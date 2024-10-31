Message from Prime Minister Dr Robert Golob on Reformation Day

SLOVENIA, October 31 - Primož Trubar and other reformers enabled our people to dream of a Slovenian State. As an exceptional representative of his generation, Trubar was one of the trailblazers who led the way to Slovenia’s independence and showcased our people’s greatness.

Since then, history has confirmed time and again that Slovenians are a nation of incredible individuals forming the foundations of our country and our society. Our predecessors and their legacy can teach us the importance of courage, the importance of holding onto one’s values and goals.

For Slovenians, the Reformation was a bright time that shed light on a previously overlooked nation. Our Protestants’ active engagement provided us with the first books in Slovenian language. And we are one of the few nations to build their State and sovereignty on language. Almost five hundred years ago our times were bright, but now this light seems to be fading due to numerous conflicts, wars and acts of destruction raging around the world.

However, let us not forget: we can generate our own light. Through our actions, ideas, efforts and vision for a better today – and a better tomorrow for future generations. We are the ones creating this world, including our own, Slovenian world. And it is important that this world be inclusive and friendly to everyone.

In times of Reformation, we followed the path of progress to keep pace with the developed world and advanced forces. We demonstrated our focus on overall progress. Today we can be rightfully proud of Slovenia’s role in the international community. We can also take pride in our, Slovenia’s high-quality way of life. We are a society with an eye to the future. A society of knowledge, innovation, great ideas. We are a society built by all of our country’s residents. We are a society that appreciates and advocates peace and security. Each one of us is making an important contribution to our country.

Therefore, my dear Slovenia, my fellow Slovenians, let us preserve this light. Let us build on it for an even better and brighter tomorrow, for our future generations. Just as our selfless predecessors once did.