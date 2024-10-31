Resilinc Announces Chris Lanier as New Chief Technology Officer

Accomplished Technology Executive to Drive Next Phase of AI Innovation at Resilinc

MILPITAS, CA, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc, a leading provider of supply chain resiliency solutions, today announced the appointment of veteran technology executive, Chris Lanier, as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Lanier will lead the company’s global engineering team and focus on innovation while advancing Resilinc's investments in artificial intelligence.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris Lanier to Resilinc as our new Chief Technology Officer," said Bindiya Vakil, CEO and Co-founder of Resilinc. "Chris's extensive experience in AI, machine learning, and building scalable technology solutions will help Resilinc ensure we continue to deliver the most advanced, innovative and best-in-class solution to our customers."

Chris Lanier's career as a technology leader spans over three decades within multiple companies including Mineral (acquired by Mitratech), Betterworks, and Coupa. With a consistent track record of building high-performing engineering teams and developing innovative products and business solutions, his contributions have played a pivotal role in multiple successful IPOs and strategic acquisitions. Lanier’s expertise extends across various technology fields including SaaS applications, analytics and machine learning, operating systems, and embedded hardware and software.

Prior to Resilinc, Chris Lanier most recently served as CTO of Mineral – a provider of HR and Compliance for small and medium-sized businesses. While at Mineral, Lanier guided a global team that delivered significant revenue growth and innovation in data and large language model technologies, ultimately leading to Mineral's successful acquisition by Mitratech. As CTO of Resilinc, Lanier is eager to develop innovative technological solutions to real and complex challenges impacting global supply chains.

"Resilient supply chains hold the power to significantly enhance health and well-being for people around the world," said Chris Lanier, CTO of Resilinc. "As we navigate complex challenges such as climate change, geopolitical tensions, and economic fluctuations that affect manufacturers worldwide, I’m excited to contribute to developing innovative solutions to tackle these pressing issues."

In his role at Resilinc, Lanier will direct technology strategy and operations; he will report directly to CEO, Bindiya Vakil, and the board of directors.

About Resilinc

Resilinc, the market leader of supply chain resiliency solutions, helps companies worldwide navigate the complexities and uncertainties of global supply chains. Our AI-powered platform, combined with supplier-validated data, empowers organizations to anticipate, mitigate, and swiftly respond to disruptions with pinpoint accuracy, protecting continuity of supply.

Resilinc's solutions are trusted by leaders across many industries, from complex manufacturing and life sciences to high-tech and government. Our supplier-customer collaboration platform integrates comprehensive data analytics, real-time risk event monitoring, part-site mapping, and AI-powered predictive insights to give businesses a deep understanding of their multi-tier supply chain. Companies can track and analyze a wide variety of supply chain data points and potential risks in one centralized system, including supplier performance, geopolitical risks, environmental factors, cybersecurity, ESG, compliance issues, and more. With easily accessible actionable insights, Resilinc’s platform enables companies to collaborate with immediate and sub-tier suppliers to optimize and safeguard operations, protect brand reputation, and maintain a competitive edge.

