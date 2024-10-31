Submit Release
North West Legislature Committee on Education meets Department of Education over 2023/24 Annual Performance Report, 31 Oct

The North West Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Education, Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation chaired by Hon. Priscilla Williams will hold oversight meeting with the Department of  Education over the 2023/24 Annual Performance Report.

The meeting is scheduled as follows:

Date: Thursday, 31 October 2024
Time: 08h00 Department of Education
Venue: Legislature Committee Room 2

Members of the Media who would like to attend the meetings can contact:
Kabo Letlhogela 
Media Liaison Officer - Communications
North West Provincial Legislature
Tel: 018 392 7000
Cell: 079 879 1448
Fax:  086 695 3784
E-mail: kabol@nwpl.org.za
 

