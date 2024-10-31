OSCE highlights importance of cybersecurity and cyber hygiene as Cybersecurity Awareness Month comes to an end

Throughout October, the OSCE Transnational Threats Department has held a series of activities promoting cybersecurity good practices and general cyber hygiene as part of the OSCE’s contribution to the global Cybersecurity Awareness Month initiative.

This year’s activities, which marked the OSCE’s fifth participation in the global initiative, were an opportunity to raise awareness of the OSCE’s cyber/ICT security confidence-building measures (CBMs) and discuss emerging cyberspace issues. They include a social media campaign, webinars with renowned international experts, and the publication of a new OSCE cyber/ICT security factsheet.

The activities supported the priorities of the Maltese OSCE Chairpersonship on cyber/ICT security, from comprehensively enhancing resilience against cyber threats and supporting the implementation of relevant CBMs, to strengthening the OSCE’s women, peace and security agenda.

The first webinar focused on the impact artificial intelligence has on relations between states in cyberspace. The speakers explored the intersection of artificial intelligence with diplomacy, cybersecurity and international relations, discussing both the current and potential challenges of AI in these fields.

The second webinar showcased "National Cybersecurity Awareness Raising Platforms" to emphasize the critical role of national initiatives in promoting good cybersecurity practices and ensuring greater cyber resilience. The speakers shared effective strategies that actively engage the public and promote individual responsibility.

The third webinar examined how to better include gender considerations in cyber capacity-building and addressing gender dynamics in cybersecurity to create inclusive policies and practices. The speakers provided several recommendations, including setting gender markers for projects, fostering cross-sectoral stakeholder collaboration and creating concrete tools for education, training and early mentorship.

The 2024 OSCE Cybersecurity Awareness Month activities were part of the “Activities and customized support for the implementation of OSCE cyber/ICT security confidence-building measures” project, with the financial support of the United States of America.