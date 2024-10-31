InHouse by MariMed Launches Help on the Homefront, to Support Veterans Facing Housing Challenges

Local Veterans in Maryland, Massachusetts, Delaware, and Illinois Can Enter to Win $5,000 to Help Offset the Cost of Housing or Home Improvements this November

NORWOOD, Mass., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InHouse™, MariMed’s (“MariMed”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD) high quality, value-priced line of flower, vapes, and gummies, is committed to serving local communities by finding ways to provide support to those in need. The mission continues this November with the brand’s latest philanthropic initiative, Help on the Homefront, a program designed to bring awareness to the housing challenges faced by our veterans across the country.

Through Help on the Homefront, InHouse will provide $5,000 to a veteran in several of its retail markets, including Maryland, Massachusetts, Delaware, and Illinois. The award is intended to offset the financial burden of monthly housing expenses or vital home improvements.

“Help on the Homefront was created to recognize the many sacrifices that veterans have made on behalf of our country and offer meaningful financial relief to those facing housing-related difficulties,” said Olya Key, Brand Director for InHouse at MariMed. “We hope this program can provide some support to veterans in our communities as a small way of giving back.”

Beginning November 1, eligible veterans 21+ years of age may enter to win online by visiting https://www.inhousecannabis.com/veterans. Friends and family are also welcome to submit an entry on behalf of a veteran. There is no purchase necessary to participate and winners will be randomly selected and announced after the program concludes on November 30.

About InHouse

InHouse™ is MariMed’s high quality, value-priced line of flower, vapes, and gummies. The brand prides itself on offering a variety of high-quality cannabis products that are enjoyable for everyone. Whether you are a cannabis newcomer or a seasoned expert, InHouse has you covered with hand-grown flower, tasty vapes in several flavors and strains, and all-natural, fast-acting gummies. For more information on InHouse, visit www.inhousecannabis.com.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. is a leading multi-state cannabis operator, known for developing and managing state-of-the-art cultivation, production, and retail facilities. Our award-winning portfolio of cannabis brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Bubby’s Baked™, Vibations™, InHouse™, and Nature’s Heritage™, sets us apart as an industry leader. These trusted brands, crafted with quality and innovation, are recognized and loved by consumers across the country. With a commitment to excellence, MariMed continues to drive growth and set new standards in the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

Media Contact:

Zach Galasso

DPA Communications

Email: zach@dpacommunications.com

Phone: (978) 604-5423

Company Contact:

Howard Schacter

Chief Communications Officer

Email: press@marimedinc.com

Phone: (781) 277-0007

Investor Relations Contact:

Steve West

Vice President, Investor Relations

Email: ir@marimedinc.com

Phone: (781) 277-0007

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.