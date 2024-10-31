Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,442 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,173 in the last 365 days.

Radware Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Highlights

  • Revenue of $69.5 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year
  • Cloud ARR of $71.6 million, an increase of 15% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.23 vs. $0.07 in Q3 2023; GAAP diluted EPS of $0.07 vs. $(0.16) in Q3 2023
  • Cash flow from operations of $14.7 million and $58.9 million year-to-date

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“We are pleased to report solid third-quarter results, highlighted by 13% year-over-year revenue growth and a significant improvement in profitability and cash flow from operations,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware’s President and CEO. “Our results reflect double-digit growth in subscription revenue, strong sales of software subscriptions, and the ongoing success of DefensePro X, which carries with it more subscription revenue. We are excited about the momentum we’ve built and our future growth prospects.”

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter 2024
Revenue for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $69.5 million:

  • Revenue in the Americas region was $27.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 11% from $24.9 million in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region was $25.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 30% from $19.3 million in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region was $16.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 5% from $17.4 million in the third quarter of 2023.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $3.1 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $6.9 million, or $(0.16) per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $10.2 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.9 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits, and marketable securities of $411.7 million. Cash flow from operations was $14.7 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

Conference Call
Radware management will host a call today, October 31, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss its third quarter 2024 results and fourth quarter 2024 outlook. To participate on the call, please use the following numbers:
U.S. participants call toll free: 888-510-2008
International participants call: 1 646-960-0306
Conference ID: 1864701

A replay will be available for two days, starting two hours after the end of the call, on telephone number +1-609-800-9099 or (US toll-free) 800-770-2030. Passcode 1864701.

The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at: http://www.radware.com/IR/. The webcast will remain available for replay during the next 12 months.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, net, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and diluted earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present, and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses, and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a key performance indicator of the value of the recurring components of our business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions, including as a result of the state of war declared in Israel in October 2023 and instability in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, and the tensions between China and Taiwan; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; our ability to manage our anticipated growth effectively; a shortage of components or manufacturing capacity could cause a delay in our ability to fulfill orders or increase our manufacturing costs; our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls, and similar measures, targeting Russia and other countries and territories, as well as other responses to Russia’s military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for the manufacture of our products; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; our ability to develop new solutions and enhance existing solutions; the impact to our reputation and business in the event of real or perceived shortcomings, defects, or vulnerabilities in our solutions, if our end-users experience security breaches, if our information technology systems and data, or those of our service providers and other contractors, are compromised by cyber-attackers or other malicious actors, or by a critical system failure; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services; the risks associated with our global operations, such as difficulties and costs of staffing and managing foreign operations, compliance costs arising from host country laws or regulations, partial or total expropriation, export duties and quotas, local tax exposure, economic or political instability, including as a result of insurrection, war, natural disasters, and major environmental, climate, or public health concerns, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; our net losses in the past two years and possibility we may incur losses in the future; a slowdown in the growth of the cyber security and application delivery solutions market or in the development of the market for our cloud-based solutions; long sales cycles for our solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; risks associated with doing business in countries with a history of corruption or with foreign governments; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; risks associated with undetected defects or errors in our products; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; laws, regulations, and industry standards affecting our business; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

About Radware
Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company’s cloud application, infrastructure, and API security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, hands-free, real-time protection from the most sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, and bad bots. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware’s solutions to address evolving cybersecurity challenges and protect their brands and business operations while reducing costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: Facebook, LinkedIn, Radware Blog, X, YouTube, and Radware Mobile for iOS.

©2024 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.

CONTACTS
Investor Relations:
Yisca Erez, +972-72-3917211, ir@radware.com

Media Contact:
Gerri Dyrek, gerri.dyrek@radware.com

Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
       
  September 30,   December 31,
  2024   2023
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Assets      
       
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents 115,416   70,538
Marketable securities 94,809   86,372
Short-term bank deposits 111,998   173,678
Trade receivables, net 19,963   20,267
Other receivables and prepaid expenses 9,891   9,529
Inventories 13,543   15,544
  365,620   375,928
       
Long-term investments      
Marketable securities 30,991   33,131
Long-term bank deposits 58,468   -
Other assets 2,104   2,166
  91,563   35,297
       
       
Property and equipment, net 16,499   18,221
Intangible assets, net 12,742   15,718
Other long-term assets 35,312   37,967
Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,433   20,777
Goodwill 68,008   68,008
Total assets 608,177   571,916
       
Liabilities and equity      
       
Current liabilities      
Trade payables 6,551   4,298
Deferred revenues 109,924   105,012
Operating lease liabilities 4,333   4,684
Other payables and accrued expenses 46,427   41,021
  167,235   155,015
       
Long-term liabilities      
Deferred revenues 65,916   60,499
Operating lease liabilities 13,658   16,020
Other long-term liabilities 14,173   17,108
  93,747   93,627
       
Equity      
Radware Ltd. equity      
Share capital 749   742
Additional paid-in capital 548,240   529,209
Accumulated other comprehensive income 593   77
Treasury stock, at cost (366,588)   (365,749)
Retained earnings 123,398   119,812
Total Radware Ltd. shareholder's equity 306,392   284,091
       
Non–controlling interest 40,803   39,183
       
Total equity 347,195   323,274
       
Total liabilities and equity 608,177   571,916
       


Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 
                 
    For the three months ended   For the nine months ended
    September 30,   September 30,
    2024   2023   2024   2023
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                 
Revenues   69,488   61,612   201,849   196,260
Cost of revenues   13,392   12,838   39,260   38,886
Gross profit   56,096   48,774   162,589   157,374
                 
Operating expenses, net:                
Research and development, net   18,654   20,614   56,251   62,905
Selling and marketing   30,500   30,532   89,945   94,368
General and administrative   6,948   7,824   21,271   24,378
Total operating expenses, net   56,102   58,970   167,467   181,651
                 
Operating loss   (6)   (10,196)   (4,878)   (24,277)
Financial income, net   4,957   3,778   12,982   10,688
Income (loss) before taxes on income   4,951   (6,418)   8,104   (13,589)
Taxes on income   1,807   433   4,518   2,151
Net income (loss)   3,144   (6,851)   3,586   (15,740)
                 
Basic net income (loss) per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders   0.07   (0.16)   0.09   (0.36)
                 
Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share   41,956,001   42,261,637   41,854,984   43,232,405
                 
Diluted net income (loss) per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders   0.07   (0.16)   0.08   (0.36)
                 
Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share   43,573,161   42,261,637   43,199,279   43,232,405
                 


  Radware Ltd.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
                 
    For the three months ended   For the nine months ended
    September 30,   September 30,
    2024   2023   2024   2023
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
GAAP gross profit 56,096   48,774   162,589   157,374
  Share-based compensation 81   177   240   403
  Amortization of intangible assets 992   992   2,976   2,976
Non-GAAP gross profit 57,169   49,943   165,805   160,753
                 
GAAP research and development, net 18,654   20,614   56,251   62,905
  Share-based compensation 1,421   2,064   4,679   6,200
Non-GAAP Research and development, net 17,233   18,550   51,572   56,705
                 
GAAP selling and marketing 30,500   30,532   89,945   94,368
  Share-based compensation 2,548   2,134   7,708   9,065
  Restructuring costs -   1,273   -   1,273
Non-GAAP selling and marketing 27,952   27,125   82,237   84,030
                 
GAAP general and administrative 6,948   7,824   21,271   24,378
  Share-based compensation 2,008   2,884   6,480   9,483
  Acquisition costs 159   211   571   769
Non-GAAP general and administrative 4,781   4,729   14,220   14,126
                 
GAAP total operating expenses, net 56,102   58,970   167,467   181,651
  Share-based compensation 5,977   7,082   18,867   24,748
  Acquisition costs 159   211   571   769
  Restructuring costs -   1,273   -   1,273
Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net 49,966   50,404   148,029   154,861
                 
GAAP operating loss (6)   (10,196)   (4,878)   (24,277)
  Share-based compensation 6,058   7,259   19,107   25,151
  Amortization of intangible assets 992   992   2,976   2,976
  Acquisition costs 159   211   571   769
  Restructuring costs -   1,273   -   1,273
Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 7,203   (461)   17,776   5,892
                 
GAAP financial income, net 4,957   3,778   12,982   10,688
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (86)   37   (231)   (770)
Non-GAAP financial income, net 4,871   3,815   12,751   9,918
                 
GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income 4,951   (6,418)   8,104   (13,589)
  Share-based compensation 6,058   7,259   19,107   25,151
  Amortization of intangible assets 992   992   2,976   2,976
  Acquisition costs 159   211   571   769
  Restructuring costs -   1,273   -   1,273
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (86)   37   (231)   (770)
Non-GAAP income before taxes on income 12,074   3,354   30,527   15,810
                 
GAAP taxes on income 1,807   433   4,518   2,151
  Tax related adjustments 62   62   185   185
Non-GAAP taxes on income 1,869   495   4,703   2,336
                 
GAAP net income (loss) 3,144   (6,851)   3,586   (15,740)
  Share-based compensation 6,058   7,259   19,107   25,151
  Amortization of intangible assets 992   992   2,976   2,976
  Acquisition costs 159   211   571   769
  Restructuring costs -   1,273   -   1,273
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (86)   37   (231)   (770)
  Tax related adjustments (62)   (62)   (185)   (185)
Non-GAAP net income 10,205   2,859   25,824   13,474
                 
GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share 0.07   (0.16)   0.08   (0.36)
  Share-based compensation 0.14   0.17   0.45   0.57
  Amortization of intangible assets 0.02   0.03   0.07   0.07
  Acquisition costs 0.00   0.00   0.01   0.02
  Restructuring costs 0.00   0.03   0.00   0.03
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net (0.00)   0.00   (0.01)   (0.02)
  Tax related adjustments (0.00)   (0.00)   (0.00)   0.00
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.23   0.07   0.60   0.31
                 
                 
Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 43,573,161   43,163,159   43,199,279   44,058,549
               


Radware Ltd.
 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
                 
    For the three months ended   For the nine months ended
    September 30,   September 30,
    2024   2023   2024   2023
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities:                
                 
Net income (loss)   3,144   (6,851)   3,586   (15,740)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization   2,947   3,025   8,918   9,216
Share-based compensation   6,058   7,259   19,107   25,151
Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net   (234)   161   (227)   1,116
Loss related to securities, net   -   -   -   244
Increase (decrease) in accrued interest on bank deposits   (814)   (2,289)   4,645   (3,814)
Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net   147   (401)   106   (506)
Decrease in trade receivables, net   5,536   4,448   304   5,380
Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets   749   (215)   1,155   (2,541)
Decrease (increase) in inventories   253   (671)   2,001   (1,566)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables   2,474   (1,778)   2,253   (395)
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues   (6,059)   (12,311)   10,329   (11,095)
Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses   259   644   7,052   (10,798)
Operating lease liabilities, net   248   (804)   (369)   (805)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   14,708   (9,783)   58,860   (6,153)
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
                 
Purchase of property and equipment   (1,412)   (1,130)   (4,220)   (4,493)
Proceeds from other long-term assets, net   46   29   40   77
Proceeds from (investment in) bank deposits, net   9,731   21,145   (1,433)   51,345
Investment in, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities, net   5,541   2,228   (4,456)   347
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   13,906   22,272   (10,069)   47,276
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
                 
Proceeds from exercise of share options   -   -   3   308
Repurchase of shares   -   (20,648)   (839)   (53,131)
Payment of contingent consideration related to acquisition   -   (2,063)   (3,077)   (2,063)
Net cash used in financing activities   -   (22,711)   (3,913)   (54,886)
                 
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   28,614   (10,222)   44,878   (13,763)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period   86,802   42,644   70,538   46,185
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period   115,416   32,422   115,416   32,422
                 


  Radware Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(U.S Dollars in thousands)
                 
    For the three months ended   For the nine months ended
    September 30,   September 30,
    2024   2023   2024   2023
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
GAAP net income (loss) 3,144   (6,851)   3,586   (15,740)
  Exclude: Financial income, net (4,957)   (3,778)   (12,982)   (10,688)
  Exclude: Depreciation and amortization expense 2,947   3,025   8,918   9,216
  Exclude: Taxes on income 1,807   433   4,518   2,151
EBITDA 2,941   (7,171)   4,040   (15,061)
                 
  Share-based compensation 6,058   7,259   19,107   25,151
  Restructuring costs -   1,273   -   1,273
  Acquisition costs 159   211   571   769
Adjusted EBITDA 9,158   1,572   23,718   12,132
                 
                 
    For the three months ended   For the nine months ended
    September 30,   September 30,
    2024   2023   2024   2023
  Amortization of intangible assets 992   992   2,976   2,976
  Depreciation 1,955   2,033   5,942   6,240
    2,947   3,025   8,918   9,216
                 

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Radware Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more