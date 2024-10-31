Nautilus Biotechnology Co-founder and Chief Scientist Parag Mallick, Ph.D., Honored with the Academy for Radiology and Biomedical Imaging Research’s Distinguished Investigator Award

Dr. Mallick to be inducted into the Academy for Radiology and Biomedical Imaging Research’s esteemed Council of Distinguished Investigators for his outstanding contributions to medical imaging





SEATTLE, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform for quantifying the proteome, today announced Nautilus co-founder and Chief Scientist Parag Mallick, Ph.D., was bestowed the 2024 Distinguished Investigator (DI) Award by the Academy for Radiology and Biomedical Imaging Research (the Academy).

The Award recognizes Dr. Mallick’s notable achievements in the field of imaging research, including his decades-long leadership, high-impact publications, and ongoing research and development contributions.

“Innovation in imaging science is essential for advancing biomedicine,” said Dr. Mallick. “I am truly honored to receive this prestigious award from the Academy and join its Council of Distinguished Investigators. This honor is a testament to the advances my lab members, partners, and colleagues have helped make possible.”

“Parag continues to prove his unwavering commitment to scientific excellence and the improvement of human health,” said Sujal Patel, Chief Executive Officer of Nautilus. “His accomplishments over the course of his career are many, with each bringing our entire industry a step closer to unlocking critical biological insights.”

Dr. Mallick will be inducted into the Academy’s Council of Distinguished Investigators during the Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) taking place December 1-5, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

With its corporate headquarters in Seattle and its research and development headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio .

