President Cyril Ramaphosa saddened by killing of Nkosikazi Nogcinile Thenjiwe Mtirara

President Cyril Ramaphosa is deeply saddened by the passing of Eastern Cape traditional leader Nkosikazi Thenjiwe Eunice "Nogcinile" Mtirara at the hands of violent criminals.

President Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to Nkosikazi Mtirara’s AmaDlomo royal clan and the AbaThembu Kingdom more broadly.

The 71-year-old matriarch was shot dead in her royal home at Mqhekezweni Great Place, Bhityi administrative area, outside Mthatha on Tuesday night, 29 October 2024.

President Ramaphosa said: “This merciless attack on an elderly woman who is a leader in our society and a builder of communities, fills us with grief; but it also fuels our resolve to stop violent crime and bring justice to those who live outside the law and have no respect for the dignity and lives of fellow citizens.

“Every day in our country, our courts are dealing with perpetrators who thought they could get away with terrorising individuals or communities.

“The attack on Mqhekezweni Great Place will end equally disastrously for these perpetrators.”

President Ramaphosa expects justice to be exacted as well on suspects who raped and robbed five learners at gunpoint in the same Mqhekezweni administrative area less than 24 hours after the attack on the royal household.

The President is equally saddened by this incident of gender-based violence that targeted learners in a critical phase of their young lives and educational journey.

The President calls on community members to work with the police and other authorities to make communities safer, including reporting any information that may come their way about these incidents.

