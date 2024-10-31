North West Legislature Committee on Education meets Department of Education over 2023/24 Annual Performance Report, 31 Oct

The North West Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Education, Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation chaired by Hon. Priscilla Williams will hold oversight meeting with the Department of Education over the 2023/24 Annual Performance Report.

The meeting is scheduled as follows:

Date: Thursday, 31 October 2024

Time: 08h00 Department of Education

Venue: Legislature Committee Room 2

Members of the Media who would like to attend the meetings can contact:

Kabo Letlhogela

Media Liaison Officer - Communications

North West Provincial Legislature

Tel: 018 392 7000

Cell: 079 879 1448

Fax: 086 695 3784

E-mail: kabol@nwpl.org.za

