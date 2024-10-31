Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,443 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,149 in the last 365 days.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend

OLNEY, Md., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq- SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, announced that the board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.34 per share payable on November 21, 2024, to shareholders of record on November 14, 2024. This dividend is consistent with the previous linked quarter and the fourth quarter of 2023.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc./Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail bankingmortgageprivate banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson  and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services.

For additional information or questions, please contact:
        Daniel J. Schrider, Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer, or
        Charles S. Cullum, Executive V.P. & Chief Financial Officer
        Sandy Spring Bancorp
        17801 Georgia Avenue
        Olney, Maryland 20832
        1-800-399-5919
        E-mail:        DSchrider@sandyspringbank.com
                             CCullum@sandyspringbank.com
        Website:     www.sandyspringbank.com   

Media Contact:
Amber Washington, Senior Vice President
301.774.6400 x5697
awashington@sandyspringbank.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more