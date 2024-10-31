Submit Release
SHELL PLC 3rd QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

                             
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS		        

 

                                                     
 
SUMMARY OF UNAUDITED RESULTS
Quarters $ million   Nine months
Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023   Reference 2024 2023 %
4,291    3,517    7,044    +22 Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders   15,166    18,887    -20
6,028    6,293    6,224    -4 Adjusted Earnings A 20,055    20,944    -4
16,005    16,806    16,336    -5 Adjusted EBITDA A 51,523    52,204    -1
14,684    13,508    12,332    +9 Cash flow from operating activities   41,522    41,622   
(3,857)   (3,338)   (4,827)     Cash flow from investing activities   (10,723)   (12,080)    
10,827    10,170    7,505      Free cash flow G 30,799    29,542     
4,950    4,719    5,649      Cash capital expenditure C 14,161    17,280     
9,570    8,950    10,097    +7 Operating expenses F 27,517    29,062    -5
8,864    8,651    9,735    +2 Underlying operating expenses F 26,569    28,635    -7
12.8% 12.8% 13.9%   ROACE2 D 12.8% 13.9%  
76,613    75,468    82,147      Total debt E 76,613    82,147     
35,234    38,314    40,470      Net debt E 35,234    40,470     
15.7% 17.0% 17.3%   Gearing E 15.7% 17.3%  
2,801    2,817    2,706    -1 Oil and gas production available for sale (thousand boe/d)   2,843    2,779    +2
0.69    0.55    1.06 +25 Basic earnings per share ($)   2.39    2.78    -14
0.96    0.99    0.93    -3 Adjusted Earnings per share ($) B 3.16    3.08    +3
0.3440    0.3440    0.3310    Dividend per share ($)   1.0320    0.9495    +9

1.Q3 on Q2 change

2.Effective first quarter 2024, the definition has been amended and comparative information has been revised. See Reference D.

Quarter Analysis1

Income attributable to Shell plc shareholders, compared with the second quarter 2024, reflected lower refining margins, lower realised oil prices and higher operating expenses partly offset by favourable tax movements, and higher Integrated Gas volumes.

Third quarter 2024 income attributable to Shell plc shareholders also included unfavourable movements relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, charges related to redundancy and restructuring, and net impairment charges and reversals. These items are included in identified items amounting to a net loss of $1.3 billion in the quarter. This compares with identified items in the second quarter 2024 which amounted to a net loss of $2.7 billion.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as income attributable to Shell plc shareholders and adjusted for the above identified items and the cost of supplies adjustment of positive $0.5 billion.

Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter 2024 was $14.7 billion, and primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, and working capital inflows of $2.7 billion partly offset by tax payments of $3.0 billion. The working capital inflow mainly reflected inventory movements due to lower oil prices and lower volumes.

Cash flow from investing activities for the quarter was an outflow of $3.9 billion, and included cash capital expenditure of $4.9 billion.

Net debt and Gearing: At the end of the third quarter 2024, net debt was $35.2 billion, compared with $38.3 billion at the end of the second quarter 2024, mainly reflecting free cash flow, partly offset by share buybacks, cash dividends paid to Shell plc shareholders, lease additions and interest payments. Gearing was 15.7% at the end of the third quarter 2024, compared with 17.0% at the end of the second quarter 2024, mainly driven by lower net debt.






 


 

     
 
Shareholder distributions

Total shareholder distributions in the quarter amounted to $5.7 billion comprising repurchases of shares of $3.5 billion and cash dividends paid to Shell plc shareholders of $2.2 billion. Dividends declared to Shell plc shareholders for the third quarter 2024 amount to $0.3440 per share. Shell has now completed $3.5 billion of share buybacks announced in the second quarter 2024 results announcement. Today, Shell announces a share buyback programme of $3.5 billion which is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter 2024 results announcement.

 

Nine Months Analysis1

Income attributable to Shell plc shareholders, compared with the first nine months 2023, reflected lower refining margins, lower LNG trading and optimisation margins, lower realised LNG and gas prices as well as lower trading and optimisation margins of power and pipeline gas in Renewables and Energy Solutions, partly offset by lower operating expenses, higher Marketing margins and volumes, higher realised Chemicals margins, and higher Integrated Gas and Upstream volumes.

First nine months 2024 income attributable to Shell plc shareholders also included net impairment charges and reversals, reclassifications from equity to profit and loss of cumulative currency translation differences related to funding structures, unfavourable movements relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, and charges related to redundancy and restructuring, partly offset by favourable differences in exchange rates and inflationary adjustments on deferred tax. These charges, reclassifications and movements are included in identified items amounting to a net loss of $4.6 billion. This compares with identified items in the first nine months 2023 which amounted to a net loss of $2.2 billion.


 

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 for the first nine months 2024 were driven by the same factors as income attributable to Shell plc shareholders and adjusted for identified items and the cost of supplies adjustment of positive $0.3 billion.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months 2024 was $41.5 billion, and primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, the timing impact of payments relating to emission certificates and biofuel programmes of $1.2 billion and cash inflows relating to commodity derivatives of $1.2 billion, partly offset by tax payments of $9.1 billion, and working capital outflow of $0.3 billion.

Cash flow from investing activities for the first nine months 2024 was an outflow of $10.7 billion and included cash capital expenditure of $14.2 billion, partly offset by divestment proceeds of $2.0 billion, and interest received of $1.8 billion.

 

This Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report, together with supplementary financial and operational disclosure for this quarter, is available at www.shell.com/investors 3 .

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.

3.Not incorporated by reference.

 

THIRD QUARTER 2024 PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENTS

 

Integrated Gas

In July 2024, we announced the final investment decision (FID) on the Manatee project, an undeveloped gas field in the East Coast Marine Area (ECMA) in Trinidad and Tobago.

In July 2024, we signed an agreement to invest in the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s (ADNOC) Ruwais LNG project in Abu Dhabi through a 10% participating interest. The Ruwais LNG project will consist of two 4.8 mtpa LNG liquefaction trains with a total capacity of 9.6 mtpa.

In August 2024, Arrow Energy, an incorporated joint venture between Shell (50%) and PetroChina (50%), announced plans to develop Phase 2 of Arrow Energy’s Surat Gas Project in Queensland, Australia. The gas from the project will flow to the Shell-operated QCLNG LNG (joint venture between Shell (73.75%), CNOOC (25%) and MidOcean Energy (1.25%)) facility on Curtis Island, near Gladstone.

 

Upstream

In July 2024, the operator of the Jerun field in Malaysia, SapuraOMV Upstream Sdn Bhd, announced that first gas has been achieved. Jerun is operated by SapuraOMV Upstream (40%) in partnership with Sarawak Shell Berhad (30%) and PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd (30%).

In August 2024, we announced the FID on a 'waterflood' project at our Vito asset in the US Gulf of Mexico. Water will be injected into the reservoir formation to displace additional oil.



 

Marketing

In July 2024, we announced that we are temporarily pausing on-site construction work at our 820,000 tonnes a year biofuels facility at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam in the Netherlands to address project delivery and ensure future competitiveness given current market conditions.

 

Renewables and Energy Solutions

In October 2024, we signed an agreement to acquire a 100% equity stake in RISEC Holdings, LLC (RISEC), which owns a 609-megawatt (MW) two-unit combined-cycle gas turbine power plant in Rhode Island, USA. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first quarter 2025.



 

PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT

 

                                                     
 
INTEGRATED GAS        
Quarters $ million   Nine months
Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023   Reference 2024 2023 %
2,631    2,454    2,156    +7 Segment earnings   7,846    5,325    +47
(240)   (220)   (375)     Of which: Identified items A (1,379)   (4,625)    
2,871    2,675    2,531    +7 Adjusted Earnings A 9,225    9,951    -7
5,234    5,039    4,874    +4 Adjusted EBITDA A 16,410    17,189    -5
3,623    4,183    4,009    -13 Cash flow from operating activities A 12,518    13,923    -10
1,236    1,151    1,099      Cash capital expenditure C 3,429    3,000     
136    137    122    -1 Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d)   137    134    +2
4,669    4,885    4,517    -4 Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d)   4,835    4,744    +2
941    980    900    -4 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d)   971    952    +2
7.50    6.95    6.88    +8 LNG liquefaction volumes (million tonnes)   22.03    21.23    +4
17.04    16.41    16.01    +4 LNG sales volumes (million tonnes)   50.32    49.01    +3

1.Q3 on Q2 change

Integrated Gas includes liquefied natural gas (LNG), conversion of natural gas into gas-to-liquids (GTL) fuels and other products. It includes natural gas and liquids exploration and extraction, and the operation of the upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver these to market. Integrated Gas also includes the marketing, trading and optimisation of LNG.

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the second quarter 2024, reflected higher LNG liquefaction volumes (increase of $237 million).

Third quarter 2024 segment earnings also included unfavourable movements of $213 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. These unfavourable movements are part of identified items and compare with the second quarter 2024 which included a charge of $122 million due to unrecoverable indirect tax receivables, and unfavourable movements of $98 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by tax payments of $814 million, net cash outflows related to derivatives of $373 million and working capital outflows of $247 million.

Total oil and gas production, compared with the second quarter 2024, decreased by 4% mainly due to production-sharing contract effects, and higher maintenance in Trinidad and Tobago. LNG liquefaction volumes increased by 8% mainly due to higher feedgas supply in Nigeria, and Trinidad and Tobago.

 

Nine Months Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the first nine months 2023, reflected the combined effect of lower contributions from trading and optimisation and lower realised prices (decrease of $1,787 million), partly offset by higher volumes (increase of $513 million), lower operating expenses (decrease of $171 million), and favourable deferred tax movements ($168 million).

First nine months 2024 segment earnings also included unfavourable movements of $1,198 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. These unfavourable movements are part of identified items and compare with the first nine months 2023 which included unfavourable movements of $2,821 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, and net impairment charges and reversals of $1,700 million. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.



 

Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months 2024 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by tax payments of $2,320 million and net cash outflows related to derivatives of $1,586 million.

Total oil and gas production, compared with the first nine months 2023, increased by 2% mainly due to ramp-up of fields in Oman and Australia, and lower maintenance in Australia. LNG liquefaction volumes increased by 4% mainly due to lower unplanned maintenance in Australia.

 

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.



 

UPSTREAM          
Quarters $ million   Nine months
Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023   Reference 2024 2023 %
2,289    2,179    1,999    +5 Segment earnings   6,741    6,388    +6
(153)   (157)   (238)     Of which: Identified items A 28    (357)    
2,443    2,336    2,237    +5 Adjusted Earnings A 6,712    6,746   
7,871    7,829    7,433    +1 Adjusted EBITDA A 23,588    22,750    +4
5,268    5,739    5,336    -8 Cash flow from operating activities A 16,734    15,663    +7
1,974    1,829    2,007      Cash capital expenditure C 5,813    5,906     
1,321    1,297    1,311    +2 Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d)   1,316    1,313   
2,844    2,818    2,564    +1 Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d)   2,933    2,687    +9
1,811    1,783    1,753    +2 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d)   1,822    1,776    +3

1.Q3 on Q2 change

The Upstream segment includes exploration and extraction of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. It also markets and transports oil and gas, and operates the infrastructure necessary to deliver them to the market.

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the second quarter 2024, reflected lower well write-offs (decrease of $139 million), favourable tax movements ($96 million), lower operating expenses (decrease of $63 million), and lower depreciation charges (decrease of $57 million), partly offset by lower realised liquids prices (decrease of $304 million).

Third quarter 2024 segment earnings also included charges of $138 million related to redundancy and restructuring and charges of $104 million related to decommissioning provisions. These charges are part of identified items, and compare with the second quarter 2024 which included a loss of $143 million related to the impact of the weakening Brazilian real on a deferred tax position, and a loss of $122 million related to a tax settlement in Brazil, partly offset by a gain of $139 million related to the impact of inflationary adjustments in Argentina on a deferred tax position.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by tax payments of $2,074 million.

Total production, compared with the second quarter 2024, increased mainly due to new oil production.

 

Nine Months Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the first nine months 2023, reflected unfavourable tax movements ($351 million), higher well write-offs (increase of $327 million) and the net impact of lower realised gas and higher realised liquids prices (decrease of $278 million), partly offset by the comparative favourable impact of $910 million mainly relating to gas storage effects.


 

First nine months 2024 segment earnings also included gains of $676 million related to the impact of inflationary adjustments in Argentina on a deferred tax position, partly offset by charges of $179 million related to redundancy and restructuring, net impairment charges and reversals of $171 million and a loss of $164 million related to the impact of the weakening Brazilian real on a deferred tax position. These gains and charges are part of identified items, and compare with the first nine months 2023 which included charges of $188 million from impairments, legal provisions of $169 million and deferred tax charges of $132 million due to amendments to IAS 12, partly offset by favourable movements of $106 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months 2024 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by tax payments of $5,832 million.

Total production, compared with the first nine months 2023, increased mainly due to new oil production, partly offset by field decline.



 

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.



 

MARKETING        
Quarters $ million   Nine months
Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023   Reference 2024 2023 %
760    257    629    +196 Segment earnings2   1,791    2,832    -37
(422)   (825)   (12)  
 		 Of which: Identified items2 A (1,255)   314     
1,182    1,082    641    +9 Adjusted Earnings2 A 3,046    2,518    +21
2,081    1,999    1,453    +4 Adjusted EBITDA2 A 5,767    4,837    +19
2,722    1,958    397    +39 Cash flow from operating activities2 A 5,999    3,794    +58
525    644    959      Cash capital expenditure2 C 1,634    4,406     
2,945    2,868    3,138    +3 Marketing sales volumes (thousand b/d)2   2,859    3,062    -7

1.Q3 on Q2 change

2.Wholesale commercial fuels, previously reported in the Chemicals and Products segment, is reported in the Marketing segment (Mobility) with effect from Q1 2024. Comparative information for the Marketing segment and the Chemicals and Products segment has been revised.

The Marketing segment comprises the Mobility, Lubricants, and Sectors and Decarbonisation businesses. The Mobility business operates Shell’s retail network including electric vehicle charging services and the Wholesale commercial fuels business which provides fuels for transport, industry and heating. The Lubricants business produces, markets and sells lubricants for road transport, and machinery used in manufacturing, mining, power generation, agriculture and construction. The Sectors and Decarbonisation business sells fuels, speciality products and services including low-carbon energy solutions to a broad range of commercial customers including the aviation, marine, and agricultural sectors.

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the second quarter 2024, reflected higher Marketing margins (increase of $139 million) mainly driven by improved Mobility unit margins and impact of seasonally higher volumes partly offset by lower lubricants and Sectors and Decarbonisation margins. Segment earnings also reflected favourable tax movements ($55 million). These were partly offset by higher operating expenses (increase of $63 million).

Third quarter 2024 segment earnings also included impairment charges of $179 million, charges of $98 million related to redundancy and restructuring, and net losses of $84 million related to sale of assets. These charges and unfavourable movements are part of identified items, and compare with the second quarter 2024 impairment charges of $783 million mainly relating to an asset in the Netherlands, and charges of $50 million related to redundancy and restructuring.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, working capital inflows of $792 million, and the timing impact of payments relating to emission certificates and biofuel programmes of $427 million. These inflows were partly offset by non-cash cost of supplies adjustment of $334 million and tax payments of $241 million.

Marketing sales volumes (comprising hydrocarbon sales), compared with the second quarter 2024, increased mainly due to seasonality.

 

Nine Months Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the first nine months 2023, reflected higher Marketing margins (increase of $582 million) including higher unit margins in Mobility, Lubricants and higher Sectors and Decarbonisation margins. Segment earnings also reflected lower operating expenses (decrease of $170 million). These were partly offset by higher depreciation charges (increase of $128 million) mainly due to asset acquisitions, and unfavourable tax movements ($94 million).

First nine months 2024 segment earnings also included impairment charges of $965 million mainly relating to an asset in the Netherlands, charges of $163 million related to redundancy and restructuring, and net losses of $140 million related to the sale of assets. These charges are part of identified items and compare with the first nine months 2023 which included gains of $298 million related to indirect tax credits, and favourable movements of $60 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.



 

Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months 2024 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, the timing impact of payments relating to emission certificates and biofuel programmes of $966 million, and working capital inflows of $153 million. These inflows were partly offset by tax payments of $432 million, and non-cash cost of supplies adjustment of $256 million.

Marketing sales volumes (comprising hydrocarbon sales), compared with the first nine months 2023, decreased mainly in Mobility including increased focus on value over volume.

 

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.



 

CHEMICALS AND PRODUCTS        
Quarters $ million   Nine months
Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023   Reference 2024 2023 %
341    587    1,250    -42 Segment earnings2   2,085    3,310    -37
(122)   (499)   (213)     Of which: Identified items2 A (1,078)   (278)    
463    1,085    1,463    -57 Adjusted Earnings2 A 3,163    3,588    -12
1,240    2,242    2,661    -45 Adjusted EBITDA2 A 6,308    6,819    -7
3,321    2,249    2,862    +48 Cash flow from operating activities2 A 5,221    6,364    -18
761    638    837      Cash capital expenditure2 C 1,898    2,027     
1,305    1,429    1,334    -9 Refinery processing intake (thousand b/d)   1,388    1,360    +2
3,015    3,052    2,998    -1 Chemicals sales volumes (thousand tonnes)   8,950    8,656    +3

1.Q3 on Q2 change

2.Wholesale commercial fuels, previously reported in the Chemicals and Products segment, is reported in the Marketing segment (Mobility) with effect from Q1 2024. Comparative information for the Marketing segment and the Chemicals and Products segment has been revised.


 

The Chemicals and Products segment includes chemicals manufacturing plants with their own marketing network, and refineries which turn crude oil and other feedstocks into a range of oil products which are moved and marketed around the world for domestic, industrial and transport use. The segment also includes the pipeline business, trading and optimisation of crude oil, oil products and petrochemicals, and Oil Sands activities (the extraction of bitumen from mined oil sands and its conversion into synthetic crude oil).

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the second quarter 2024, reflected lower Products margins (decrease of $492 million) mainly driven by lower refining margins and lower margins from trading and optimisation. Segment earnings also reflected lower Chemicals margins (decrease of $189 million) mainly due to lower utilisation and lower realised prices. In addition, the third quarter 2024 reflected higher operating expenses (increase of $88 million). These were partly offset by favourable tax movements ($133 million).

Third quarter 2024 segment earnings also included charges of $101 million related to redundancy and restructuring, and net impairment charges and reversals of $92 million, partly offset by favourable movements of $95 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. These charges and favourable movements are part of identified items, and compare with the second quarter 2024 which included net impairment charges and reversals of $708 million mainly relating to assets in Singapore, partly offset by favourable movements of $156 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items. In the third quarter 2024, Chemicals had negative Adjusted Earnings of $111 million and Products had positive Adjusted Earnings of $573 million.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by working capital inflows of $2,131 million, Adjusted EBITDA, cash inflows relating to commodity derivatives of $88 million and dividends (net of profits) from joint ventures and associates of $63 million. These inflows were partly offset by non-cash cost of supplies adjustment of $331 million.

Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation was 76% compared with 80% in the second quarter 2024, due to higher planned and unplanned maintenance.

Refinery utilisation was 81% compared with 92% in the second quarter 2024, due to higher planned and unplanned maintenance.

 

Nine Months Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the first nine months 2023, reflected lower Products margins (decrease of $1,458 million) mainly driven by lower refining margins and lower margins from trading and optimisation. Segment earnings also included unfavourable tax movements ($106 million). These were partly offset by higher Chemicals margins (increase of $516 million) due to higher realised prices and higher utilisation. In addition, the first nine months 2024 reflected lower operating expenses (decrease of $658 million).

First nine months 2024 segment earnings also included net impairment charges and reversals of $952 million mainly relating to assets in Singapore, charges of $139 million related to redundancy and restructuring, and unfavourable



 

movements of $69 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. These charges and unfavourable movements are part of identified items, and compare with the first nine months 2023 which included losses of $227 million from net impairments and reversals, legal provisions of $74 million and favourable movements of $75 million related to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items. In the first nine months 2024, Chemicals had negative Adjusted Earnings of $174 million and Products had positive Adjusted Earnings of $3,337 million.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months 2024 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, the timing impact of payments relating to emission certificates and biofuel programmes of $257 million, and dividends (net of profits) from joint ventures and associates of $165 million. These inflows were partly offset by working capital outflows of $869 million, cash outflows relating to legal provisions of $203 million, tax payments of $182 million, and non-cash cost of supplies adjustment of $182 million.

Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation was 77% compared with 70% in the first nine months 2023, mainly due to economic optimisation in the first nine months 2023. The increase was also driven by ramp-up of Shell Polymers Monaca and lower unplanned maintenance in the first nine months 2024.

Refinery utilisation was 88% compared with 87% in the first nine months 2023.

 

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.



 

RENEWABLES AND ENERGY SOLUTIONS        
Quarters $ million   Nine months
Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023   Reference 2024 2023 %
(481)   (75)   616    -538 Segment earnings   (3)   3,361    -100
(319)   112    667      Of which: Identified items A 183    2,778     
(162)   (187)   (51)   +13 Adjusted Earnings A (186)   583    -132
(75)   (91)   101    +18 Adjusted EBITDA A 101    1,229    -92
(364)   847    (34)   -143 Cash flow from operating activities A 2,948    4,249    -31
409    425    659      Cash capital expenditure C 1,272    1,655     
79    74    76    +7 External power sales (terawatt hours)2   230    211    +9
148    148    170    0 Sales of pipeline gas to end-use customers (terawatt hours)3   487    563    -14

1.Q3 on Q2 change

2.Physical power sales to third parties; excluding financial trades and physical trade with brokers, investors, financial institutions, trading platforms, and wholesale traders.

3.Physical natural gas sales to third parties; excluding financial trades and physical trade with brokers, investors, financial institutions, trading platforms, and wholesale traders. Excluding sales of natural gas by other segments and LNG sales.

Renewables and Energy Solutions includes activities such as renewable power generation, the marketing and trading and optimisation of power and pipeline gas, as well as carbon credits, and digitally enabled customer solutions. It also includes the production and marketing of hydrogen, development of commercial carbon capture and storage hubs, investment in nature-based projects that avoid or reduce carbon emissions, and Shell Ventures, which invests in companies that work to accelerate the energy and mobility transformation.

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the second quarter 2024, reflected lower margins (decrease of $86 million) mainly due to lower trading and optimisation in the Americas, partly offset by slightly higher trading and optimisation in Europe.

Third quarter 2024 segment earnings also included unfavourable movements of $279 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. These unfavourable movements are part of identified items and compare with the second quarter 2024 which included favourable movements of $223 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and impairment charges of $155 million. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by working capital outflows of $136 million, net cash outflows related to derivatives of $107 million, and Adjusted EBITDA.

 

Nine Months Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the first nine months 2023, reflected lower margins (decrease of $1,236 million) mainly from trading and optimisation primarily in Europe due to lower volatility and lower prices, partly offset by lower operating expenses (decrease of $427 million).

First nine months 2024 segment earnings also included favourable movements of $250 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, partly offset by net impairment charges and reversals of $89 million. These favourable movements and charges are part of identified items and compare with the first nine months 2023 which included favourable movements of $2,632 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items. Most Renewables and Energy Solutions activities were loss-making for the first nine months 2024, which was partly offset by positive Adjusted Earnings from trading and optimisation.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months 2024 was primarily driven by net cash inflows related to derivatives of $2,479 million, working capital inflows of $570 million, and Adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by tax payments of $415 million.

 

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.



 

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.

Additional Growth Measures

                                                     
Quarters     Nine months
Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023     2024 2023 %
        Renewable power generation capacity (gigawatt):        
3.4    3.3    2.5    +2 – In operation2   3.4    2.5    +37
3.9    3.8    4.9    +3 – Under construction and/or committed for sale3   3.9    4.9    -20

1.Q3 on Q2 change

2.Shell's equity share of renewable generation capacity post commercial operation date. It excludes Shell's equity share of associates where information cannot be obtained.

3.Shell's equity share of renewable generation capacity under construction and/or committed for sale under long-term offtake agreements (PPA). It excludes Shell's equity share of associates where information cannot be obtained.

 

                                         
 
CORPORATE      
Quarters $ million   Nine months
Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023   Reference 2024 2023
(647)   (1,656)   (497)   Segment earnings1   (2,656)   (2,315)  
(3)   (1,080)   22    Of which: Identified items A (1,069)   (50)  
(643)   (576)   (519)   Adjusted Earnings1 A (1,588)   (2,266)  
(346)   (213)   (186)   Adjusted EBITDA1 A (650)   (619)  
115    (1,468)   (238)   Cash flow from operating activities A (1,898)   (2,372)  

1.From the first quarter 2024, Shell's longer-term innovation portfolio is managed centrally and hence reported as part of the Corporate segment (previously all other segments). Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with current year presentation with an offsetting impact on all the other segments.

The Corporate segment covers the non-operating activities supporting Shell. It comprises Shell’s holdings and treasury organisation, headquarters and central functions, self-insurance activities and centrally managed longer-term innovation portfolio. All finance expense, income and related taxes are included in Corporate segment earnings rather than in the earnings of business segments.

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the second quarter 2024, reflected unfavourable movements in currency exchange rate effects, partly offset by favourable tax movements.

Second quarter 2024 segment earnings also included reclassifications from equity to profit and loss of cumulative currency translation differences related to funding structures resulting in unfavourable movements of $1,122 million. These currency translation differences were previously recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in equity as part of accumulated other comprehensive income. This non-cash reclassification is part of identified items.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was mainly driven by unfavourable currency exchange rate effects and higher operating expenses.

 

Nine Months Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the first nine months 2023, were primarily driven by favourable tax movements and favourable net interest movements.

First nine months 2024 segment earnings also included reclassifications from equity to profit and loss of cumulative currency translation differences related to funding structures resulting in unfavourable movements of $1,122 million. These reclassifications are included in identified items.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was mainly driven by unfavourable currency exchange rate effects.

 

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.

 

OUTLOOK FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2024

For Full year 2023 cash capital expenditure was $24 billion. Cash capital expenditure for full year 2024 is expected to be below $22 billion.

 

Integrated Gas production is expected to be approximately 900 - 960 thousand boe/d. Fourth quarter 2024 outlook reflects scheduled maintenance at Pearl GTL in Qatar. LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be approximately 6.9 - 7.5 million tonnes.



 

Upstream production is expected to be approximately 1,750 - 1,950 thousand boe/d.

 

Marketing sales volumes are expected to be approximately 2,550 - 3,050 thousand b/d.

 

Refinery utilisation is expected to be approximately 75% - 83%. Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation is expected to be approximately 72% - 80%.

 

In the fourth quarter 2023, Corporate Adjusted Earnings were a net expense of $609 million1. Corporate Adjusted Earnings2 are expected to be a net expense of approximately $600 - $800 million in the fourth quarter 2024.

1.From the first quarter 2024, Shell's longer-term innovation portfolio is managed centrally and hence reported as part of the Corporate segment (previously all other segments). Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with current year presentation with an offsetting impact on all the other segments.

2.For the definition of Adjusted Earnings and the most comparable GAAP measure please see reference A.

 

FORTHCOMING EVENTS

           
 
Date Event
January 30, 2025 Fourth quarter 2024 results and dividends
March 13, 2025 Publication of Annual Report and Accounts and filing of Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024
May 2, 2025 First quarter 2025 results and dividends
July 31, 2025 Second quarter 2025 results and dividends
October 30, 2025 Third quarter 2025 results and dividends



 

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

 

                                   
 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME    
Quarters $ million Nine months
Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023   2024 2023
71,089    74,463    76,350    Revenue1 218,031    237,888   
933    898    747    Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates 3,150    2,957   
440    (305)   913    Interest and other income/(expenses)2 1,042    2,207   
72,462    75,057    78,011    Total revenue and other income/(expenses) 222,222    243,052   
48,225    49,417    49,144    Purchases 144,509    158,138   
6,138    5,593    6,384    Production and manufacturing expenses 17,541    18,433   
3,139    3,094    3,447    Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 9,208    9,811   
294    263    267    Research and development 768    817   
305    496    436    Exploration 1,551    1,283   
5,916    7,555    5,911    Depreciation, depletion and amortisation2 19,352    20,069   
1,174    1,235    1,131    Interest expense 3,573    3,507   
65,190    67,653    66,720    Total expenditure 196,502    212,058   
7,270    7,404    11,291    Income/(loss) before taxation 25,717    30,993   
2,879    3,754    4,115    Taxation charge/(credit)2 10,237    11,891   
4,391    3,650    7,176    Income/(loss) for the period 15,480    19,102   
100    133    132    Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 314    215   
4,291    3,517    7,044    Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders 15,166    18,887   
0.69    0.55    1.06    Basic earnings per share ($)3 2.39    2.78   
0.68    0.55    1.05    Diluted earnings per share ($)3 2.36    2.75   

1.See Note 2 “Segment information”.

2.See Note 8 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements”.

3.See Note 4 “Earnings per share”.

 

                                   
 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME    
Quarters $ million Nine months
Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023   2024 2023
4,391    3,650    7,176    Income/(loss) for the period 15,480    19,102   
      Other comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax:    
      Items that may be reclassified to income in later periods:    
2,947    698    (1,460)   – Currency translation differences1 1,651    (1,174)  
35    (12)     – Debt instruments remeasurements 16    13   
(75)   14    141    – Cash flow hedging gains/(losses) (7)   61   
—    —    —    – Net investment hedging gains/(losses) —    (44)  
(2)   (6)   (39)   – Deferred cost of hedging (22)   (94)  
35    (50)   (72)   – Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates (27)   (118)  
2,940    644    (1,429)   Total 1,610    (1,357)  
      Items that are not reclassified to income in later periods:    
419    310    180    – Retirement benefits remeasurements 1,169    125   
80    (81)   (38)   – Equity instruments remeasurements 77    (15)  
(53)   44    17    – Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates   (15)  
446    273    159    Total 1,247    95   
3,386    917    (1,270)   Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 2,857    (1,262)  
7,777    4,567    5,906    Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 18,337    17,840   
177    123    149    Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 357    217   
7,600    4,443    5,757    Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders 17,981    17,622   

1.See Note 8 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements”.



 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
$ million    
  September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
Assets    
Non-current assets    
Goodwill 16,600    16,660   
Other intangible assets 8,188    10,253   
Property, plant and equipment 191,721    194,835   
Joint ventures and associates 25,764    24,457   
Investments in securities 3,062    3,246   
Deferred tax 6,114    6,454   
Retirement benefits1 10,564    9,151   
Trade and other receivables 6,883    6,298   
Derivative financial instruments² 498    801   
  269,394    272,155   
Current assets    
Inventories 24,143    26,019   
Trade and other receivables 46,782    53,273   
Derivative financial instruments² 10,233    15,098   
Cash and cash equivalents 42,252    38,774   
  123,411    133,164   
Assets classified as held for sale1 2,144    951   
  125,555    134,115   
Total assets 394,949    406,270   
Liabilities    
Non-current liabilities    
Debt 64,597    71,610   
Trade and other payables 3,864    3,103   
Derivative financial instruments² 1,749    2,301   
Deferred tax 15,487    15,347   
Retirement benefits1 7,110    7,549   
Decommissioning and other provisions 22,979    22,531   
  115,786    122,441   
Current liabilities    
Debt 12,015    9,931   
Trade and other payables 61,076    68,237   
Derivative financial instruments² 6,775    9,529   
Income taxes payable 4,289    3,422   
Decommissioning and other provisions 4,171    4,041   
  88,327    95,160   
Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale1 1,298    307   
  89,625    95,467   
Total liabilities 205,411    217,908   
Equity attributable to Shell plc shareholders 187,673    186,607   
Non-controlling interest 1,865    1,755   
Total equity 189,538    188,362   
Total liabilities and equity 394,949    406,270   

1.    See Note 8 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements”.

2.    See Note 7 “Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding lease liabilities”.


 



 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
  Equity attributable to Shell plc shareholders      
$ million Share capital1 Shares held in trust Other reserves² Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interest   Total equity
At January 1, 2024 544    (997)   21,145    165,915    186,607    1,755      188,362   
Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period —    —    2,815    15,166    17,981    357      18,337   
Transfer from other comprehensive income —    —    166    (166)   —    —      —   
Dividends³ —    —    —    (6,556)   (6,556)   (242)     (6,798)  
Repurchases of shares4 (25)   —    25    (10,536)   (10,536)   —      (10,536)  
Share-based compensation —    542    (24)   (400)   119    —      119   
Other changes —    —    —    60    60    (5)     55   
At September 30, 2024 519    (456)   24,127    163,482    187,673    1,865      189,538   
At January 1, 2023 584    (726)   21,132    169,482    190,472    2,125      192,597   
Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period —    —    (1,263)   18,886    17,622    217      17,840   
Transfer from other comprehensive income —    —    (111)   111    —    —      —   
Dividends3 —    —    —    (6,193)   (6,193)   (636)     (6,829)  
Repurchases of shares4 (30)   —    30    (11,058)   (11,058)   —      (11,058)  
Share-based compensation —    466    (18)   (100)   349    —      349   
Other changes —    —    —        37      45   
At September 30, 2023 555    (261)   19,769    171,136    191,199    1,745      192,943   

1.    See Note 5 “Share capital”.

2.    See Note 6 “Other reserves”.

3.    The amount charged to retained earnings is based on prevailing exchange rates on payment date.

4.     Includes shares committed to repurchase under an irrevocable contract and repurchases subject to settlement at the end of the quarter.



 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS    
Quarters $ million Nine months
Q3 2024   Q2 2024 Q3 2023   2024 2023
7,270      7,404    11,291    Income before taxation for the period 25,717    30,993   
        Adjustment for:    
554      619    513    – Interest expense (net) 1,749    1,789   
5,916      7,555    5,911    – Depreciation, depletion and amortisation1 19,352    20,069   
150      269    186    – Exploration well write-offs 973    626   
154      (143)   74    – Net (gains)/losses on sale and revaluation of non-current assets and businesses —    (24)  
(933)     (898)   (747)   – Share of (profit)/loss of joint ventures and associates (3,150)   (2,957)  
860      792    749    – Dividends received from joint ventures and associates 2,390    2,529   
2,705      (954)   (3,151)   – (Increase)/decrease in inventories 1,143    2,237   
4,057      1,965    (1,126)   – (Increase)/decrease in current receivables 5,827    13,105   
(4,096)     (1,269)   4,498    – Increase/(decrease) in current payables2 (7,314)   (10,881)  
735      253    (2,807)   – Derivative financial instruments 2,373    (6,050)  
125      (332)     – Retirement benefits (267)   31   
359      (332)   282    – Decommissioning and other provisions2 (572)   (210)  
(144)     2,027    (150)   – Other1 2,392    474   
(3,028)     (3,448)   (3,191)   Tax paid (9,092)   (10,108)  
14,684      13,508    12,332    Cash flow from operating activities 41,522    41,622   
(4,690)     (4,445)   (5,259)      Capital expenditure (13,114)   (16,033)  
(222)     (261)   (350)      Investments in joint ventures and associates (983)   (1,093)  
(38)     (13)   (40)      Investments in equity securities (63)   (154)  
(4,950)     (4,719)   (5,649)   Cash capital expenditure (14,161)   (17,280)  
94      710    184    Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses 1,128    2,024   
94      57    68    Proceeds from joint ventures and associates from sale, capital reduction and repayment of long-term loans 284    425   
        Proceeds from sale of equity securities 576    28   
593      648    586    Interest received 1,818    1,555   
1,074      883    701    Other investing cash inflows 2,814    3,308   
(769)     (920)   (724)   Other investing cash outflows (3,183)   (2,141)  
(3,857)     (3,338)   (4,827)   Cash flow from investing activities (10,723)   (12,080)  
(89)     (179)   88    Net increase/(decrease) in debt with maturity period within three months (375)   (185)  
        Other debt:    
78      132    187    – New borrowings 377    964   
(1,322)     (4,154)   (3,368)   – Repayments (7,008)   (6,596)  
(979)     (1,287)   (1,049)   Interest paid (3,177)   (3,076)  
652      (115)   (26)   Derivative financial instruments 239    22   
—   
 		 (1)     Change in non-controlling interest (5)   (22)  
        Cash dividends paid to:    
(2,167)     (2,177)   (2,179)   – Shell plc shareholders (6,554)   (6,192)  
(92)     (82)   (51)   – Non-controlling interest (242)   (636)  
(3,537)     (3,958)   (2,725)   Repurchases of shares (10,319)   (10,640)  
    (24)   (30)   Shares held in trust: net sales/(purchases) and dividends received (480)   (176)  
(7,452)     (11,846)   (9,147)   Cash flow from financing activities (27,545)   (26,535)  
729      (126)   (421)   Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 224    (222)  
4,105      (1,801)   (2,063)   Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,478    2,785   
38,148      39,949    45,094    Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 38,774    40,246   
42,252      38,148    43,031    Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 42,252    43,031   

1.See Note 8 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements”.

2.To further enhance consistency between working capital and the Balance Sheet and the Statement of Cash Flows, from January 1, 2024, onwards movements in current other provisions are recognised in 'Decommissioning and other provisions' instead of 'Increase/(decrease) in current payables'. Comparatives for the third quarter 2023 and the nine months 2023 have been reclassified accordingly by $212 million and $40 million respectively to conform with current period presentation.



 

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

 

1. Basis of preparation

These unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements of Shell plc (“the Company”) and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as “Shell”) have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and adopted by the UK, and on the basis of the same accounting principles as those used in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts (pages 244 to 316) for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales and as filed with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (the Netherlands) and Form 20-F (pages 217 to 290) for the year ended December 31, 2023 as filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and should be read in conjunction with these filings.

The financial information presented in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434(3) of the Companies Act 2006 (“the Act”). Statutory accounts for the year ended December 31, 2023, were published in Shell's Annual Report and Accounts, a copy of which was delivered to the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales, and in Shell's Form 20-F. The auditor's report on those accounts was unqualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report and did not contain a statement under sections 498(2) or 498(3) of the Act.

 

2. Segment information

Segment earnings are presented on a current cost of supplies basis (CCS earnings), which is the earnings measure used by the Chief Executive Officer for the purposes of making decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance. On this basis, the purchase price of volumes sold during the period is based on the current cost of supplies during the same period after making allowance for the tax effect. CCS earnings therefore exclude the effect of changes in the oil price on inventory carrying amounts. Sales between segments are based on prices generally equivalent to commercially available prices.

From the first quarter 2024, Wholesale commercial fuels forms part of Mobility with inclusion in the Marketing segment (previously Chemicals and Products segment). The change in segmentation reflects the increasing alignment between the economic characteristics of wholesale commercial fuels and other Mobility businesses, and is consistent with changes in the information provided to the Chief Operating Decision Maker. Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with current year presentation with an offsetting impact between the Marketing and the Chemicals and Products segment (see below). Also, from the first quarter 2024, Shell's longer-term innovation portfolio is managed centrally and hence reported as part of the Corporate segment (previously all other segments). Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with current year presentation with an offsetting impact on all the other segments (see below).


 


 



 

         Page 18


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS


                                   
 
REVENUE AND CCS EARNINGS BY SEGMENT    
Quarters $ million Nine months
Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023   2024 2023
      Third-party revenue    
9,748    9,052    8,338    Integrated Gas 27,996    27,208   
1,605    1,590    1,617    Upstream 4,954    5,212   
30,519    32,005    35,236    Marketing2 92,564    98,799   
22,608    24,583    22,119    Chemicals and Products2 70,926    72,121   
6,599    7,222    9,032    Renewables and Energy Solutions 21,558    34,517   
10    11      Corporate 33    31   
71,089    74,463    76,350    Total third-party revenue1 218,031    237,888   
      Inter-segment revenue    
2,131    2,157    2,472    Integrated Gas 6,691    8,946   
9,618    10,102    10,277    Upstream 30,008    30,282   
1,235    1,363    1,456    Marketing2 3,953    4,056   
9,564    9,849    11,942    Chemicals and Products2 29,725    32,653   
1,131    957    894    Renewables and Energy Solutions 3,093    3,140   
—    —    —    Corporate —    —   
      CCS earnings    
2,631    2,454    2,156    Integrated Gas 7,846    5,325   
2,289    2,179    1,999    Upstream 6,741    6,388   
760    257    629    Marketing2 1,791    2,832   
341    587    1,250    Chemicals and Products2 2,085    3,310   
(481)   (75)   616    Renewables and Energy Solutions (3)   3,361   
(647)   (1,656)   (497)   Corporate3 (2,656)   (2,315)  
4,894    3,747    6,152    Total CCS earnings4 15,804    18,901   

1.Includes revenue from sources other than from contracts with customers, which mainly comprises the impact of fair value accounting of commodity derivatives.

2.From January 1, 2024, onwards Wholesale commercial fuels has been reallocated from the Chemicals and Products segment to the Marketing segment. Comparatives for the third quarter 2023 and the nine months 2023 have been reclassified accordingly, by $5,659 million and $16,369 million respectively for Third-party revenue and by $(73) million and $22 million respectively for CCS earnings to conform with current period presentation. For Inter-segment revenue the reallocation and revision of comparative figures for the third quarter 2023 and the nine months 2023 led to an increase in inter-segment revenue in the Marketing segment of $1,302 million and $3,616 million respectively and an increase in the Chemicals and Products segment of $11,373 million and $31,011 million respectively.

3.From January 1, 2024, onwards costs for Shell's centrally managed longer-term innovation portfolio are reported as part of the Corporate segment. Prior period comparatives for Corporate for the third quarter 2023 and the nine months 2023 have been revised by $37 million and $91 million respectively, with a net offsetting impact in all other segments to conform with current period presentation.

4.See Note 3 "Reconciliation of income for the period to CCS Earnings, Operating expenses and Total Debt".


 



 

Cash capital expenditure is a measure used by the Chief Executive Officer for the purposes of making decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance.

                                   
 
CASH CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BY SEGMENT
Quarters $ million Nine months
Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023   2024 2023
      Capital expenditure    
1,090    1,024    958    Integrated Gas 2,971    2,458   
1,998    1,769    2,013    Upstream 5,533    5,701   
488    644    935    Marketing1 1,559    4,358   
748    601    761    Chemicals and Products1 1,822    1,944   
327    377    523    Renewables and Energy Solutions 1,124    1,382   
39    30    68    Corporate 104    190   
4,690    4,445    5,259    Total capital expenditure 13,114    16,033   
      Add: Investments in joint ventures and associates    
147    127    141    Integrated Gas 457    543   
(37)   60    (6)   Upstream 268    205   
37    —    25    Marketing 75    48   
13    37    76    Chemicals and Products 76    81   
59    35    114    Renewables and Energy Solutions 103    205   
      Corporate   11   
222    261    350    Total investments in joint ventures and associates 983    1,093   
      Add: Investments in equity securities    
—    —    —    Integrated Gas —    —   
12    —    —    Upstream 12    —   
—    —    —    Marketing —    —   
—    —    —    Chemicals and Products —     
23    13    21    Renewables and Energy Solutions 45    68   
  —    19    Corporate   84   
38    13    40    Total investments in equity securities 63    154   
      Cash capital expenditure    
1,236    1,151    1,099    Integrated Gas 3,429    3,000   
1,974    1,829    2,007    Upstream 5,813    5,906   
525    644    959    Marketing1 1,634    4,406   
761    638    837    Chemicals and Products1 1,898    2,027   
409    425    659    Renewables and Energy Solutions 1,272    1,655   
45    32    87    Corporate 114    285   
4,950    4,719    5,649    Total Cash capital expenditure 14,161    17,280   

1.From January 1, 2024, onwards Wholesale commercial fuels has been reallocated from the Chemicals and Products segment to the Marketing segment. Comparatives for the third quarter 2023 and the nine months 2023 have been reclassified accordingly by $42 million and $133 million respectively for capital expenditure and cash capital expenditure to conform with current period presentation.



 

3. Reconciliation of income for the period to CCS Earnings, Operating expenses and Total Debt

                                   
 
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD TO CCS EARNINGS    
Quarters $ million Nine months
Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023   2024 2023
4,291    3,517    7,044    Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders 15,166    18,887   
100    133    132    Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 314    215   
4,391    3,650    7,176    Income/(loss) for the period 15,480    19,102   
      Current cost of supplies adjustment:    
668    137    (1,304)   Purchases 473    (275)  
(162)   (36)   327    Taxation (114)   60   
(2)   (5)   (47)   Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates (35)   14   
503    97    (1,024)   Current cost of supplies adjustment 324    (201)  
      Of which:    
477    89    (969)   Attributable to Shell plc shareholders 302    (162)
26      (55)   Attributable to non-controlling interest 22    (39)
4,894    3,747    6,152    CCS earnings 15,804    18,901   
      Of which:    
4,768    3,606    6,075    CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders 15,468    18,725   
126    140    77    CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 336    176   


 

                                   
 
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES    
Quarters $ million Nine months
Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023   2024 2023
6,138    5,593    6,384    Production and manufacturing expenses 17,541    18,433   
3,139    3,094    3,447    Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 9,208    9,811   
294    263    267    Research and development 768    817   
9,570    8,950    10,097    Operating expenses 27,517    29,062   


 

                                   
 
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT    
Quarters $ million Nine months
Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023   2024 2023
September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023   September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023
12,015    10,849    10,119    Current debt 12,015    10,119   
64,597    64,619    72,028    Non-current debt 64,597    72,028   
76,613    75,468    82,147    Total debt 76,613    82,147   

 

4. Earnings per share

                                   
 
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Quarters   Nine months
Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023   2024 2023
4,291    3,517    7,044    Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders ($ million) 15,166    18,887   
           
      Weighted average number of shares used as the basis for determining:    
6,256.5    6,355.4    6,668.1    Basic earnings per share (million) 6,350.3    6,792.5   
6,320.9    6,417.6    6,736.7    Diluted earnings per share (million) 6,414.0    6,856.7   



 

5. Share capital

                         
 
ISSUED AND FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.07 EACH
  Number of shares   Nominal value
($ million)
At January 1, 2024 6,524,109,049      544     
Repurchases of shares (299,830,201)     (25)    
At September 30, 2024 6,224,278,848      519     
At January 1, 2023 7,003,503,393      584     
Repurchases of shares (357,368,014)     (30)    
At September 30, 2023 6,646,135,379      555     


 

At Shell plc’s Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2024, the Board was authorised to allot ordinary shares in Shell plc, and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert, any security into ordinary shares in Shell plc, up to an aggregate nominal amount of approximately €150 million (representing approximately 2,147 million ordinary shares of €0.07 each), and to list such shares or rights on any stock exchange. This authority expires at the earlier of the close of business on August 20, 2025, or the end of the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2025, unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by Shell plc in a general meeting.

 

6. Other reserves

                                         
 
OTHER RESERVES
$ million Merger reserve Share premium reserve Capital redemption reserve Share plan reserve Accumulated other comprehensive income Total
At January 1, 2024 37,298    154    236    1,308    (17,851)   21,145   
Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders —    —    —    —    2,815    2,815   
Transfer from other comprehensive income —    —    —    —    166    166   
Repurchases of shares —    —    25    —    —    25   
Share-based compensation —    —    —    (24)   —    (24)  
At September 30, 2024 37,298    154    261    1,284    (14,870)   24,127   
At January 1, 2023 37,298    154    196    1,140    (17,656)   21,132   
Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders —    —    —    —    (1,263)   (1,263)  
Transfer from other comprehensive income —    —    —    —    (111)   (111)  
Repurchases of shares —    —    30    —    —    30   
Share-based compensation —    —    —    (18)   —    (18)  
At September 30, 2023 37,298    154    227    1,121    (19,029)   19,769   

The merger reserve and share premium reserve were established as a consequence of Shell plc (formerly Royal Dutch Shell plc) becoming the single parent company of Royal Dutch Petroleum Company and The “Shell” Transport and Trading Company, p.l.c., now The Shell Transport and Trading Company Limited, in 2005. The merger reserve increased in 2016 following the issuance of shares for the acquisition of BG Group plc. The capital redemption reserve was established in connection with repurchases of shares of Shell plc. The share plan reserve is in respect of equity-settled share-based compensation plans.

 

7. Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding lease liabilities

As disclosed in the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, presented in the Annual Report and Accounts and Form 20-F for that year, Shell is exposed to the risks of changes in fair value of its financial assets and liabilities. The fair values of the financial assets and liabilities are defined as the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. Methods and assumptions used to estimate the fair values at September 30, 2024, are consistent with those used in the year ended December 31, 2023, though the carrying amounts of derivative financial instruments have changed since that



 

date. The movement of the derivative financial instruments between December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024 is a decrease of $4,865 million for the current assets and a decrease of $2,754 million for the current liabilities.

The table below provides the comparison of the fair value with the carrying amount of debt excluding lease liabilities, disclosed in accordance with IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures.

                 
 
DEBT EXCLUDING LEASE LIABILITIES
$ million September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
Carrying amount 51,022    53,832   
Fair value¹ 48,489    50,866   

1.    Mainly determined from the prices quoted for these securities.

 

8. Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Consolidated Statement of Income

Interest and other income

                                   
 
Quarters $ million Nine months
Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023   2024 2023
440    (305)   913    Interest and other income/(expenses) 1,042    2,207   
      Of which:    
619    616    618    Interest income 1,824    1,718   
  30      Dividend income (from investments in equity securities) 58    36   
(154)   143    (75)   Net gains/(losses) on sales and revaluation of non-current assets and businesses   35   
(189)   (1,169)   168    Net foreign exchange gains/(losses) on financing activities (1,292)   (60)  
159    74    195    Other 452    478   

Net foreign exchange gains/(losses) on financing activities in the second quarter 2024 includes a loss of $1,104 million related to cumulative currency translation differences that were reclassified to profit and loss. The reclassification of these cumulative currency translation differences was principally triggered by changes in the funding structure of some of Shell's businesses in the United Kingdom. These currency translation differences were previously directly recognised in equity as part of accumulated other comprehensive income.

Depreciation, depletion and amortisation

                                   
 
Quarters $ million Nine months
Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023   2024 2023
5,916    7,555    5,911    Depreciation, depletion and amortisation 19,352    20,069   
      Of which:    
5,578 5,642 5,716 Depreciation 16,874    17,120   
340 1,984 359 Impairments 2,706    3,438   
(2) (71) (163) Impairment reversals (228)   (489)  

Impairments recognised in the third quarter 2024 of $340 million pre-tax ($290 million post-tax) mainly relate to various assets in Marketing and Chemicals and Products. Impairments recognised in the second quarter 2024 of $1,984 million pre-tax ($1,778 million post-tax) mainly relate to Marketing ($1,055 million), Chemicals and Products ($690 million) and Renewables and Energy Solutions ($141 million). The impairment in Marketing principally relates to a biofuels facility located in the Netherlands, triggered by a temporary pause of on-site construction work. The impairment in Chemicals and Products relates to an Energy and Chemicals Park located in Singapore, due to remeasurement of the fair value less costs of disposal triggered by a sales agreement reached. Impairments recognised in the third quarter 2023 of $359 million pre-tax ($299 million post-tax) mainly relate to various assets in Renewables and Energy Solutions and Chemicals and Products.


 



 

Taxation charge/credit

                                   
 
Quarters $ million Nine months
Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023   2024 2023
2,879    3,754    4,115    Taxation charge/(credit) 10,237    11,891   
      Of which:    
2,834 3,666 4,115 Income tax excluding Pillar Two income tax 10,026    11,891   
45 88 Income tax related to Pillar Two income tax 212   

On June 20, 2023, the UK substantively enacted Pillar Two Model Rules, effective as from January 1, 2024.

As required by IAS 12 Income Taxes, Shell has applied the exception to recognising and disclosing information about deferred tax assets and liabilities related to Pillar Two income taxes.


 

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Currency translation differences


 

                                   
 
Quarters $ million Nine months
Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023   2024 2023
2,947    698    (1,460)   Currency translation differences 1,651    (1,174)  
      Of which:    
2,912 (406) (1,469) Recognised in Other comprehensive income 524    (1,181)  
35 1,104 9 (Gain)/loss reclassified to profit or loss 1,127    7

Amounts reclassified to profit and loss in the second quarter 2024 relate to cumulative currency translation differences that were reclassified to income (refer to Interest and other income above).

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

Retirement benefits

                 
 
$ million    
  September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
Non-current assets    
Retirement benefits 10,564    9,151   
Non-current liabilities    
Retirement benefits 7,110    7,549   
Surplus/(deficit) 3,454    1,602   

Amounts recognised in the Balance Sheet in relation to defined benefit plans include both plan assets and obligations that are presented on a net basis on a plan-by-plan basis. The change in the net retirement benefit asset as at September 30, 2024, is mainly driven by an increase of the market yield on high-quality corporate bonds in the USA, the UK and Eurozone since December 31, 2023, partly offset by losses on plan assets.

Assets classified as held for sale

                   
   
$ million      
  September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023  
Assets classified as held for sale 2,144    951     
Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale 1,298    307     

Assets classified as held for sale and associated liabilities at September 30, 2024 relate to an energy and chemicals park asset in Chemicals and Products in Singapore and various smaller assets. The major classes of assets and liabilities classified as held for sale at September 30, 2024, are Inventories ($1,273 million; December 31, 2023: $463 million), Property, plant and equipment ($544 million; December 31, 2023: $250 million), Decommissioning and other provisions ($634 million; December 31, 2023: $75 million) and Debt ($425 million; December 31, 2023: $84 million).



 

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Cash flow from operating activities - Other

                                   
 
Quarters $ million Nine months
Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023   2024 2023
(144)   2,027    (150)   Other 2,392    474   

'Cash flow from operating activities - Other' for the third quarter 2024 includes $432 million of net inflows (second quarter 2024: $620 million net inflows; third quarter 2023: $630 million net outflows) due to the timing of payments relating to emission certificates and biofuel programmes in Europe and North America and $539 million in relation to reversal of currency exchange gains on Cash and cash equivalents (second quarter 2024: $96 million losses; third quarter 2023: $336 million losses). For the second quarter 2024 'Cash flow from operating activities - Other' also includes $1,104 million inflow representing reversal of the non-cash recycling of currency translation losses from other comprehensive income (refer to Interest and other income above).


 


 



 

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE (NON-GAAP) MEASURES

 

A.Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (“Adjusted EBITDA”) and Cash flow from operating activities

The “Adjusted Earnings” measure aims to facilitate a comparative understanding of Shell’s financial performance from period to period by removing the effects of oil price changes on inventory carrying amounts and removing the effects of identified items. These items are in some cases driven by external factors and may, either individually or collectively, hinder the comparative understanding of Shell’s financial results from period to period. This measure excludes earnings attributable to non-controlling interest.

We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as “Income/(loss) for the period” adjusted for current cost of supplies; identified items; tax charge/(credit); depreciation, amortisation and depletion; exploration well write-offs and net interest expense. All items include the non-controlling interest component. Management uses this measure to evaluate Shell's performance in the period and over time.

                                   
     
Quarters $ million Nine months
Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023   2024 2023
4,291    3,517    7,044    Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders 15,166    18,887   
100    133    132    Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 314    215   
477    89    (969)   Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment attributable to Shell plc shareholders 302    (162)  
26      (55)   Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment attributable to non-controlling interest 22    (39)  
4,894    3,747    6,152    CCS earnings 15,804    18,901   


 

                                               
 
Q3 2024 $ million
  Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate
CCS earnings 4,894 2,631 2,289 760 341 (481) (647)
Less: Identified items (1,259) (240) (153) (422) (122) (319) (3)
Less: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 126            
Add: Identified items attributable to non-controlling interest            
Adjusted Earnings 6,028            
Add: Non-controlling interest 126            
Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest 6,153 2,871 2,443 1,182 463 (162) (643)
Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items 3,571 949 2,413 322 (73) (1) (39)
Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments 5,578 1,369 2,691 564 862 86 6
Add: Exploration well write-offs 150 2 148        
Add: Interest expense excluding identified items 1,173 49 183 13 14 2 912
Less: Interest income 619 5 8 25 581
Adjusted EBITDA 16,005 5,234 7,871 2,081 1,240 (75) (346)
Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation 665     334 331    
Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit) (62) (146) (90) 51 63 61
Derivative financial instruments 133 (373) 47 98 88 (106) 380
Taxation paid (3,028) (814) (2,074) (241) 23 (33) 112
Other (365) (32) (406) 275 107 (75) (234)
(Increase)/decrease in working capital 2,665 (247) (78) 792 2,131 (136) 204
Cash flow from operating activities 14,684 3,623 5,268 2,722 3,321 (364) 115



 

         Page 26


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS


                                               
 
Q2 2024 $ million
  Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate
CCS earnings 3,747 2,454 2,179 257 587 (75) (1,656)
Less: Identified items (2,669) (220) (157) (825) (499) 112 (1,080)
Less: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 140            
Add: Identified items attributable to non-controlling interest 18            
Adjusted Earnings 6,293            
Add: Non-controlling interest 122            
Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest 6,415 2,675 2,336 1,082 1,085 (187) (576)
Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items 3,947 940 2,312 359 297 (10) 49
Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments 5,642 1,375 2,750 548 867 95 6
Add: Exploration well write-offs 269 5 264
Add: Interest expense excluding identified items 1,149 44 166 10 23 1 904
Less: Interest income 616 (1) 30 (9) 595
Adjusted EBITDA 16,806 5,039 7,829 1,999 2,242 (91) (213)
Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation 133     74 59    
Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit) (135) 96 (288) (54) 46 64
Derivative financial instruments 713 (133) 9 7 304 607 (79)
Taxation paid (3,448) (1,039) (1,955) (17) (186) (138) (113)
Other (38) (104) (341) (57) 263 180 20
(Increase)/decrease in working capital (258) 324 484 153 (361) 225 (1,083)
Cash flow from operating activities 13,508 4,183 5,739 1,958 2,249 847 (1,468)


 

                                               
 
Q3 2023 $ million
  Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate
CCS earnings 6,152 2,156 1,999 629 1,250 616 (497)
Less: Identified items (149) (375) (238) (12) (213) 667 22
Less: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 77            
Add: Identified items attributable to non-controlling interest            
Adjusted Earnings 6,224            
Add: Non-controlling interest 77            
Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest 6,302 2,531 2,237 641 1,463 (51) (519)
Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items 3,621 845 2,160 269 253 70 24
Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments 5,716 1,413 2,771 528 918 82 4
Add: Exploration well write-offs 186 35 151
Add: Interest expense excluding identified items 1,130 51 119 23 41 1 895
Less: Interest income 618 1 5 8 13 1 590
Adjusted EBITDA 16,336 4,874 7,433 1,453 2,661 101 (186)
Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation (1,351)     (624) (727)    
Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit) (13) (40) 43 (19) (19) 21
Derivative financial instruments (2,549) (454) (20) 10 (375) (1,407) (304)
Taxation paid (3,191) (679) (2,090) (226) 54 (258) 8
Other 177 (44) (57) (485) 167 327 269
(Increase)/decrease in working capital 221 352 28 (960) (354) 1,182 (27)
Cash flow from operating activities 12,332 4,009 5,336 397 2,862 (34) (238)



 

Nine months 2024 $ million
  Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate
CCS earnings 15,804 7,846 6,741 1,791 2,085 (3) (2,656)
Less: Identified items (4,569) (1,379) 28 (1,255) (1,078) 183 (1,069)
Less: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 336            
Add: Identified items attributable to non-controlling interest 18            
Adjusted Earnings 20,055            
Add: Non-controlling interest 318            
Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest 20,373 9,225 6,712 3,046 3,163 (186) (1,588)
Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items 11,642 2,885 7,247 1,039 562 (10) (81)
Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments 16,874 4,154 8,169 1,647 2,599 287 18
Add: Exploration well write-offs 973 14 959        
Add: Interest expense excluding identified items 3,485 136 518 35 54 4 2,737
Less: Interest income 1,824 5 17 1 69 (5) 1,736
Adjusted EBITDA 51,523 16,410 23,588 5,767 6,308 101 (650)
Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation 438     256 182    
Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit) (779) (247) (924) 89 165 138
Derivative financial instruments 1,153 (1,586) 53 66 (10) 2,479 152
Taxation paid (9,092) (2,320) (5,832) (432) (182) (415) 89
Other (500) (90) (978) 612 (8) 75 (111)
(Increase)/decrease in working capital (344) 352 827 153 (869) 570 (1,377)
Cash flow from operating activities 41,522 12,518 16,734 5,999 5,221 2,948 (1,898)


 

                                               
 
Nine months 2023 $ million
  Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate
CCS earnings 18,901 5,325 6,388 2,832 3,310 3,361 (2,315)
Less: Identified items (2,219) (4,625) (357) 314 (278) 2,778 (50)
Less: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 176            
Add: Identified items attributable to non-controlling interest            
Adjusted Earnings 20,944            
Add: Non-controlling interest 176            
Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest 21,120 9,951 6,746 2,518 3,588 583 (2,266)
Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items 11,553 2,773 6,720 808 558 345 349
Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments 17,120 4,300 8,358 1,479 2,667 303 13
Add: Exploration well write-offs 625 59 566
Add: Interest expense excluding identified items 3,504 110 372 40 39 3 2,941
Less: Interest income 1,718 2 13 8 33 5 1,657
Adjusted EBITDA 52,204 17,189 22,750 4,837 6,819 1,229 (619)
Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation (261)     (94) (167)    
Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit) (167) 32 (443) 85 85 72 2
Derivative financial instruments (5,112) (3,071) (18) 225 (1,719) (528)
Taxation paid (10,108) (2,843) (6,455) (478) (197) (350) 214
Other 82 (84) (530) 23 284 304 85
(Increase)/decrease in working capital 4,462 2,700 342 (748) (1,019) 4,713 (1,526)
Cash flow from operating activities 41,622 13,923 15,663 3,794 6,364 4,249 (2,372)

 

Identified Items

Identified items comprise: divestment gains and losses, impairments, redundancy and restructuring, provisions for onerous contracts, fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts and the impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on certain deferred tax balances, and other items. Identified items in the tables below are presented on a net basis.



 

Q3 2024 $ million
  Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate
Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation              
Divestment gains/(losses) (154) 1 (2) (110) (19) (20) (3)
Impairment reversals/(impairments) (338) (6) (3) (195) (120) (14)
Redundancy and restructuring (552) (69) (189) (136) (141) (26) 10
Provisions for onerous contracts (7) (7)
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts (602) (252) (13) (78) 126 (385)
Other (136) (141) (1) (11) 16
Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation (1,789) (327) (348) (526) (165) (430) 7
Less: total identified items included in Taxation charge/(credit) (530) (87) (195) (104) (43) (111) 10
Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period              
Divestment gains/(losses) (129) 1 (6) (84) (15) (23) (2)
Impairment reversals/(impairments) (288) (4) (2) (179) (92) (10)
Redundancy and restructuring (397) (48) (138) (98) (101) (19) 7
Provisions for onerous contracts (5) (5)
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts (456) (213) (3) (56) 95 (279)
Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances 120 24 104 (8)
Other (105) (108) (8) 12
Impact on CCS earnings (1,259) (240) (153) (422) (122) (319) (3)
Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest
Impact on CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders (1,259) (240) (153) (422) (122) (319) (3)


 



 

Q2 2024 $ million
  Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate
Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation              
Divestment gains/(losses) 143 2 131 (60) (8) 79
Impairment reversals/(impairments) (1,932) (18) (80) (1,055) (619) (161)
Redundancy and restructuring (211) (9) (56) (69) (30) (45) (2)
Provisions for onerous contracts (17) (3) (14)
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts 461 (102) (29) 63 211 318
Other1 (1,271) (130) (168) 10 113 7 (1,103)
Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation (2,826) (260) (215) (1,111) (333) 198 (1,105)
Less: total identified items included in Taxation charge/(credit) (157) (40) (58) (286) 165 87 (25)
Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period              
Divestment gains/(losses) 135 1 114 (45) (6) 71
Impairment reversals/(impairments) (1,728) (15) (67) (783) (708) (155)
Redundancy and restructuring (147) (6) (33) (50) (23) (33) (1)
Provisions for onerous contracts (14) (3) (11)
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts 319 (98) (7) 45 156 223
Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances 49 10 (4) 43
Other1 (1,284) (111) (148) 7 83 5 (1,122)
Impact on CCS earnings (2,669) (220) (157) (825) (499) 112 (1,080)
Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 18 18
Impact on CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders (2,687) (220) (157) (825) (517) 112 (1,080)

1.Corporate includes reclassifications from equity to profit and loss of cumulative currency translation differences related to funding structures resulting in unfavourable movements of $1,122 million. These currency translation differences were previously recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in equity as part of accumulated other comprehensive income.



 

Q3 2023 $ million
  Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate
Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation              
Divestment gains/(losses) (75) 6 23 (10) 3 (98)
Impairment reversals/(impairments) (196) (15) (2) (103) (76)
Redundancy and restructuring (20) (3) (4) (5) (4) (2) (3)
Provisions for onerous contracts
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts 258 (350) 38 (2) (88) 659
Other 50 (25) (236) (97) 408
Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation 17 (371) (194) (18) (288) 891 (3)
Less: total identified items included in Taxation charge/(credit) 166 4 44 (6) (75) 225 (25)
Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period              
Divestment gains/(losses) (68) 4 8 (7) 2 (76)
Impairment reversals/(impairments) (167) (12) (1) (79) (75)
Redundancy and restructuring (14) (2) (2) (4) (3) (1) (2)
Provisions for onerous contracts
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts 121 (340) 13 (59) 506
Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances (51) (13) (62) 24
Other 29 (25) (184) (74) 312
Impact on CCS earnings (149) (375) (238) (12) (213) 667 22
Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest
Impact on CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders (149) (375) (238) (12) (213) 667 22



 

Nine months 2024 $ million
  Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate
Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation              
Divestment gains/(losses) 155 (185) (35) 68 (3)
Impairment reversals/(impairments) (2,498) (32) (179) (1,254) (917) (116)
Redundancy and restructuring (837) (79) (258) (226) (190) (86) 3
Provisions for onerous contracts (24) (3) (14) (7)
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts (1,221) (1,421) (44) (9) (79) 332
Other1 (1,281) (126) (271) 32 148 39 (1,103)
Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation (5,859) (1,663) (609) (1,649) (1,073) 238 (1,104)
Less: total identified items included in Taxation charge/(credit) (1,290) (284) (638) (394) 5 55 (35)
Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period              
Divestment gains/(losses) 2 118 (140) (28) 54 (2)
Impairment reversals/(impairments) (2,201) (24) (171) (965) (952) (89)
Redundancy and restructuring (597) (55) (179) (163) (139) (63) 2
Provisions for onerous contracts (19) (3) (11) (5)
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts (1,032) (1,198) (11) (6) (69) 250
Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances 573 8 512 53
Other1 (1,293) (107) (228) 24 110 30 (1,122)
Impact on CCS earnings (4,569) (1,379) 28 (1,255) (1,078) 183 (1,069)
Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 18 18
Impact on CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders (4,587) (1,379) 28 (1,255) (1,096) 183 (1,069)

1.Corporate includes reclassifications from equity to profit and loss of cumulative currency translation differences related to funding structures resulting in unfavourable movements of $1,122 million. These currency translation differences were previously recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in equity as part of accumulated other comprehensive income.



 

Nine months 2023 $ million
  Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate
Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation              
Divestment gains/(losses) 35 (1) 76 32 (12) (59)
Impairment reversals/(impairments) (2,952) (2,274) (199) (49) (300) (130)
Redundancy and restructuring (54) (10) (22) (4) (1) (16)
Provisions for onerous contracts (24) (24)
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts 939 (3,047) 387 66 77 3,455
Other 116 (25) (445) 298 (119) 408
Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation (1,941) (5,347) (192) 324 (382) 3,672 (16)
Less: total identified items included in Taxation charge/(credit) 278 (722) 165 11 (104) 894 34
Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period              
Divestment gains/(losses) 50 80 24 (9) (45)
Impairment reversals/(impairments) (2,284) (1,700) (188) (50) (227) (119)
Redundancy and restructuring (35) (3) (17) (3) (1) (11)
Provisions for onerous contracts (18) (18)
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts 52 (2,821) 106 60 75 2,632
Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances 8 (31) 78 (39)
Other 7 (74) (431) 297 (96) 312
Impact on CCS earnings (2,219) (4,625) (357) 314 (278) 2,778 (50)
Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest
Impact on CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders (2,219) (4,625) (357) 314 (278) 2,778 (50)

The identified items categories above may include after-tax impacts of identified items of joint ventures and associates which are fully reported within "Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates" in the Consolidated Statement of Income, and fully reported as identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation in the table above. Identified items related to subsidiaries are consolidated and reported across appropriate lines of the Consolidated Statement of Income. Only pre-tax identified items reported by subsidiaries are taken into account in the calculation of underlying operating expenses (Reference F).

Provisions for onerous contracts: Provisions for onerous contracts that relate to businesses that Shell has exited or to redundant assets or assets that cannot be used.

Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts: In the ordinary course of business, Shell enters into contracts to supply or purchase oil and gas products, as well as power and environmental products. Shell also enters into contracts for tolling, pipeline and storage capacity. Derivative contracts are entered into for mitigation of resulting economic exposures (generally price exposure) and these derivative contracts are carried at period-end market price (fair value), with movements in fair value recognised in income for the period. Supply and purchase contracts entered into for operational purposes, as well as contracts for tolling, pipeline and storage capacity, are, by contrast, recognised when the transaction occurs; furthermore, inventory is carried at historical cost or net realisable value, whichever is lower. As a consequence, accounting mismatches occur because: (a) the supply or purchase transaction is recognised in a different period, or (b) the inventory is measured on a different basis. In addition, certain contracts are, due to pricing or delivery conditions, deemed to contain embedded derivatives or written options and are also required to be carried at fair value even though they are entered into for operational purposes. The accounting impacts are reported as identified items.

Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances represents the impact on tax balances of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments arising on (a) the conversion to dollars of the local currency tax base of non-monetary assets and liabilities, as well as losses (this primarily impacts the Upstream and Integrated Gas segments) and (b) the conversion of dollar-denominated inter-segment loans to local currency, leading to taxable exchange rate gains or losses (this primarily impacts the Corporate segment).

Other identified items represent other credits or charges that based on Shell management's assessment hinder the comparative understanding of Shell's financial results from period to period.



 

B.    Adjusted Earnings per share

Adjusted Earnings per share is calculated as Adjusted Earnings (see Reference A), divided by the weighted average number of shares used as the basis for basic earnings per share (see Note 4).

 

C.    Cash capital expenditure

Cash capital expenditure represents cash spent on maintaining and developing assets as well as on investments in the period. Management regularly monitors this measure as a key lever to delivering sustainable cash flows. Cash capital expenditure is the sum of the following lines from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows: Capital expenditure, Investments in joint ventures and associates and Investments in equity securities.

See Note 2 “Segment information” for the reconciliation of cash capital expenditure.

 

D.    Capital employed and Return on average capital employed

Return on average capital employed ("ROACE") measures the efficiency of Shell’s utilisation of the capital that it employs. Effective first quarter 2024, the definition of capital employed has been amended to reflect the deduction of cash and cash equivalents. In addition, the numerator applied to ROACE on an Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest basis has been amended to remove interest on cash and cash equivalents for consistency with the revised capital employed definition. Comparative information has been revised to reflect the updated definition. Also, the presentation of ROACE on a net income basis has been discontinued, as this measure is not routinely used by management in assessing the efficiency of capital employed.

The measure refers to Capital employed which consists of total equity, current debt, and non-current debt reduced by cash and cash equivalents.

Management believes that the updated methodology better reflects Shell’s approach to managing capital employed, including the management of cash and cash equivalents alongside total debt and equity as part of the financial framework.

In this calculation, the sum of Adjusted Earnings (see Reference A) plus non-controlling interest (NCI) excluding identified items for the current and previous three quarters, adjusted for after-tax interest expense and after-tax interest income, is expressed as a percentage of the average capital employed excluding cash and cash equivalents for the same period.

                       
 
$ million Quarters
  Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023
Current debt 10,119 12,114 8,046
Non-current debt 72,028 72,252 73,944
Total equity 192,943 192,094 190,237
Less: Cash and cash equivalents (43,031) (45,094) (35,978)
Capital employed – opening 232,059 231,366 236,250
Current debt 12,015 10,849 10,119
Non-current debt 64,597 64,619 72,028
Total equity 189,538 187,190 192,943
Less: Cash and cash equivalents (42,252) (38,148) (43,031)
Capital employed – closing 223,898 224,511 232,059
Capital employed – average 227,979 227,939 234,154



 

$ million Quarters
  Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023
Adjusted Earnings - current and previous three quarters (Reference A) 27,361 27,558 30,758
Add: Income/(loss) attributable to NCI - current and previous three quarters 376 409 275
Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment attributable to NCI - current and previous three quarters 56 (25) (12)
Less: Identified items attributable to NCI (Reference A) - current and previous three quarters 7 7 13
Adjusted Earnings plus NCI excluding identified items - current and previous three quarters 27,787 27,935 31,008
Add: Interest expense after tax - current and previous three quarters 2,698 2,650 2,685
Less: Interest income after tax on cash and cash equivalents - current and previous three quarters 1,392 1,395 1,179
Adjusted Earnings plus NCI excluding identified items before interest expense and interest income - current and previous three quarters 29,093 29,190 32,514
Capital employed – average 227,979 227,939 234,154
ROACE on an Adjusted Earnings plus NCI basis 12.8% 12.8% 13.9%

 

E.    Net debt and gearing

Net debt is defined as the sum of current and non-current debt, less cash and cash equivalents, adjusted for the fair value of derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign exchange and interest rate risk relating to debt, and associated collateral balances. Management considers this adjustment useful because it reduces the volatility of net debt caused by fluctuations in foreign exchange and interest rates, and eliminates the potential impact of related collateral payments or receipts. Debt-related derivative financial instruments are a subset of the derivative financial instrument assets and liabilities presented on the balance sheet. Collateral balances are reported under “Trade and other receivables” or “Trade and other payables” as appropriate.

Gearing is a measure of Shell's capital structure and is defined as net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) as a percentage of total capital (net debt plus total equity).

                       
 
$ million  
  September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023
Current debt 12,015    10,849    10,119   
Non-current debt 64,597    64,619    72,028   
Total debt 76,613    75,468    82,147   
Of which lease liabilities 25,590    25,600    27,854   
Add: Debt-related derivative financial instruments: net liability/(asset) 1,694    2,460    3,116   
Add: Collateral on debt-related derivatives: net liability/(asset) (821)   (1,466)   (1,762)  
Less: Cash and cash equivalents (42,252)   (38,148)   (43,031)  
Net debt 35,234    38,314    40,470   
Total equity 189,538    187,190    192,943   
Total capital 224,772    225,505    233,414   
Gearing 15.7  % 17.0  % 17.3  %


 

 

F.    Operating expenses and Underlying operating expenses

Operating expenses

Operating expenses is a measure of Shell’s cost management performance, comprising the following items from the Consolidated Statement of Income: production and manufacturing expenses; selling, distribution and administrative expenses; and research and development expenses.



 

Q3 2024 $ million
  Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate
Production and manufacturing expenses 6,138 1,164 2,394 367 1,766 453 (6)
Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 3,139 (1) (39) 2,408 453 209 110
Research and development 294 27 75 55 34 22 81
Operating expenses 9,570 1,190 2,430 2,830 2,253 684 185


 

                                               
 
Q2 2024 $ million
  Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate
Production and manufacturing expenses 5,593 1,050 2,219 320 1,573 422 10
Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 3,094 64 62 2,295 293 279 101
Research and development 263 32 61 47 37 24 62
Operating expenses 8,950 1,146 2,341 2,662 1,902 725 173


 

                                               
 
Q3 2023 $ million
  Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate
Production and manufacturing expenses 6,384 1,125 2,266 335 1,900 760 (1)
Selling, distribution and administrative expenses1 3,447 50 42 2,448 501 286 121
Research and development1 267 30 77 60 44 (26) 81
Operating expenses 10,097 1,204 2,384 2,843 2,444 1,021 201


 

                                               
 
Nine months 2024 $ million
  Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate
Production and manufacturing expenses 17,541 3,170 6,881 1,052 4,973 1,454 10
Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 9,208 125 80 6,891 1,166 646 300
Research and development 768 85 194 136 104 58 192
Operating expenses 27,517 3,380 7,156 8,079 6,243 2,158 501


 

                                               
 
Nine months 2023 $ million
  Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate
Production and manufacturing expenses 18,433 3,341 6,591 1,030 5,579 1,878 14
Selling, distribution and administrative expenses1