the Northwest Territories.

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, without limitation, statements regarding the commencement of trading of the Company’s Shares on the CSE and the Company’s future goals and objectives involving its material property. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

