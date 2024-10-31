Sow Good to Hold Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sow Good Inc. (Nasdaq: SOWG) (“Sow Good” or “the Company”), a trailblazer in the freeze-dried candy and treat industry, will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company will provide its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time

Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI42dee1790eee4c30ae622dda21abc466

To access the call by phone, please register via the registration link above and you will be provided with dial-in instructions and details. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and on the Company’s website at Sowginc.com.

About Sow Good Inc.

Sow Good Inc. is a trailblazing U.S.-based freeze-dried candy and snack manufacturer dedicated to providing consumers with innovative and explosively flavorful freeze-dried treats. Sow Good has harnessed the power of our proprietary freeze-drying technology and product-specialized manufacturing facility to transform traditional candy into a novel and exciting everyday confectionaries subcategory that we call freeze dried candy. Sow Good is dedicated to building a company that creates good experiences for our customers and growth for our investors and employees through our core pillars: (i) innovation; (ii) scalability; (iii) manufacturing excellence; (iv) meaningful employment opportunities; and (v) food quality standards.

Sow Good Investor Inquiries:

Cody Slach

Gateway Group, Inc.

1-949-574-3860

SOWG@gateway-grp.com

Sow Good Media Inquiries:

Sow Good, Inc.

1-214-623-6055

pr@sowginc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

