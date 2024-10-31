OTC Markets Group Welcomes Brazilian Rare Earths Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Brazilian Rare Earths Ltd. (ASX: BRE; OTCQX: BRETF, BRELY), an Australian exploration and mining company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Brazilian Rare Earths Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Brazilian Rare Earths Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “BRETF, BRELY.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Viriathus Capital LLC served as Brazilian Rare Earths Ltd’s advisor.

"We are thrilled to see our shares and ADRs now trading on the OTCQX market. This quotation broadens our investor base and offers U.S. investors enhanced access to participate in our growth story as we advance our world-class rare earth projects. The increased visibility and liquidity on the OTCQX will accelerate our progress towards developing a leading global supplier of critical rare earth elements."

About Brazilian Rare Earths Ltd.

Brazilian Rare Earths is a critical minerals development company that controls the world-class Rocha da Rocha rare earth province in Bahia, Brazil. Brazilian Rare Earths’ flagship project, Monte Alto, contains some of the highest rare earth grades ever reported globally, along with high concentrations of uranium, niobium, tantalum, and scandium.

The Monte Alto project is strategically positioned to be an important future source of critical minerals, with the project containing 18 of the 50 critical minerals identified by the U.S. government as essential to economic and national security. Brazilian Rare Earths aims to become a leading global supplier of these critical materials, supporting industries such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, advanced robotics, and defence technologies.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

