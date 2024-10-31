Transport and communications statistics for the first three quarters of 2024

MACAU, October 31 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 251,809 as at the end of the third quarter of 2024, up by 0.6% year-on-year. In the first three quarters, cross-border vehicular traffic (6,669,112 trips), passenger ferry trips (59,708 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (42,400 trips) rose by 27.4%, 22.4% and 57.8% year-on-year respectively. As at the end of the third quarter, number of mobile phone subscribers (1,439,021) and internet subscribers (770,664) showed respective growth of 6.3% and 7.4%.

New registration of motor vehicles in the first three quarters went up by 6.8% year-on-year to 9,486 (including 2,849 electric vehicles); of which, light automobiles increased by 37% to 5,276 (1,306 of them were electric), whereas heavy motorcycles declined by 24.3% to 3,317 (788 of them were electric). In September, new registration of motor vehicles climbed by 24.1% year-on-year to 1,168 (340 of them were electric). In the first three quarters, traffic accidents grew by 18% year-on-year to 11,696, which resulted in 2 deaths and 4,073 injuries; besides, number of traffic accidents in September rose by 15.9% year-on-year to 1,351, with 446 persons injured.

Cross-border vehicular traffic grew by 27.4% year-on-year to 6,669,112 trips in the first three quarters. Light passenger car trips rose by 27.4% year-on-year to 6,225,685; of which, Macao single-plate vehicle trips to and from Hengqin (1,121,000), trips made under the “Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles” policy (1,092,000) and Macao vehicle trips to and from the Hong Kong SAR (201,000) leapt by 14.3%, 43.4% and 62.7% respectively. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land in the first three quarters soared by 86.6% year-on-year to 50,669 tonnes, with cargo passing through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (49,901 tonnes) accounting for 98.5%. In September, cross-border vehicular traffic (787,972 trips) increased by 22.7% year-on-year, while gross weight of containerized cargo by land (4,870 tonnes) expanded by 19.3%.

Passenger ferry trips totalled 59,708 in the first three quarters, up by 22.4% year-on-year. Gross weight of port containerized cargo grew by 1.6% year-on-year to 146,873 tonnes; cargo being handled at the Inner Harbour (73,702 tonnes) swelled by 26.2% whereas that being shipped through the Ká-Hó Harbour (73,171 tonnes) dropped by 15.1%. In September, number of passenger ferry trips climbed by 5.7% year-on-year to 6,142, while gross weight of port containerized cargo rose by 6.2% to 16,667 tonnes.

Arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport totalled 42,400 trips in the first three quarters, a rise of 57.8% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo jumped by 90.8% year-on-year to 76,219 tonnes, of which gross weight of inward cargo (3,665 tonnes) and outward cargo (69,288 tonnes) registered respective increases of 0.3% and 95.8%. In September, number of arriving and departing commercial flights went up by 20.7% year-on-year to 4,147 trips, and gross weight of air cargo swelled by 50.6% to 8,891 tonnes.

There were 83,131 fixed-line telephone subscribers as at the end of the third quarter of 2024, down by 6.3% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers increased by 6.3% year-on-year to 1,439,021; postpaid subscribers (1,039,075) and prepaid SIM card subscribers (399,946) rose by 5.6% and 8% respectively. Internet subscribers totalled 770,664 as at the end of the third quarter, up by 7.4% year-on-year. In the first three quarters, the duration of internet usage grew by 3.2% year-on-year to 1.32 billion hours, whereas the total duration of internet usage in September rose by 11.1% to 152 million hours.