Esperion Announces a Featured Presentation in the Late Breaker/Featured Science Track and Three Poster Presentations Accepted for the 2024 American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced that one featured presentation in the Late Breaker/Featured Science track and three poster presentations have been accepted for the AHA Scientific Sessions 2024 in Chicago, IL, November 16-18, 2024.

Featured Science
Bempedoic Acid and Limb Outcomes in Statin-Intolerant Patients with Peripheral Artery Disease: New Insights from the CLEAR Outcomes Trial
Featured Science: Vascular Outcomes in the Spotlight
November 18, 2024, 8 - 9:15 a.m. CST
Presenter: Marc P. Bonaca, MD, MPH, FAHA, FACC

Poster Presentations
Liver Steatosis and Liver Fibrosis Predict Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events in the CLEAR Outcomes Trial
Poster Presentation
CVD Science Smorgasbord II
Zone 3, Science & Technology Hall
November 16, 2024, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. CST
Presenter: Diederick (Rick) Grobbee, MD, PhD, FESC

Statin Intolerance due to Muscle Symptoms Affects Management of Patients: Insights from the CLEAR Outcomes Trial
Moderated Digital Poster Presentation 15
Lipids and Management – A Deep Dive
Zone 3, Science & Technology Hall
November 16, 2024, 11:50 - 11:55 a.m. CST
Presenter: Ulrich Laufs, MD, PhD

Effectiveness of Lipid-lowering Therapy with Bempedoic Acid plus Ezetimibe in a Real-world Cohort
Moderated Digital Poster Presentation 1
Clinical and Translational Studies of Lipoproteins and Lipids in Vascular Diseases
Zone 1, Science & Technology Hall
November 16, 2024, 1:40 - 1:45 p.m. CST
Presenter: Evelyn Sarnes, PharmD

Esperion Therapeutics
At Esperion, we discover, develop, and commercialize innovative medicines to help improve outcomes for patients with or at risk for cardiovascular and cardiometabolic diseases. The status quo is not meeting the health needs of millions of people with high cholesterol – that is why our team of passionate industry leaders is breaking through the barriers that prevent patients from reaching their goals. Providers are moving toward reducing LDL-cholesterol levels as low as possible, as soon as possible; we provide the next steps to help get patients there. Because when it comes to high cholesterol, getting to goal is not optional. It is our life’s work. For more information, visit esperion.com and esperionscience.com and follow us on X at twitter.com/EsperionInc.

Esperion Contact Information:
Investors:
Alina Venezia
investorrelations@esperion.com
(734) 887-3903

Media:
Tiffany Aldrich
corporateteam@esperion.com
(616) 443-8438


