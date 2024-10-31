Minister Senzo Mchunu expresses serious concern on adjudication of matters following release of repeat offender

The Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu, has expressed a deep concern on the recent developments in a case involving a minor who has suffered repeated violations, allegedly at the hands of the same individual. This incident highlights critical issues in the judicial process and underscores the urgent need for vigilance in handling sensitive cases, particularly those involving the safety of vulnerable victims.

In November 2023, a minor boy in KwaZulu-Natal was violated, with the crime being reported to authorities in January 2024. Shortly thereafter, police successfully apprehended the suspect. Upon initial court appearance, the suspect was granted bail with strict conditions, including relocating to an alternative address away from the minor, who lived next door. Despite this stipulation, the suspect allegedly violated his bail conditions and committed a second offence against the same minor on February 15, 2024. This led to a subsequent court appearance where bail was successfully opposed.

The case was then referred to a Regional Court, where it was heard on September 23, 2024. During these proceedings, the Prosecutor recommended a psychological assessment for the victim, leading to a provisional withdrawal of the case and the release of the suspect—despite previous opposition to bail based on the risks involved.

In condemning these events, Minister Mchunu expressed the following: "The events that have transpired in this particular case are extremely troubling, especially considering the diligent efforts by police to apprehend the suspect and protect the victim. It is alarming to witness suspects, initially detained on grave charges, being released into communities where they pose ongoing threats.

In this case, the minor has now been violated on two separate occasions, and the suspect remains free, creating the potential for further harm. I am in discussions with the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, with a view of ensuring that cases of a sensitive and serious nature are handled with care and understanding. There needs to be sensitivity and determination to optimise application of the law, by police officers and officials tasked with dispensing justice, in favour of the victims than what has been displayed in this particular case. The protection of our communities, particularly vulnerable minors, must remain a top priority. We will continue to monitor this matter closely and work with all relevant departments to ensure that justice is served, and that the safety of our citizens is upheld."

