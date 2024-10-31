Nurix Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs designed to treat patients with cancer and inflammatory diseases, today announced that Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Nurix, Hans van Houte, chief financial officer of Nurix, and Jason Kantor, Ph.D., chief business officer of Nurix, will participate in the following conferences in November:

Truist BioPharma Symposium (New York, NY) Panel discussion: Thursday, November 7, 2024, from 10:30 – 11:20 a.m. ET



UBS Healthcare Conference ( Rancho Palos Verdes, CA) Fireside chat: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, from 5:00 – 5:35 p.m. PT



Stephens Biotechnology Virtual Fireside Chats Fireside chat: Thursday, November 14, 2024, from 2:30 – 3:15 p.m. ET



Stifel Healthcare Conference (New York, NY) Presentation: Monday, November 18, 2024, from 4:45 – 5:15 p.m. ET



Jefferies London Healthcare Conference (London, U.K.) Presentation: Thursday, November 21, 2024, from 11:30 – 11:55 a.m. GMT



Presentations and fireside chats at the UBS Healthcare Conference, Stifel Healthcare Conference, and Jefferies London Healthcare Conference will be webcast live and may be accessed via links in the Investors section of the Nurix website under Events and Presentations. The archived webcasts will be available on the Nurix website for 30 days after the event.

About Nurix

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative small molecules and antibody therapies based on the modulation of cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other challenging diseases. Leveraging extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform, to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned, clinical stage pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cell and NK cells. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For additional information visit http://www.nurixtx.com.

