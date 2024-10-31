SHELL PLC 3rd QUARTER 2024 UNAUDITED RESULTS
|SUMMARY OF UNAUDITED RESULTS
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2023
|%¹
|Reference
|2024
|2023
|%
|4,291
|3,517
|7,044
|+22
|Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders
|15,166
|18,887
|-20
|6,028
|6,293
|6,224
|-4
|Adjusted Earnings
|A
|20,055
|20,944
|-4
|16,005
|16,806
|16,336
|-5
|Adjusted EBITDA
|A
|51,523
|52,204
|-1
|14,684
|13,508
|12,332
|+9
|Cash flow from operating activities
|41,522
|41,622
|—
|(3,857)
|(3,338)
|(4,827)
|Cash flow from investing activities
|(10,723)
|(12,080)
|10,827
|10,170
|7,505
|Free cash flow
|G
|30,799
|29,542
|4,950
|4,719
|5,649
|Cash capital expenditure
|C
|14,161
|17,280
|9,570
|8,950
|10,097
|+7
|Operating expenses
|F
|27,517
|29,062
|-5
|8,864
|8,651
|9,735
|+2
|Underlying operating expenses
|F
|26,569
|28,635
|-7
|12.8%
|12.8%
|13.9%
|ROACE2
|D
|12.8%
|13.9%
|76,613
|75,468
|82,147
|Total debt
|E
|76,613
|82,147
|35,234
|38,314
|40,470
|Net debt
|E
|35,234
|40,470
|15.7%
|17.0%
|17.3%
|Gearing
|E
|15.7%
|17.3%
|2,801
|2,817
|2,706
|-1
|Oil and gas production available for sale (thousand boe/d)
|2,843
|2,779
|+2
|0.69
|0.55
|1.06
|+25
|Basic earnings per share ($)
|2.39
|2.78
|-14
|0.96
|0.99
|0.93
|-3
|Adjusted Earnings per share ($)
|B
|3.16
|3.08
|+3
|0.3440
|0.3440
|0.3310
|—
|Dividend per share ($)
|1.0320
|0.9495
|+9
1.Q3 on Q2 change
2.Effective first quarter 2024, the definition has been amended and comparative information has been revised. See Reference D.
Quarter Analysis1
Income attributable to Shell plc shareholders, compared with the second quarter 2024, reflected lower refining margins, lower realised oil prices and higher operating expenses partly offset by favourable tax movements, and higher Integrated Gas volumes.
Third quarter 2024 income attributable to Shell plc shareholders also included unfavourable movements relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, charges related to redundancy and restructuring, and net impairment charges and reversals. These items are included in identified items amounting to a net loss of $1.3 billion in the quarter. This compares with identified items in the second quarter 2024 which amounted to a net loss of $2.7 billion.
Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as income attributable to Shell plc shareholders and adjusted for the above identified items and the cost of supplies adjustment of positive $0.5 billion.
Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter 2024 was $14.7 billion, and primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, and working capital inflows of $2.7 billion partly offset by tax payments of $3.0 billion. The working capital inflow mainly reflected inventory movements due to lower oil prices and lower volumes.
Cash flow from investing activities for the quarter was an outflow of $3.9 billion, and included cash capital expenditure of $4.9 billion.
Net debt and Gearing: At the end of the third quarter 2024, net debt was $35.2 billion, compared with $38.3 billion at the end of the second quarter 2024, mainly reflecting free cash flow, partly offset by share buybacks, cash dividends paid to Shell plc shareholders, lease additions and interest payments. Gearing was 15.7% at the end of the third quarter 2024, compared with 17.0% at the end of the second quarter 2024, mainly driven by lower net debt.
Shareholder distributions
Total shareholder distributions in the quarter amounted to $5.7 billion comprising repurchases of shares of $3.5 billion and cash dividends paid to Shell plc shareholders of $2.2 billion. Dividends declared to Shell plc shareholders for the third quarter 2024 amount to $0.3440 per share. Shell has now completed $3.5 billion of share buybacks announced in the second quarter 2024 results announcement. Today, Shell announces a share buyback programme of $3.5 billion which is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter 2024 results announcement.
Nine Months Analysis1
Income attributable to Shell plc shareholders, compared with the first nine months 2023, reflected lower refining margins, lower LNG trading and optimisation margins, lower realised LNG and gas prices as well as lower trading and optimisation margins of power and pipeline gas in Renewables and Energy Solutions, partly offset by lower operating expenses, higher Marketing margins and volumes, higher realised Chemicals margins, and higher Integrated Gas and Upstream volumes.
First nine months 2024 income attributable to Shell plc shareholders also included net impairment charges and reversals, reclassifications from equity to profit and loss of cumulative currency translation differences related to funding structures, unfavourable movements relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, and charges related to redundancy and restructuring, partly offset by favourable differences in exchange rates and inflationary adjustments on deferred tax. These charges, reclassifications and movements are included in identified items amounting to a net loss of $4.6 billion. This compares with identified items in the first nine months 2023 which amounted to a net loss of $2.2 billion.
Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 for the first nine months 2024 were driven by the same factors as income attributable to Shell plc shareholders and adjusted for identified items and the cost of supplies adjustment of positive $0.3 billion.
Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months 2024 was $41.5 billion, and primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, the timing impact of payments relating to emission certificates and biofuel programmes of $1.2 billion and cash inflows relating to commodity derivatives of $1.2 billion, partly offset by tax payments of $9.1 billion, and working capital outflow of $0.3 billion.
Cash flow from investing activities for the first nine months 2024 was an outflow of $10.7 billion and included cash capital expenditure of $14.2 billion, partly offset by divestment proceeds of $2.0 billion, and interest received of $1.8 billion.
This Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report, together with supplementary financial and operational disclosure for this quarter, is available at www.shell.com/investors 3 .
1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.
2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.
3.Not incorporated by reference.
THIRD QUARTER 2024 PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENTS
Integrated Gas
In July 2024, we announced the final investment decision (FID) on the Manatee project, an undeveloped gas field in the East Coast Marine Area (ECMA) in Trinidad and Tobago.
In July 2024, we signed an agreement to invest in the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s (ADNOC) Ruwais LNG project in Abu Dhabi through a 10% participating interest. The Ruwais LNG project will consist of two 4.8 mtpa LNG liquefaction trains with a total capacity of 9.6 mtpa.
In August 2024, Arrow Energy, an incorporated joint venture between Shell (50%) and PetroChina (50%), announced plans to develop Phase 2 of Arrow Energy’s Surat Gas Project in Queensland, Australia. The gas from the project will flow to the Shell-operated QCLNG LNG (joint venture between Shell (73.75%), CNOOC (25%) and MidOcean Energy (1.25%)) facility on Curtis Island, near Gladstone.
Upstream
In July 2024, the operator of the Jerun field in Malaysia, SapuraOMV Upstream Sdn Bhd, announced that first gas has been achieved. Jerun is operated by SapuraOMV Upstream (40%) in partnership with Sarawak Shell Berhad (30%) and PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd (30%).
In August 2024, we announced the FID on a 'waterflood' project at our Vito asset in the US Gulf of Mexico. Water will be injected into the reservoir formation to displace additional oil.
Marketing
In July 2024, we announced that we are temporarily pausing on-site construction work at our 820,000 tonnes a year biofuels facility at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam in the Netherlands to address project delivery and ensure future competitiveness given current market conditions.
Renewables and Energy Solutions
In October 2024, we signed an agreement to acquire a 100% equity stake in RISEC Holdings, LLC (RISEC), which owns a 609-megawatt (MW) two-unit combined-cycle gas turbine power plant in Rhode Island, USA. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first quarter 2025.
PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT
|INTEGRATED GAS
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2023
|%¹
|Reference
|2024
|2023
|%
|2,631
|2,454
|2,156
|+7
|Segment earnings
|7,846
|5,325
|+47
|(240)
|(220)
|(375)
|Of which: Identified items
|A
|(1,379)
|(4,625)
|2,871
|2,675
|2,531
|+7
|Adjusted Earnings
|A
|9,225
|9,951
|-7
|5,234
|5,039
|4,874
|+4
|Adjusted EBITDA
|A
|16,410
|17,189
|-5
|3,623
|4,183
|4,009
|-13
|Cash flow from operating activities
|A
|12,518
|13,923
|-10
|1,236
|1,151
|1,099
|Cash capital expenditure
|C
|3,429
|3,000
|136
|137
|122
|-1
|Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d)
|137
|134
|+2
|4,669
|4,885
|4,517
|-4
|Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d)
|4,835
|4,744
|+2
|941
|980
|900
|-4
|Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d)
|971
|952
|+2
|7.50
|6.95
|6.88
|+8
|LNG liquefaction volumes (million tonnes)
|22.03
|21.23
|+4
|17.04
|16.41
|16.01
|+4
|LNG sales volumes (million tonnes)
|50.32
|49.01
|+3
1.Q3 on Q2 change
Integrated Gas includes liquefied natural gas (LNG), conversion of natural gas into gas-to-liquids (GTL) fuels and other products. It includes natural gas and liquids exploration and extraction, and the operation of the upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver these to market. Integrated Gas also includes the marketing, trading and optimisation of LNG.
Quarter Analysis1
Segment earnings, compared with the second quarter 2024, reflected higher LNG liquefaction volumes (increase of $237 million).
Third quarter 2024 segment earnings also included unfavourable movements of $213 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. These unfavourable movements are part of identified items and compare with the second quarter 2024 which included a charge of $122 million due to unrecoverable indirect tax receivables, and unfavourable movements of $98 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.
Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.
Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by tax payments of $814 million, net cash outflows related to derivatives of $373 million and working capital outflows of $247 million.
Total oil and gas production, compared with the second quarter 2024, decreased by 4% mainly due to production-sharing contract effects, and higher maintenance in Trinidad and Tobago. LNG liquefaction volumes increased by 8% mainly due to higher feedgas supply in Nigeria, and Trinidad and Tobago.
Nine Months Analysis1
Segment earnings, compared with the first nine months 2023, reflected the combined effect of lower contributions from trading and optimisation and lower realised prices (decrease of $1,787 million), partly offset by higher volumes (increase of $513 million), lower operating expenses (decrease of $171 million), and favourable deferred tax movements ($168 million).
First nine months 2024 segment earnings also included unfavourable movements of $1,198 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. These unfavourable movements are part of identified items and compare with the first nine months 2023 which included unfavourable movements of $2,821 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, and net impairment charges and reversals of $1,700 million. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.
Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.
Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months 2024 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by tax payments of $2,320 million and net cash outflows related to derivatives of $1,586 million.
Total oil and gas production, compared with the first nine months 2023, increased by 2% mainly due to ramp-up of fields in Oman and Australia, and lower maintenance in Australia. LNG liquefaction volumes increased by 4% mainly due to lower unplanned maintenance in Australia.
1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.
2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.
|UPSTREAM
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2023
|%¹
|Reference
|2024
|2023
|%
|2,289
|2,179
|1,999
|+5
|Segment earnings
|6,741
|6,388
|+6
|(153)
|(157)
|(238)
|Of which: Identified items
|A
|28
|(357)
|2,443
|2,336
|2,237
|+5
|Adjusted Earnings
|A
|6,712
|6,746
|—
|7,871
|7,829
|7,433
|+1
|Adjusted EBITDA
|A
|23,588
|22,750
|+4
|5,268
|5,739
|5,336
|-8
|Cash flow from operating activities
|A
|16,734
|15,663
|+7
|1,974
|1,829
|2,007
|Cash capital expenditure
|C
|5,813
|5,906
|1,321
|1,297
|1,311
|+2
|Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d)
|1,316
|1,313
|—
|2,844
|2,818
|2,564
|+1
|Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d)
|2,933
|2,687
|+9
|1,811
|1,783
|1,753
|+2
|Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d)
|1,822
|1,776
|+3
1.Q3 on Q2 change
The Upstream segment includes exploration and extraction of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. It also markets and transports oil and gas, and operates the infrastructure necessary to deliver them to the market.
Quarter Analysis1
Segment earnings, compared with the second quarter 2024, reflected lower well write-offs (decrease of $139 million), favourable tax movements ($96 million), lower operating expenses (decrease of $63 million), and lower depreciation charges (decrease of $57 million), partly offset by lower realised liquids prices (decrease of $304 million).
Third quarter 2024 segment earnings also included charges of $138 million related to redundancy and restructuring and charges of $104 million related to decommissioning provisions. These charges are part of identified items, and compare with the second quarter 2024 which included a loss of $143 million related to the impact of the weakening Brazilian real on a deferred tax position, and a loss of $122 million related to a tax settlement in Brazil, partly offset by a gain of $139 million related to the impact of inflationary adjustments in Argentina on a deferred tax position.
Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.
Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by tax payments of $2,074 million.
Total production, compared with the second quarter 2024, increased mainly due to new oil production.
Nine Months Analysis1
Segment earnings, compared with the first nine months 2023, reflected unfavourable tax movements ($351 million), higher well write-offs (increase of $327 million) and the net impact of lower realised gas and higher realised liquids prices (decrease of $278 million), partly offset by the comparative favourable impact of $910 million mainly relating to gas storage effects.
First nine months 2024 segment earnings also included gains of $676 million related to the impact of inflationary adjustments in Argentina on a deferred tax position, partly offset by charges of $179 million related to redundancy and restructuring, net impairment charges and reversals of $171 million and a loss of $164 million related to the impact of the weakening Brazilian real on a deferred tax position. These gains and charges are part of identified items, and compare with the first nine months 2023 which included charges of $188 million from impairments, legal provisions of $169 million and deferred tax charges of $132 million due to amendments to IAS 12, partly offset by favourable movements of $106 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.
Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.
Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months 2024 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by tax payments of $5,832 million.
Total production, compared with the first nine months 2023, increased mainly due to new oil production, partly offset by field decline.
1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.
2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.
|MARKETING
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2023
|%¹
|Reference
|2024
|2023
|%
|760
|257
|629
|+196
|Segment earnings2
|1,791
|2,832
|-37
|(422)
|(825)
|(12)
|
|Of which: Identified items2
|A
|(1,255)
|314
|1,182
|1,082
|641
|+9
|Adjusted Earnings2
|A
|3,046
|2,518
|+21
|2,081
|1,999
|1,453
|+4
|Adjusted EBITDA2
|A
|5,767
|4,837
|+19
|2,722
|1,958
|397
|+39
|Cash flow from operating activities2
|A
|5,999
|3,794
|+58
|525
|644
|959
|Cash capital expenditure2
|C
|1,634
|4,406
|2,945
|2,868
|3,138
|+3
|Marketing sales volumes (thousand b/d)2
|2,859
|3,062
|-7
1.Q3 on Q2 change
2.Wholesale commercial fuels, previously reported in the Chemicals and Products segment, is reported in the Marketing segment (Mobility) with effect from Q1 2024. Comparative information for the Marketing segment and the Chemicals and Products segment has been revised.
The Marketing segment comprises the Mobility, Lubricants, and Sectors and Decarbonisation businesses. The Mobility business operates Shell’s retail network including electric vehicle charging services and the Wholesale commercial fuels business which provides fuels for transport, industry and heating. The Lubricants business produces, markets and sells lubricants for road transport, and machinery used in manufacturing, mining, power generation, agriculture and construction. The Sectors and Decarbonisation business sells fuels, speciality products and services including low-carbon energy solutions to a broad range of commercial customers including the aviation, marine, and agricultural sectors.
Quarter Analysis1
Segment earnings, compared with the second quarter 2024, reflected higher Marketing margins (increase of $139 million) mainly driven by improved Mobility unit margins and impact of seasonally higher volumes partly offset by lower lubricants and Sectors and Decarbonisation margins. Segment earnings also reflected favourable tax movements ($55 million). These were partly offset by higher operating expenses (increase of $63 million).
Third quarter 2024 segment earnings also included impairment charges of $179 million, charges of $98 million related to redundancy and restructuring, and net losses of $84 million related to sale of assets. These charges and unfavourable movements are part of identified items, and compare with the second quarter 2024 impairment charges of $783 million mainly relating to an asset in the Netherlands, and charges of $50 million related to redundancy and restructuring.
Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.
Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, working capital inflows of $792 million, and the timing impact of payments relating to emission certificates and biofuel programmes of $427 million. These inflows were partly offset by non-cash cost of supplies adjustment of $334 million and tax payments of $241 million.
Marketing sales volumes (comprising hydrocarbon sales), compared with the second quarter 2024, increased mainly due to seasonality.
Nine Months Analysis1
Segment earnings, compared with the first nine months 2023, reflected higher Marketing margins (increase of $582 million) including higher unit margins in Mobility, Lubricants and higher Sectors and Decarbonisation margins. Segment earnings also reflected lower operating expenses (decrease of $170 million). These were partly offset by higher depreciation charges (increase of $128 million) mainly due to asset acquisitions, and unfavourable tax movements ($94 million).
First nine months 2024 segment earnings also included impairment charges of $965 million mainly relating to an asset in the Netherlands, charges of $163 million related to redundancy and restructuring, and net losses of $140 million related to the sale of assets. These charges are part of identified items and compare with the first nine months 2023 which included gains of $298 million related to indirect tax credits, and favourable movements of $60 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.
Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.
Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months 2024 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, the timing impact of payments relating to emission certificates and biofuel programmes of $966 million, and working capital inflows of $153 million. These inflows were partly offset by tax payments of $432 million, and non-cash cost of supplies adjustment of $256 million.
Marketing sales volumes (comprising hydrocarbon sales), compared with the first nine months 2023, decreased mainly in Mobility including increased focus on value over volume.
1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.
2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.
|CHEMICALS AND PRODUCTS
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2023
|%¹
|Reference
|2024
|2023
|%
|341
|587
|1,250
|-42
|Segment earnings2
|2,085
|3,310
|-37
|(122)
|(499)
|(213)
|Of which: Identified items2
|A
|(1,078)
|(278)
|463
|1,085
|1,463
|-57
|Adjusted Earnings2
|A
|3,163
|3,588
|-12
|1,240
|2,242
|2,661
|-45
|Adjusted EBITDA2
|A
|6,308
|6,819
|-7
|3,321
|2,249
|2,862
|+48
|Cash flow from operating activities2
|A
|5,221
|6,364
|-18
|761
|638
|837
|Cash capital expenditure2
|C
|1,898
|2,027
|1,305
|1,429
|1,334
|-9
|Refinery processing intake (thousand b/d)
|1,388
|1,360
|+2
|3,015
|3,052
|2,998
|-1
|Chemicals sales volumes (thousand tonnes)
|8,950
|8,656
|+3
1.Q3 on Q2 change
2.Wholesale commercial fuels, previously reported in the Chemicals and Products segment, is reported in the Marketing segment (Mobility) with effect from Q1 2024. Comparative information for the Marketing segment and the Chemicals and Products segment has been revised.
The Chemicals and Products segment includes chemicals manufacturing plants with their own marketing network, and refineries which turn crude oil and other feedstocks into a range of oil products which are moved and marketed around the world for domestic, industrial and transport use. The segment also includes the pipeline business, trading and optimisation of crude oil, oil products and petrochemicals, and Oil Sands activities (the extraction of bitumen from mined oil sands and its conversion into synthetic crude oil).
Quarter Analysis1
Segment earnings, compared with the second quarter 2024, reflected lower Products margins (decrease of $492 million) mainly driven by lower refining margins and lower margins from trading and optimisation. Segment earnings also reflected lower Chemicals margins (decrease of $189 million) mainly due to lower utilisation and lower realised prices. In addition, the third quarter 2024 reflected higher operating expenses (increase of $88 million). These were partly offset by favourable tax movements ($133 million).
Third quarter 2024 segment earnings also included charges of $101 million related to redundancy and restructuring, and net impairment charges and reversals of $92 million, partly offset by favourable movements of $95 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. These charges and favourable movements are part of identified items, and compare with the second quarter 2024 which included net impairment charges and reversals of $708 million mainly relating to assets in Singapore, partly offset by favourable movements of $156 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.
Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items. In the third quarter 2024, Chemicals had negative Adjusted Earnings of $111 million and Products had positive Adjusted Earnings of $573 million.
Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by working capital inflows of $2,131 million, Adjusted EBITDA, cash inflows relating to commodity derivatives of $88 million and dividends (net of profits) from joint ventures and associates of $63 million. These inflows were partly offset by non-cash cost of supplies adjustment of $331 million.
Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation was 76% compared with 80% in the second quarter 2024, due to higher planned and unplanned maintenance.
Refinery utilisation was 81% compared with 92% in the second quarter 2024, due to higher planned and unplanned maintenance.
Nine Months Analysis1
Segment earnings, compared with the first nine months 2023, reflected lower Products margins (decrease of $1,458 million) mainly driven by lower refining margins and lower margins from trading and optimisation. Segment earnings also included unfavourable tax movements ($106 million). These were partly offset by higher Chemicals margins (increase of $516 million) due to higher realised prices and higher utilisation. In addition, the first nine months 2024 reflected lower operating expenses (decrease of $658 million).
First nine months 2024 segment earnings also included net impairment charges and reversals of $952 million mainly relating to assets in Singapore, charges of $139 million related to redundancy and restructuring, and unfavourable
movements of $69 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. These charges and unfavourable movements are part of identified items, and compare with the first nine months 2023 which included losses of $227 million from net impairments and reversals, legal provisions of $74 million and favourable movements of $75 million related to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.
Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items. In the first nine months 2024, Chemicals had negative Adjusted Earnings of $174 million and Products had positive Adjusted Earnings of $3,337 million.
Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months 2024 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, the timing impact of payments relating to emission certificates and biofuel programmes of $257 million, and dividends (net of profits) from joint ventures and associates of $165 million. These inflows were partly offset by working capital outflows of $869 million, cash outflows relating to legal provisions of $203 million, tax payments of $182 million, and non-cash cost of supplies adjustment of $182 million.
Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation was 77% compared with 70% in the first nine months 2023, mainly due to economic optimisation in the first nine months 2023. The increase was also driven by ramp-up of Shell Polymers Monaca and lower unplanned maintenance in the first nine months 2024.
Refinery utilisation was 88% compared with 87% in the first nine months 2023.
1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.
2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.
|RENEWABLES AND ENERGY SOLUTIONS
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2023
|%¹
|Reference
|2024
|2023
|%
|(481)
|(75)
|616
|-538
|Segment earnings
|(3)
|3,361
|-100
|(319)
|112
|667
|Of which: Identified items
|A
|183
|2,778
|(162)
|(187)
|(51)
|+13
|Adjusted Earnings
|A
|(186)
|583
|-132
|(75)
|(91)
|101
|+18
|Adjusted EBITDA
|A
|101
|1,229
|-92
|(364)
|847
|(34)
|-143
|Cash flow from operating activities
|A
|2,948
|4,249
|-31
|409
|425
|659
|Cash capital expenditure
|C
|1,272
|1,655
|79
|74
|76
|+7
|External power sales (terawatt hours)2
|230
|211
|+9
|148
|148
|170
|0
|Sales of pipeline gas to end-use customers (terawatt hours)3
|487
|563
|-14
1.Q3 on Q2 change
2.Physical power sales to third parties; excluding financial trades and physical trade with brokers, investors, financial institutions, trading platforms, and wholesale traders.
3.Physical natural gas sales to third parties; excluding financial trades and physical trade with brokers, investors, financial institutions, trading platforms, and wholesale traders. Excluding sales of natural gas by other segments and LNG sales.
Renewables and Energy Solutions includes activities such as renewable power generation, the marketing and trading and optimisation of power and pipeline gas, as well as carbon credits, and digitally enabled customer solutions. It also includes the production and marketing of hydrogen, development of commercial carbon capture and storage hubs, investment in nature-based projects that avoid or reduce carbon emissions, and Shell Ventures, which invests in companies that work to accelerate the energy and mobility transformation.
Quarter Analysis1
Segment earnings, compared with the second quarter 2024, reflected lower margins (decrease of $86 million) mainly due to lower trading and optimisation in the Americas, partly offset by slightly higher trading and optimisation in Europe.
Third quarter 2024 segment earnings also included unfavourable movements of $279 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. These unfavourable movements are part of identified items and compare with the second quarter 2024 which included favourable movements of $223 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and impairment charges of $155 million. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.
Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.
Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by working capital outflows of $136 million, net cash outflows related to derivatives of $107 million, and Adjusted EBITDA.
Nine Months Analysis1
Segment earnings, compared with the first nine months 2023, reflected lower margins (decrease of $1,236 million) mainly from trading and optimisation primarily in Europe due to lower volatility and lower prices, partly offset by lower operating expenses (decrease of $427 million).
First nine months 2024 segment earnings also included favourable movements of $250 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, partly offset by net impairment charges and reversals of $89 million. These favourable movements and charges are part of identified items and compare with the first nine months 2023 which included favourable movements of $2,632 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.
Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items. Most Renewables and Energy Solutions activities were loss-making for the first nine months 2024, which was partly offset by positive Adjusted Earnings from trading and optimisation.
Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months 2024 was primarily driven by net cash inflows related to derivatives of $2,479 million, working capital inflows of $570 million, and Adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by tax payments of $415 million.
1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.
2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.
Additional Growth Measures
|Quarters
|Nine months
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2023
|%¹
|2024
|2023
|%
|Renewable power generation capacity (gigawatt):
|3.4
|3.3
|2.5
|+2
|– In operation2
|3.4
|2.5
|+37
|3.9
|3.8
|4.9
|+3
|– Under construction and/or committed for sale3
|3.9
|4.9
|-20
1.Q3 on Q2 change
2.Shell's equity share of renewable generation capacity post commercial operation date. It excludes Shell's equity share of associates where information cannot be obtained.
3.Shell's equity share of renewable generation capacity under construction and/or committed for sale under long-term offtake agreements (PPA). It excludes Shell's equity share of associates where information cannot be obtained.
|CORPORATE
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2023
|Reference
|2024
|2023
|(647)
|(1,656)
|(497)
|Segment earnings1
|(2,656)
|(2,315)
|(3)
|(1,080)
|22
|Of which: Identified items
|A
|(1,069)
|(50)
|(643)
|(576)
|(519)
|Adjusted Earnings1
|A
|(1,588)
|(2,266)
|(346)
|(213)
|(186)
|Adjusted EBITDA1
|A
|(650)
|(619)
|115
|(1,468)
|(238)
|Cash flow from operating activities
|A
|(1,898)
|(2,372)
1.From the first quarter 2024, Shell's longer-term innovation portfolio is managed centrally and hence reported as part of the Corporate segment (previously all other segments). Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with current year presentation with an offsetting impact on all the other segments.
The Corporate segment covers the non-operating activities supporting Shell. It comprises Shell’s holdings and treasury organisation, headquarters and central functions, self-insurance activities and centrally managed longer-term innovation portfolio. All finance expense, income and related taxes are included in Corporate segment earnings rather than in the earnings of business segments.
Quarter Analysis1
Segment earnings, compared with the second quarter 2024, reflected unfavourable movements in currency exchange rate effects, partly offset by favourable tax movements.
Second quarter 2024 segment earnings also included reclassifications from equity to profit and loss of cumulative currency translation differences related to funding structures resulting in unfavourable movements of $1,122 million. These currency translation differences were previously recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in equity as part of accumulated other comprehensive income. This non-cash reclassification is part of identified items.
Adjusted EBITDA2 was mainly driven by unfavourable currency exchange rate effects and higher operating expenses.
Nine Months Analysis1
Segment earnings, compared with the first nine months 2023, were primarily driven by favourable tax movements and favourable net interest movements.
First nine months 2024 segment earnings also included reclassifications from equity to profit and loss of cumulative currency translation differences related to funding structures resulting in unfavourable movements of $1,122 million. These reclassifications are included in identified items.
Adjusted EBITDA2 was mainly driven by unfavourable currency exchange rate effects.
1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.
2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.
OUTLOOK FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2024
For Full year 2023 cash capital expenditure was $24 billion. Cash capital expenditure for full year 2024 is expected to be below $22 billion.
Integrated Gas production is expected to be approximately 900 - 960 thousand boe/d. Fourth quarter 2024 outlook reflects scheduled maintenance at Pearl GTL in Qatar. LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be approximately 6.9 - 7.5 million tonnes.
Upstream production is expected to be approximately 1,750 - 1,950 thousand boe/d.
Marketing sales volumes are expected to be approximately 2,550 - 3,050 thousand b/d.
Refinery utilisation is expected to be approximately 75% - 83%. Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation is expected to be approximately 72% - 80%.
In the fourth quarter 2023, Corporate Adjusted Earnings were a net expense of $609 million1. Corporate Adjusted Earnings2 are expected to be a net expense of approximately $600 - $800 million in the fourth quarter 2024.
1.From the first quarter 2024, Shell's longer-term innovation portfolio is managed centrally and hence reported as part of the Corporate segment (previously all other segments). Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with current year presentation with an offsetting impact on all the other segments.
2.For the definition of Adjusted Earnings and the most comparable GAAP measure please see reference A.
FORTHCOMING EVENTS
|Date
|Event
|January 30, 2025
|Fourth quarter 2024 results and dividends
|March 13, 2025
|Publication of Annual Report and Accounts and filing of Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024
|May 2, 2025
|First quarter 2025 results and dividends
|July 31, 2025
|Second quarter 2025 results and dividends
|October 30, 2025
|Third quarter 2025 results and dividends
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2023
|2024
|2023
|71,089
|74,463
|76,350
|Revenue1
|218,031
|237,888
|933
|898
|747
|Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates
|3,150
|2,957
|440
|(305)
|913
|Interest and other income/(expenses)2
|1,042
|2,207
|72,462
|75,057
|78,011
|Total revenue and other income/(expenses)
|222,222
|243,052
|48,225
|49,417
|49,144
|Purchases
|144,509
|158,138
|6,138
|5,593
|6,384
|Production and manufacturing expenses
|17,541
|18,433
|3,139
|3,094
|3,447
|Selling, distribution and administrative expenses
|9,208
|9,811
|294
|263
|267
|Research and development
|768
|817
|305
|496
|436
|Exploration
|1,551
|1,283
|5,916
|7,555
|5,911
|Depreciation, depletion and amortisation2
|19,352
|20,069
|1,174
|1,235
|1,131
|Interest expense
|3,573
|3,507
|65,190
|67,653
|66,720
|Total expenditure
|196,502
|212,058
|7,270
|7,404
|11,291
|Income/(loss) before taxation
|25,717
|30,993
|2,879
|3,754
|4,115
|Taxation charge/(credit)2
|10,237
|11,891
|4,391
|3,650
|7,176
|Income/(loss) for the period
|15,480
|19,102
|100
|133
|132
|Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
|314
|215
|4,291
|3,517
|7,044
|Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders
|15,166
|18,887
|0.69
|0.55
|1.06
|Basic earnings per share ($)3
|2.39
|2.78
|0.68
|0.55
|1.05
|Diluted earnings per share ($)3
|2.36
|2.75
1.See Note 2 “Segment information”.
2.See Note 8 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements”.
3.See Note 4 “Earnings per share”.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2023
|2024
|2023
|4,391
|3,650
|7,176
|Income/(loss) for the period
|15,480
|19,102
|Other comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax:
|Items that may be reclassified to income in later periods:
|2,947
|698
|(1,460)
|– Currency translation differences1
|1,651
|(1,174)
|35
|(12)
|1
|– Debt instruments remeasurements
|16
|13
|(75)
|14
|141
|– Cash flow hedging gains/(losses)
|(7)
|61
|—
|—
|—
|– Net investment hedging gains/(losses)
|—
|(44)
|(2)
|(6)
|(39)
|– Deferred cost of hedging
|(22)
|(94)
|35
|(50)
|(72)
|– Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates
|(27)
|(118)
|2,940
|644
|(1,429)
|Total
|1,610
|(1,357)
|Items that are not reclassified to income in later periods:
|419
|310
|180
|– Retirement benefits remeasurements
|1,169
|125
|80
|(81)
|(38)
|– Equity instruments remeasurements
|77
|(15)
|(53)
|44
|17
|– Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates
|1
|(15)
|446
|273
|159
|Total
|1,247
|95
|3,386
|917
|(1,270)
|Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
|2,857
|(1,262)
|7,777
|4,567
|5,906
|Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
|18,337
|17,840
|177
|123
|149
|Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
|357
|217
|7,600
|4,443
|5,757
|Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders
|17,981
|17,622
1.See Note 8 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements”.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|$ million
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Assets
|Non-current assets
|Goodwill
|16,600
|16,660
|Other intangible assets
|8,188
|10,253
|Property, plant and equipment
|191,721
|194,835
|Joint ventures and associates
|25,764
|24,457
|Investments in securities
|3,062
|3,246
|Deferred tax
|6,114
|6,454
|Retirement benefits1
|10,564
|9,151
|Trade and other receivables
|6,883
|6,298
|Derivative financial instruments²
|498
|801
|269,394
|272,155
|Current assets
|Inventories
|24,143
|26,019
|Trade and other receivables
|46,782
|53,273
|Derivative financial instruments²
|10,233
|15,098
|Cash and cash equivalents
|42,252
|38,774
|123,411
|133,164
|Assets classified as held for sale1
|2,144
|951
|125,555
|134,115
|Total assets
|394,949
|406,270
|Liabilities
|Non-current liabilities
|Debt
|64,597
|71,610
|Trade and other payables
|3,864
|3,103
|Derivative financial instruments²
|1,749
|2,301
|Deferred tax
|15,487
|15,347
|Retirement benefits1
|7,110
|7,549
|Decommissioning and other provisions
|22,979
|22,531
|115,786
|122,441
|Current liabilities
|Debt
|12,015
|9,931
|Trade and other payables
|61,076
|68,237
|Derivative financial instruments²
|6,775
|9,529
|Income taxes payable
|4,289
|3,422
|Decommissioning and other provisions
|4,171
|4,041
|88,327
|95,160
|Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale1
|1,298
|307
|89,625
|95,467
|Total liabilities
|205,411
|217,908
|Equity attributable to Shell plc shareholders
|187,673
|186,607
|Non-controlling interest
|1,865
|1,755
|Total equity
|189,538
|188,362
|Total liabilities and equity
|394,949
|406,270
1. See Note 8 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements”.
2. See Note 7 “Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding lease liabilities”.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|Equity attributable to Shell plc shareholders
|$ million
|Share capital1
|Shares held in trust
|Other reserves²
|Retained earnings
|Total
|Non-controlling interest
|Total equity
|At January 1, 2024
|544
|(997)
|21,145
|165,915
|186,607
|1,755
|188,362
|Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
|—
|—
|2,815
|15,166
|17,981
|357
|18,337
|Transfer from other comprehensive income
|—
|—
|166
|(166)
|—
|—
|—
|Dividends³
|—
|—
|—
|(6,556)
|(6,556)
|(242)
|(6,798)
|Repurchases of shares4
|(25)
|—
|25
|(10,536)
|(10,536)
|—
|(10,536)
|Share-based compensation
|—
|542
|(24)
|(400)
|119
|—
|119
|Other changes
|—
|—
|—
|60
|60
|(5)
|55
|At September 30, 2024
|519
|(456)
|24,127
|163,482
|187,673
|1,865
|189,538
|At January 1, 2023
|584
|(726)
|21,132
|169,482
|190,472
|2,125
|192,597
|Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
|—
|—
|(1,263)
|18,886
|17,622
|217
|17,840
|Transfer from other comprehensive income
|—
|—
|(111)
|111
|—
|—
|—
|Dividends3
|—
|—
|—
|(6,193)
|(6,193)
|(636)
|(6,829)
|Repurchases of shares4
|(30)
|—
|30
|(11,058)
|(11,058)
|—
|(11,058)
|Share-based compensation
|—
|466
|(18)
|(100)
|349
|—
|349
|Other changes
|—
|—
|—
|8
|8
|37
|45
|At September 30, 2023
|555
|(261)
|19,769
|171,136
|191,199
|1,745
|192,943
1. See Note 5 “Share capital”.
2. See Note 6 “Other reserves”.
3. The amount charged to retained earnings is based on prevailing exchange rates on payment date.
4. Includes shares committed to repurchase under an irrevocable contract and repurchases subject to settlement at the end of the quarter.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2023
|2024
|2023
|7,270
|7,404
|11,291
|Income before taxation for the period
|25,717
|30,993
|Adjustment for:
|554
|619
|513
|– Interest expense (net)
|1,749
|1,789
|5,916
|7,555
|5,911
|– Depreciation, depletion and amortisation1
|19,352
|20,069
|150
|269
|186
|– Exploration well write-offs
|973
|626
|154
|(143)
|74
|– Net (gains)/losses on sale and revaluation of non-current assets and businesses
|—
|(24)
|(933)
|(898)
|(747)
|– Share of (profit)/loss of joint ventures and associates
|(3,150)
|(2,957)
|860
|792
|749
|– Dividends received from joint ventures and associates
|2,390
|2,529
|2,705
|(954)
|(3,151)
|– (Increase)/decrease in inventories
|1,143
|2,237
|4,057
|1,965
|(1,126)
|– (Increase)/decrease in current receivables
|5,827
|13,105
|(4,096)
|(1,269)
|4,498
|– Increase/(decrease) in current payables2
|(7,314)
|(10,881)
|735
|253
|(2,807)
|– Derivative financial instruments
|2,373
|(6,050)
|125
|(332)
|1
|– Retirement benefits
|(267)
|31
|359
|(332)
|282
|– Decommissioning and other provisions2
|(572)
|(210)
|(144)
|2,027
|(150)
|– Other1
|2,392
|474
|(3,028)
|(3,448)
|(3,191)
|Tax paid
|(9,092)
|(10,108)
|14,684
|13,508
|12,332
|Cash flow from operating activities
|41,522
|41,622
|(4,690)
|(4,445)
|(5,259)
|Capital expenditure
|(13,114)
|(16,033)
|(222)
|(261)
|(350)
|Investments in joint ventures and associates
|(983)
|(1,093)
|(38)
|(13)
|(40)
|Investments in equity securities
|(63)
|(154)
|(4,950)
|(4,719)
|(5,649)
|Cash capital expenditure
|(14,161)
|(17,280)
|94
|710
|184
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses
|1,128
|2,024
|94
|57
|68
|Proceeds from joint ventures and associates from sale, capital reduction and repayment of long-term loans
|284
|425
|6
|2
|7
|Proceeds from sale of equity securities
|576
|28
|593
|648
|586
|Interest received
|1,818
|1,555
|1,074
|883
|701
|Other investing cash inflows
|2,814
|3,308
|(769)
|(920)
|(724)
|Other investing cash outflows
|(3,183)
|(2,141)
|(3,857)
|(3,338)
|(4,827)
|Cash flow from investing activities
|(10,723)
|(12,080)
|(89)
|(179)
|88
|Net increase/(decrease) in debt with maturity period within three months
|(375)
|(185)
|Other debt:
|78
|132
|187
|– New borrowings
|377
|964
|(1,322)
|(4,154)
|(3,368)
|– Repayments
|(7,008)
|(6,596)
|(979)
|(1,287)
|(1,049)
|Interest paid
|(3,177)
|(3,076)
|652
|(115)
|(26)
|Derivative financial instruments
|239
|22
|—
|
|(1)
|6
|Change in non-controlling interest
|(5)
|(22)
|Cash dividends paid to:
|(2,167)
|(2,177)
|(2,179)
|– Shell plc shareholders
|(6,554)
|(6,192)
|(92)
|(82)
|(51)
|– Non-controlling interest
|(242)
|(636)
|(3,537)
|(3,958)
|(2,725)
|Repurchases of shares
|(10,319)
|(10,640)
|6
|(24)
|(30)
|Shares held in trust: net sales/(purchases) and dividends received
|(480)
|(176)
|(7,452)
|(11,846)
|(9,147)
|Cash flow from financing activities
|(27,545)
|(26,535)
|729
|(126)
|(421)
|Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|224
|(222)
|4,105
|(1,801)
|(2,063)
|Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|3,478
|2,785
|38,148
|39,949
|45,094
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|38,774
|40,246
|42,252
|38,148
|43,031
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|42,252
|43,031
1.See Note 8 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements”.
2.To further enhance consistency between working capital and the Balance Sheet and the Statement of Cash Flows, from January 1, 2024, onwards movements in current other provisions are recognised in 'Decommissioning and other provisions' instead of 'Increase/(decrease) in current payables'. Comparatives for the third quarter 2023 and the nine months 2023 have been reclassified accordingly by $212 million and $40 million respectively to conform with current period presentation.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1. Basis of preparation
These unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements of Shell plc (“the Company”) and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as “Shell”) have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and adopted by the UK, and on the basis of the same accounting principles as those used in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts (pages 244 to 316) for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales and as filed with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (the Netherlands) and Form 20-F (pages 217 to 290) for the year ended December 31, 2023 as filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and should be read in conjunction with these filings.
The financial information presented in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434(3) of the Companies Act 2006 (“the Act”). Statutory accounts for the year ended December 31, 2023, were published in Shell's Annual Report and Accounts, a copy of which was delivered to the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales, and in Shell's Form 20-F. The auditor's report on those accounts was unqualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report and did not contain a statement under sections 498(2) or 498(3) of the Act.
2. Segment information
Segment earnings are presented on a current cost of supplies basis (CCS earnings), which is the earnings measure used by the Chief Executive Officer for the purposes of making decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance. On this basis, the purchase price of volumes sold during the period is based on the current cost of supplies during the same period after making allowance for the tax effect. CCS earnings therefore exclude the effect of changes in the oil price on inventory carrying amounts. Sales between segments are based on prices generally equivalent to commercially available prices.
From the first quarter 2024, Wholesale commercial fuels forms part of Mobility with inclusion in the Marketing segment (previously Chemicals and Products segment). The change in segmentation reflects the increasing alignment between the economic characteristics of wholesale commercial fuels and other Mobility businesses, and is consistent with changes in the information provided to the Chief Operating Decision Maker. Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with current year presentation with an offsetting impact between the Marketing and the Chemicals and Products segment (see below). Also, from the first quarter 2024, Shell's longer-term innovation portfolio is managed centrally and hence reported as part of the Corporate segment (previously all other segments). Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with current year presentation with an offsetting impact on all the other segments (see below).
|REVENUE AND CCS EARNINGS BY SEGMENT
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2023
|2024
|2023
|Third-party revenue
|9,748
|9,052
|8,338
|Integrated Gas
|27,996
|27,208
|1,605
|1,590
|1,617
|Upstream
|4,954
|5,212
|30,519
|32,005
|35,236
|Marketing2
|92,564
|98,799
|22,608
|24,583
|22,119
|Chemicals and Products2
|70,926
|72,121
|6,599
|7,222
|9,032
|Renewables and Energy Solutions
|21,558
|34,517
|10
|11
|7
|Corporate
|33
|31
|71,089
|74,463
|76,350
|Total third-party revenue1
|218,031
|237,888
|Inter-segment revenue
|2,131
|2,157
|2,472
|Integrated Gas
|6,691
|8,946
|9,618
|10,102
|10,277
|Upstream
|30,008
|30,282
|1,235
|1,363
|1,456
|Marketing2
|3,953
|4,056
|9,564
|9,849
|11,942
|Chemicals and Products2
|29,725
|32,653
|1,131
|957
|894
|Renewables and Energy Solutions
|3,093
|3,140
|—
|—
|—
|Corporate
|—
|—
|CCS earnings
|2,631
|2,454
|2,156
|Integrated Gas
|7,846
|5,325
|2,289
|2,179
|1,999
|Upstream
|6,741
|6,388
|760
|257
|629
|Marketing2
|1,791
|2,832
|341
|587
|1,250
|Chemicals and Products2
|2,085
|3,310
|(481)
|(75)
|616
|Renewables and Energy Solutions
|(3)
|3,361
|(647)
|(1,656)
|(497)
|Corporate3
|(2,656)
|(2,315)
|4,894
|3,747
|6,152
|Total CCS earnings4
|15,804
|18,901
1.Includes revenue from sources other than from contracts with customers, which mainly comprises the impact of fair value accounting of commodity derivatives.
2.From January 1, 2024, onwards Wholesale commercial fuels has been reallocated from the Chemicals and Products segment to the Marketing segment. Comparatives for the third quarter 2023 and the nine months 2023 have been reclassified accordingly, by $5,659 million and $16,369 million respectively for Third-party revenue and by $(73) million and $22 million respectively for CCS earnings to conform with current period presentation. For Inter-segment revenue the reallocation and revision of comparative figures for the third quarter 2023 and the nine months 2023 led to an increase in inter-segment revenue in the Marketing segment of $1,302 million and $3,616 million respectively and an increase in the Chemicals and Products segment of $11,373 million and $31,011 million respectively.
3.From January 1, 2024, onwards costs for Shell's centrally managed longer-term innovation portfolio are reported as part of the Corporate segment. Prior period comparatives for Corporate for the third quarter 2023 and the nine months 2023 have been revised by $37 million and $91 million respectively, with a net offsetting impact in all other segments to conform with current period presentation.
4.See Note 3 "Reconciliation of income for the period to CCS Earnings, Operating expenses and Total Debt".
Cash capital expenditure is a measure used by the Chief Executive Officer for the purposes of making decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance.
|CASH CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BY SEGMENT
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2023
|2024
|2023
|Capital expenditure
|1,090
|1,024
|958
|Integrated Gas
|2,971
|2,458
|1,998
|1,769
|2,013
|Upstream
|5,533
|5,701
|488
|644
|935
|Marketing1
|1,559
|4,358
|748
|601
|761
|Chemicals and Products1
|1,822
|1,944
|327
|377
|523
|Renewables and Energy Solutions
|1,124
|1,382
|39
|30
|68
|Corporate
|104
|190
|4,690
|4,445
|5,259
|Total capital expenditure
|13,114
|16,033
|Add: Investments in joint ventures and associates
|147
|127
|141
|Integrated Gas
|457
|543
|(37)
|60
|(6)
|Upstream
|268
|205
|37
|—
|25
|Marketing
|75
|48
|13
|37
|76
|Chemicals and Products
|76
|81
|59
|35
|114
|Renewables and Energy Solutions
|103
|205
|3
|1
|1
|Corporate
|5
|11
|222
|261
|350
|Total investments in joint ventures and associates
|983
|1,093
|Add: Investments in equity securities
|—
|—
|—
|Integrated Gas
|—
|—
|12
|—
|—
|Upstream
|12
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Marketing
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Chemicals and Products
|—
|2
|23
|13
|21
|Renewables and Energy Solutions
|45
|68
|3
|—
|19
|Corporate
|6
|84
|38
|13
|40
|Total investments in equity securities
|63
|154
|Cash capital expenditure
|1,236
|1,151
|1,099
|Integrated Gas
|3,429
|3,000
|1,974
|1,829
|2,007
|Upstream
|5,813
|5,906
|525
|644
|959
|Marketing1
|1,634
|4,406
|761
|638
|837
|Chemicals and Products1
|1,898
|2,027
|409
|425
|659
|Renewables and Energy Solutions
|1,272
|1,655
|45
|32
|87
|Corporate
|114
|285
|4,950
|4,719
|5,649
|Total Cash capital expenditure
|14,161
|17,280
1.From January 1, 2024, onwards Wholesale commercial fuels has been reallocated from the Chemicals and Products segment to the Marketing segment. Comparatives for the third quarter 2023 and the nine months 2023 have been reclassified accordingly by $42 million and $133 million respectively for capital expenditure and cash capital expenditure to conform with current period presentation.
3. Reconciliation of income for the period to CCS Earnings, Operating expenses and Total Debt
|RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD TO CCS EARNINGS
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2023
|2024
|2023
|4,291
|3,517
|7,044
|Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders
|15,166
|18,887
|100
|133
|132
|Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
|314
|215
|4,391
|3,650
|7,176
|Income/(loss) for the period
|15,480
|19,102
|Current cost of supplies adjustment:
|668
|137
|(1,304)
|Purchases
|473
|(275)
|(162)
|(36)
|327
|Taxation
|(114)
|60
|(2)
|(5)
|(47)
|Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates
|(35)
|14
|503
|97
|(1,024)
|Current cost of supplies adjustment
|324
|(201)
|Of which:
|477
|89
|(969)
|Attributable to Shell plc shareholders
|302
|(162)
|26
|7
|(55)
|Attributable to non-controlling interest
|22
|(39)
|4,894
|3,747
|6,152
|CCS earnings
|15,804
|18,901
|Of which:
|4,768
|3,606
|6,075
|CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders
|15,468
|18,725
|126
|140
|77
|CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest
|336
|176
|RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2023
|2024
|2023
|6,138
|5,593
|6,384
|Production and manufacturing expenses
|17,541
|18,433
|3,139
|3,094
|3,447
|Selling, distribution and administrative expenses
|9,208
|9,811
|294
|263
|267
|Research and development
|768
|817
|9,570
|8,950
|10,097
|Operating expenses
|27,517
|29,062
|RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2023
|2024
|2023
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|September 30, 2023
|September 30, 2024
|September 30, 2023
|12,015
|10,849
|10,119
|Current debt
|12,015
|10,119
|64,597
|64,619
|72,028
|Non-current debt
|64,597
|72,028
|76,613
|75,468
|82,147
|Total debt
|76,613
|82,147
4. Earnings per share
|EARNINGS PER SHARE
|Quarters
|Nine months
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2023
|2024
|2023
|4,291
|3,517
|7,044
|Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders ($ million)
|15,166
|18,887
|Weighted average number of shares used as the basis for determining:
|6,256.5
|6,355.4
|6,668.1
|Basic earnings per share (million)
|6,350.3
|6,792.5
|6,320.9
|6,417.6
|6,736.7
|Diluted earnings per share (million)
|6,414.0
|6,856.7
5. Share capital
|ISSUED AND FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.07 EACH
|Number of shares
|Nominal value
($ million)
|At January 1, 2024
|6,524,109,049
|544
|Repurchases of shares
|(299,830,201)
|(25)
|At September 30, 2024
|6,224,278,848
|519
|At January 1, 2023
|7,003,503,393
|584
|Repurchases of shares
|(357,368,014)
|(30)
|At September 30, 2023
|6,646,135,379
|555
At Shell plc’s Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2024, the Board was authorised to allot ordinary shares in Shell plc, and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert, any security into ordinary shares in Shell plc, up to an aggregate nominal amount of approximately €150 million (representing approximately 2,147 million ordinary shares of €0.07 each), and to list such shares or rights on any stock exchange. This authority expires at the earlier of the close of business on August 20, 2025, or the end of the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2025, unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by Shell plc in a general meeting.
6. Other reserves
|OTHER RESERVES
|$ million
|Merger reserve
|Share premium reserve
|Capital redemption reserve
|Share plan reserve
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|Total
|At January 1, 2024
|37,298
|154
|236
|1,308
|(17,851)
|21,145
|Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2,815
|2,815
|Transfer from other comprehensive income
|—
|—
|—
|—
|166
|166
|Repurchases of shares
|—
|—
|25
|—
|—
|25
|Share-based compensation
|—
|—
|—
|(24)
|—
|(24)
|At September 30, 2024
|37,298
|154
|261
|1,284
|(14,870)
|24,127
|At January 1, 2023
|37,298
|154
|196
|1,140
|(17,656)
|21,132
|Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(1,263)
|(1,263)
|Transfer from other comprehensive income
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(111)
|(111)
|Repurchases of shares
|—
|—
|30
|—
|—
|30
|Share-based compensation
|—
|—
|—
|(18)
|—
|(18)
|At September 30, 2023
|37,298
|154
|227
|1,121
|(19,029)
|19,769
The merger reserve and share premium reserve were established as a consequence of Shell plc (formerly Royal Dutch Shell plc) becoming the single parent company of Royal Dutch Petroleum Company and The “Shell” Transport and Trading Company, p.l.c., now The Shell Transport and Trading Company Limited, in 2005. The merger reserve increased in 2016 following the issuance of shares for the acquisition of BG Group plc. The capital redemption reserve was established in connection with repurchases of shares of Shell plc. The share plan reserve is in respect of equity-settled share-based compensation plans.
7. Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding lease liabilities
As disclosed in the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, presented in the Annual Report and Accounts and Form 20-F for that year, Shell is exposed to the risks of changes in fair value of its financial assets and liabilities. The fair values of the financial assets and liabilities are defined as the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. Methods and assumptions used to estimate the fair values at September 30, 2024, are consistent with those used in the year ended December 31, 2023, though the carrying amounts of derivative financial instruments have changed since that
date. The movement of the derivative financial instruments between December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024 is a decrease of $4,865 million for the current assets and a decrease of $2,754 million for the current liabilities.
The table below provides the comparison of the fair value with the carrying amount of debt excluding lease liabilities, disclosed in accordance with IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures.
|DEBT EXCLUDING LEASE LIABILITIES
|$ million
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Carrying amount
|51,022
|53,832
|Fair value¹
|48,489
|50,866
1. Mainly determined from the prices quoted for these securities.
8. Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
Consolidated Statement of Income
Interest and other income
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2023
|2024
|2023
|440
|(305)
|913
|Interest and other income/(expenses)
|1,042
|2,207
|Of which:
|619
|616
|618
|Interest income
|1,824
|1,718
|4
|30
|7
|Dividend income (from investments in equity securities)
|58
|36
|(154)
|143
|(75)
|Net gains/(losses) on sales and revaluation of non-current assets and businesses
|0
|35
|(189)
|(1,169)
|168
|Net foreign exchange gains/(losses) on financing activities
|(1,292)
|(60)
|159
|74
|195
|Other
|452
|478
Net foreign exchange gains/(losses) on financing activities in the second quarter 2024 includes a loss of $1,104 million related to cumulative currency translation differences that were reclassified to profit and loss. The reclassification of these cumulative currency translation differences was principally triggered by changes in the funding structure of some of Shell's businesses in the United Kingdom. These currency translation differences were previously directly recognised in equity as part of accumulated other comprehensive income.
Depreciation, depletion and amortisation
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2023
|2024
|2023
|5,916
|7,555
|5,911
|Depreciation, depletion and amortisation
|19,352
|20,069
|Of which:
|5,578
|5,642
|5,716
|Depreciation
|16,874
|17,120
|340
|1,984
|359
|Impairments
|2,706
|3,438
|(2)
|(71)
|(163)
|Impairment reversals
|(228)
|(489)
Impairments recognised in the third quarter 2024 of $340 million pre-tax ($290 million post-tax) mainly relate to various assets in Marketing and Chemicals and Products. Impairments recognised in the second quarter 2024 of $1,984 million pre-tax ($1,778 million post-tax) mainly relate to Marketing ($1,055 million), Chemicals and Products ($690 million) and Renewables and Energy Solutions ($141 million). The impairment in Marketing principally relates to a biofuels facility located in the Netherlands, triggered by a temporary pause of on-site construction work. The impairment in Chemicals and Products relates to an Energy and Chemicals Park located in Singapore, due to remeasurement of the fair value less costs of disposal triggered by a sales agreement reached. Impairments recognised in the third quarter 2023 of $359 million pre-tax ($299 million post-tax) mainly relate to various assets in Renewables and Energy Solutions and Chemicals and Products.
Taxation charge/credit
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2023
|2024
|2023
|2,879
|3,754
|4,115
|Taxation charge/(credit)
|10,237
|11,891
|Of which:
|2,834
|3,666
|4,115
|Income tax excluding Pillar Two income tax
|10,026
|11,891
|45
|88
|—
|Income tax related to Pillar Two income tax
|212
|—
On June 20, 2023, the UK substantively enacted Pillar Two Model Rules, effective as from January 1, 2024.
As required by IAS 12 Income Taxes, Shell has applied the exception to recognising and disclosing information about deferred tax assets and liabilities related to Pillar Two income taxes.
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Currency translation differences
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2023
|2024
|2023
|2,947
|698
|(1,460)
|Currency translation differences
|1,651
|(1,174)
|Of which:
|2,912
|(406)
|(1,469)
|Recognised in Other comprehensive income
|524
|(1,181)
|35
|1,104
|9
|(Gain)/loss reclassified to profit or loss
|1,127
|7
Amounts reclassified to profit and loss in the second quarter 2024 relate to cumulative currency translation differences that were reclassified to income (refer to Interest and other income above).
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
Retirement benefits
|$ million
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Non-current assets
|Retirement benefits
|10,564
|9,151
|Non-current liabilities
|Retirement benefits
|7,110
|7,549
|Surplus/(deficit)
|3,454
|1,602
Amounts recognised in the Balance Sheet in relation to defined benefit plans include both plan assets and obligations that are presented on a net basis on a plan-by-plan basis. The change in the net retirement benefit asset as at September 30, 2024, is mainly driven by an increase of the market yield on high-quality corporate bonds in the USA, the UK and Eurozone since December 31, 2023, partly offset by losses on plan assets.
Assets classified as held for sale
|$ million
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Assets classified as held for sale
|2,144
|951
|Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale
|1,298
|307
Assets classified as held for sale and associated liabilities at September 30, 2024 relate to an energy and chemicals park asset in Chemicals and Products in Singapore and various smaller assets. The major classes of assets and liabilities classified as held for sale at September 30, 2024, are Inventories ($1,273 million; December 31, 2023: $463 million), Property, plant and equipment ($544 million; December 31, 2023: $250 million), Decommissioning and other provisions ($634 million; December 31, 2023: $75 million) and Debt ($425 million; December 31, 2023: $84 million).
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Cash flow from operating activities - Other
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2023
|2024
|2023
|(144)
|2,027
|(150)
|Other
|2,392
|474
'Cash flow from operating activities - Other' for the third quarter 2024 includes $432 million of net inflows (second quarter 2024: $620 million net inflows; third quarter 2023: $630 million net outflows) due to the timing of payments relating to emission certificates and biofuel programmes in Europe and North America and $539 million in relation to reversal of currency exchange gains on Cash and cash equivalents (second quarter 2024: $96 million losses; third quarter 2023: $336 million losses). For the second quarter 2024 'Cash flow from operating activities - Other' also includes $1,104 million inflow representing reversal of the non-cash recycling of currency translation losses from other comprehensive income (refer to Interest and other income above).
ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE (NON-GAAP) MEASURES
A.Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (“Adjusted EBITDA”) and Cash flow from operating activities
The “Adjusted Earnings” measure aims to facilitate a comparative understanding of Shell’s financial performance from period to period by removing the effects of oil price changes on inventory carrying amounts and removing the effects of identified items. These items are in some cases driven by external factors and may, either individually or collectively, hinder the comparative understanding of Shell’s financial results from period to period. This measure excludes earnings attributable to non-controlling interest.
We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as “Income/(loss) for the period” adjusted for current cost of supplies; identified items; tax charge/(credit); depreciation, amortisation and depletion; exploration well write-offs and net interest expense. All items include the non-controlling interest component. Management uses this measure to evaluate Shell's performance in the period and over time.
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2023
|2024
|2023
|4,291
|3,517
|7,044
|Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders
|15,166
|18,887
|100
|133
|132
|Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
|314
|215
|477
|89
|(969)
|Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment attributable to Shell plc shareholders
|302
|(162)
|26
|7
|(55)
|Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment attributable to non-controlling interest
|22
|(39)
|4,894
|3,747
|6,152
|CCS earnings
|15,804
|18,901
|Q3 2024
|$ million
|Total
|Integrated Gas
|Upstream
|Marketing
|Chemicals and Products
|Renewables and Energy Solutions
|Corporate
|CCS earnings
|4,894
|2,631
|2,289
|760
|341
|(481)
|(647)
|Less: Identified items
|(1,259)
|(240)
|(153)
|(422)
|(122)
|(319)
|(3)
|Less: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest
|126
|Add: Identified items attributable to non-controlling interest
|—
|Adjusted Earnings
|6,028
|Add: Non-controlling interest
|126
|Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest
|6,153
|2,871
|2,443
|1,182
|463
|(162)
|(643)
|Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items
|3,571
|949
|2,413
|322
|(73)
|(1)
|(39)
|Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments
|5,578
|1,369
|2,691
|564
|862
|86
|6
|Add: Exploration well write-offs
|150
|2
|148
|Add: Interest expense excluding identified items
|1,173
|49
|183
|13
|14
|2
|912
|Less: Interest income
|619
|5
|8
|—
|25
|—
|581
|Adjusted EBITDA
|16,005
|5,234
|7,871
|2,081
|1,240
|(75)
|(346)
|Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation
|665
|334
|331
|Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit)
|(62)
|(146)
|(90)
|51
|63
|61
|—
|Derivative financial instruments
|133
|(373)
|47
|98
|88
|(106)
|380
|Taxation paid
|(3,028)
|(814)
|(2,074)
|(241)
|23
|(33)
|112
|Other
|(365)
|(32)
|(406)
|275
|107
|(75)
|(234)
|(Increase)/decrease in working capital
|2,665
|(247)
|(78)
|792
|2,131
|(136)
|204
|Cash flow from operating activities
|14,684
|3,623
|5,268
|2,722
|3,321
|(364)
|115
|Q2 2024
|$ million
|Total
|Integrated Gas
|Upstream
|Marketing
|Chemicals and Products
|Renewables and Energy Solutions
|Corporate
|CCS earnings
|3,747
|2,454
|2,179
|257
|587
|(75)
|(1,656)
|Less: Identified items
|(2,669)
|(220)
|(157)
|(825)
|(499)
|112
|(1,080)
|Less: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest
|140
|Add: Identified items attributable to non-controlling interest
|18
|Adjusted Earnings
|6,293
|Add: Non-controlling interest
|122
|Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest
|6,415
|2,675
|2,336
|1,082
|1,085
|(187)
|(576)
|Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items
|3,947
|940
|2,312
|359
|297
|(10)
|49
|Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments
|5,642
|1,375
|2,750
|548
|867
|95
|6
|Add: Exploration well write-offs
|269
|5
|264
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Add: Interest expense excluding identified items
|1,149
|44
|166
|10
|23
|1
|904
|Less: Interest income
|616
|—
|(1)
|—
|30
|(9)
|595
|Adjusted EBITDA
|16,806
|5,039
|7,829
|1,999
|2,242
|(91)
|(213)
|Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation
|133
|74
|59
|Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit)
|(135)
|96
|(288)
|(54)
|46
|64
|—
|Derivative financial instruments
|713
|(133)
|9
|7
|304
|607
|(79)
|Taxation paid
|(3,448)
|(1,039)
|(1,955)
|(17)
|(186)
|(138)
|(113)
|Other
|(38)
|(104)
|(341)
|(57)
|263
|180
|20
|(Increase)/decrease in working capital
|(258)
|324
|484
|153
|(361)
|225
|(1,083)
|Cash flow from operating activities
|13,508
|4,183
|5,739
|1,958
|2,249
|847
|(1,468)
|Q3 2023
|$ million
|Total
|Integrated Gas
|Upstream
|Marketing
|Chemicals and Products
|Renewables and Energy Solutions
|Corporate
|CCS earnings
|6,152
|2,156
|1,999
|629
|1,250
|616
|(497)
|Less: Identified items
|(149)
|(375)
|(238)
|(12)
|(213)
|667
|22
|Less: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest
|77
|Add: Identified items attributable to non-controlling interest
|—
|Adjusted Earnings
|6,224
|Add: Non-controlling interest
|77
|Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest
|6,302
|2,531
|2,237
|641
|1,463
|(51)
|(519)
|Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items
|3,621
|845
|2,160
|269
|253
|70
|24
|Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments
|5,716
|1,413
|2,771
|528
|918
|82
|4
|Add: Exploration well write-offs
|186
|35
|151
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Add: Interest expense excluding identified items
|1,130
|51
|119
|23
|41
|1
|895
|Less: Interest income
|618
|1
|5
|8
|13
|1
|590
|Adjusted EBITDA
|16,336
|4,874
|7,433
|1,453
|2,661
|101
|(186)
|Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation
|(1,351)
|(624)
|(727)
|Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit)
|(13)
|(40)
|43
|(19)
|(19)
|21
|—
|Derivative financial instruments
|(2,549)
|(454)
|(20)
|10
|(375)
|(1,407)
|(304)
|Taxation paid
|(3,191)
|(679)
|(2,090)
|(226)
|54
|(258)
|8
|Other
|177
|(44)
|(57)
|(485)
|167
|327
|269
|(Increase)/decrease in working capital
|221
|352
|28
|(960)
|(354)
|1,182
|(27)
|Cash flow from operating activities
|12,332
|4,009
|5,336
|397
|2,862
|(34)
|(238)
|Nine months 2024
|$ million
|Total
|Integrated Gas
|Upstream
|Marketing
|Chemicals and Products
|Renewables and Energy Solutions
|Corporate
|CCS earnings
|15,804
|7,846
|6,741
|1,791
|2,085
|(3)
|(2,656)
|Less: Identified items
|(4,569)
|(1,379)
|28
|(1,255)
|(1,078)
|183
|(1,069)
|Less: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest
|336
|Add: Identified items attributable to non-controlling interest
|18
|Adjusted Earnings
|20,055
|Add: Non-controlling interest
|318
|Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest
|20,373
|9,225
|6,712
|3,046
|3,163
|(186)
|(1,588)
|Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items
|11,642
|2,885
|7,247
|1,039
|562
|(10)
|(81)
|Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments
|16,874
|4,154
|8,169
|1,647
|2,599
|287
|18
|Add: Exploration well write-offs
|973
|14
|959
|Add: Interest expense excluding identified items
|3,485
|136
|518
|35
|54
|4
|2,737
|Less: Interest income
|1,824
|5
|17
|1
|69
|(5)
|1,736
|Adjusted EBITDA
|51,523
|16,410
|23,588
|5,767
|6,308
|101
|(650)
|Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation
|438
|256
|182
|Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit)
|(779)
|(247)
|(924)
|89
|165
|138
|—
|Derivative financial instruments
|1,153
|(1,586)
|53
|66
|(10)
|2,479
|152
|Taxation paid
|(9,092)
|(2,320)
|(5,832)
|(432)
|(182)
|(415)
|89
|Other
|(500)
|(90)
|(978)
|612
|(8)
|75
|(111)
|(Increase)/decrease in working capital
|(344)
|352
|827
|153
|(869)
|570
|(1,377)
|Cash flow from operating activities
|41,522
|12,518
|16,734
|5,999
|5,221
|2,948
|(1,898)
|Nine months 2023
|$ million
|Total
|Integrated Gas
|Upstream
|Marketing
|Chemicals and Products
|Renewables and Energy Solutions
|Corporate
|CCS earnings
|18,901
|5,325
|6,388
|2,832
|3,310
|3,361
|(2,315)
|Less: Identified items
|(2,219)
|(4,625)
|(357)
|314
|(278)
|2,778
|(50)
|Less: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest
|176
|Add: Identified items attributable to non-controlling interest
|—
|Adjusted Earnings
|20,944
|Add: Non-controlling interest
|176
|Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest
|21,120
|9,951
|6,746
|2,518
|3,588
|583
|(2,266)
|Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items
|11,553
|2,773
|6,720
|808
|558
|345
|349
|Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments
|17,120
|4,300
|8,358
|1,479
|2,667
|303
|13
|Add: Exploration well write-offs
|625
|59
|566
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Add: Interest expense excluding identified items
|3,504
|110
|372
|40
|39
|3
|2,941
|Less: Interest income
|1,718
|2
|13
|8
|33
|5
|1,657
|Adjusted EBITDA
|52,204
|17,189
|22,750
|4,837
|6,819
|1,229
|(619)
|Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation
|(261)
|(94)
|(167)
|Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit)
|(167)
|32
|(443)
|85
|85
|72
|2
|Derivative financial instruments
|(5,112)
|(3,071)
|—
|(18)
|225
|(1,719)
|(528)
|Taxation paid
|(10,108)
|(2,843)
|(6,455)
|(478)
|(197)
|(350)
|214
|Other
|82
|(84)
|(530)
|23
|284
|304
|85
|(Increase)/decrease in working capital
|4,462
|2,700
|342
|(748)
|(1,019)
|4,713
|(1,526)
|Cash flow from operating activities
|41,622
|13,923
|15,663
|3,794
|6,364
|4,249
|(2,372)
Identified Items
Identified items comprise: divestment gains and losses, impairments, redundancy and restructuring, provisions for onerous contracts, fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts and the impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on certain deferred tax balances, and other items. Identified items in the tables below are presented on a net basis.
|Q3 2024
|$ million
|Total
|Integrated Gas
|Upstream
|Marketing
|Chemicals and Products
|Renewables and Energy Solutions
|Corporate
|Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation
|Divestment gains/(losses)
|(154)
|1
|(2)
|(110)
|(19)
|(20)
|(3)
|Impairment reversals/(impairments)
|(338)
|(6)
|(3)
|(195)
|(120)
|(14)
|—
|Redundancy and restructuring
|(552)
|(69)
|(189)
|(136)
|(141)
|(26)
|10
|Provisions for onerous contracts
|(7)
|—
|—
|(7)
|—
|—
|—
|Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts
|(602)
|(252)
|(13)
|(78)
|126
|(385)
|—
|Other
|(136)
|—
|(141)
|(1)
|(11)
|16
|—
|Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation
|(1,789)
|(327)
|(348)
|(526)
|(165)
|(430)
|7
|Less: total identified items included in Taxation charge/(credit)
|(530)
|(87)
|(195)
|(104)
|(43)
|(111)
|10
|Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period
|Divestment gains/(losses)
|(129)
|1
|(6)
|(84)
|(15)
|(23)
|(2)
|Impairment reversals/(impairments)
|(288)
|(4)
|(2)
|(179)
|(92)
|(10)
|—
|Redundancy and restructuring
|(397)
|(48)
|(138)
|(98)
|(101)
|(19)
|7
|Provisions for onerous contracts
|(5)
|—
|—
|(5)
|—
|—
|—
|Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts
|(456)
|(213)
|(3)
|(56)
|95
|(279)
|—
|Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances
|120
|24
|104
|—
|—
|—
|(8)
|Other
|(105)
|—
|(108)
|—
|(8)
|12
|—
|Impact on CCS earnings
|(1,259)
|(240)
|(153)
|(422)
|(122)
|(319)
|(3)
|Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Impact on CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders
|(1,259)
|(240)
|(153)
|(422)
|(122)
|(319)
|(3)
|Q2 2024
|$ million
|Total
|Integrated Gas
|Upstream
|Marketing
|Chemicals and Products
|Renewables and Energy Solutions
|Corporate
|Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation
|Divestment gains/(losses)
|143
|2
|131
|(60)
|(8)
|79
|—
|Impairment reversals/(impairments)
|(1,932)
|(18)
|(80)
|(1,055)
|(619)
|(161)
|—
|Redundancy and restructuring
|(211)
|(9)
|(56)
|(69)
|(30)
|(45)
|(2)
|Provisions for onerous contracts
|(17)
|(3)
|(14)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts
|461
|(102)
|(29)
|63
|211
|318
|—
|Other1
|(1,271)
|(130)
|(168)
|10
|113
|7
|(1,103)
|Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation
|(2,826)
|(260)
|(215)
|(1,111)
|(333)
|198
|(1,105)
|Less: total identified items included in Taxation charge/(credit)
|(157)
|(40)
|(58)
|(286)
|165
|87
|(25)
|Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period
|Divestment gains/(losses)
|135
|1
|114
|(45)
|(6)
|71
|—
|Impairment reversals/(impairments)
|(1,728)
|(15)
|(67)
|(783)
|(708)
|(155)
|—
|Redundancy and restructuring
|(147)
|(6)
|(33)
|(50)
|(23)
|(33)
|(1)
|Provisions for onerous contracts
|(14)
|(3)
|(11)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts
|319
|(98)
|(7)
|45
|156
|223
|—
|Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances
|49
|10
|(4)
|—
|—
|—
|43
|Other1
|(1,284)
|(111)
|(148)
|7
|83
|5
|(1,122)
|Impact on CCS earnings
|(2,669)
|(220)
|(157)
|(825)
|(499)
|112
|(1,080)
|Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest
|18
|—
|—
|—
|18
|—
|—
|Impact on CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders
|(2,687)
|(220)
|(157)
|(825)
|(517)
|112
|(1,080)
1.Corporate includes reclassifications from equity to profit and loss of cumulative currency translation differences related to funding structures resulting in unfavourable movements of $1,122 million. These currency translation differences were previously recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in equity as part of accumulated other comprehensive income.
|Q3 2023
|$ million
|Total
|Integrated Gas
|Upstream
|Marketing
|Chemicals and Products
|Renewables and Energy Solutions
|Corporate
|Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation
|Divestment gains/(losses)
|(75)
|6
|23
|(10)
|3
|(98)
|—
|Impairment reversals/(impairments)
|(196)
|—
|(15)
|(2)
|(103)
|(76)
|—
|Redundancy and restructuring
|(20)
|(3)
|(4)
|(5)
|(4)
|(2)
|(3)
|Provisions for onerous contracts
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts
|258
|(350)
|38
|(2)
|(88)
|659
|—
|Other
|50
|(25)
|(236)
|—
|(97)
|408
|—
|Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation
|17
|(371)
|(194)
|(18)
|(288)
|891
|(3)
|Less: total identified items included in Taxation charge/(credit)
|166
|4
|44
|(6)
|(75)
|225
|(25)
|Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period
|Divestment gains/(losses)
|(68)
|4
|8
|(7)
|2
|(76)
|—
|Impairment reversals/(impairments)
|(167)
|—
|(12)
|(1)
|(79)
|(75)
|—
|Redundancy and restructuring
|(14)
|(2)
|(2)
|(4)
|(3)
|(1)
|(2)
|Provisions for onerous contracts
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts
|121
|(340)
|13
|—
|(59)
|506
|—
|Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances
|(51)
|(13)
|(62)
|—
|—
|—
|24
|Other
|29
|(25)
|(184)
|—
|(74)
|312
|—
|Impact on CCS earnings
|(149)
|(375)
|(238)
|(12)
|(213)
|667
|22
|Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Impact on CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders
|(149)
|(375)
|(238)
|(12)
|(213)
|667
|22
|Nine months 2024
|$ million
|Total
|Integrated Gas
|Upstream
|Marketing
|Chemicals and Products
|Renewables and Energy Solutions
|Corporate
|Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation
|Divestment gains/(losses)
|—
|—
|155
|(185)
|(35)
|68
|(3)
|Impairment reversals/(impairments)
|(2,498)
|(32)
|(179)
|(1,254)
|(917)
|(116)
|—
|Redundancy and restructuring
|(837)
|(79)
|(258)
|(226)
|(190)
|(86)
|3
|Provisions for onerous contracts
|(24)
|(3)
|(14)
|(7)
|—
|—
|—
|Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts
|(1,221)
|(1,421)
|(44)
|(9)
|(79)
|332
|—
|Other1
|(1,281)
|(126)
|(271)
|32
|148
|39
|(1,103)
|Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation
|(5,859)
|(1,663)
|(609)
|(1,649)
|(1,073)
|238
|(1,104)
|Less: total identified items included in Taxation charge/(credit)
|(1,290)
|(284)
|(638)
|(394)
|5
|55
|(35)
|Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period
|Divestment gains/(losses)
|2
|—
|118
|(140)
|(28)
|54
|(2)
|Impairment reversals/(impairments)
|(2,201)
|(24)
|(171)
|(965)
|(952)
|(89)
|—
|Redundancy and restructuring
|(597)
|(55)
|(179)
|(163)
|(139)
|(63)
|2
|Provisions for onerous contracts
|(19)
|(3)
|(11)
|(5)
|—
|—
|—
|Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts
|(1,032)
|(1,198)
|(11)
|(6)
|(69)
|250
|—
|Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances
|573
|8
|512
|—
|—
|—
|53
|Other1
|(1,293)
|(107)
|(228)
|24
|110
|30
|(1,122)
|Impact on CCS earnings
|(4,569)
|(1,379)
|28
|(1,255)
|(1,078)
|183
|(1,069)
|Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest
|18
|—
|—
|—
|18
|—
|—
|Impact on CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders
|(4,587)
|(1,379)
|28
|(1,255)
|(1,096)
|183
|(1,069)
1.Corporate includes reclassifications from equity to profit and loss of cumulative currency translation differences related to funding structures resulting in unfavourable movements of $1,122 million. These currency translation differences were previously recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in equity as part of accumulated other comprehensive income.
|Nine months 2023
|$ million
|Total
|Integrated Gas
|Upstream
|Marketing
|Chemicals and Products
|Renewables and Energy Solutions
|Corporate
|Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation
|Divestment gains/(losses)
|35
|(1)
|76
|32
|(12)
|(59)
|—
|Impairment reversals/(impairments)
|(2,952)
|(2,274)
|(199)
|(49)
|(300)
|(130)
|—
|Redundancy and restructuring
|(54)
|—
|(10)
|(22)
|(4)
|(1)
|(16)
|Provisions for onerous contracts
|(24)
|—
|—
|—
|(24)
|—
|—
|Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts
|939
|(3,047)
|387
|66
|77
|3,455
|—
|Other
|116
|(25)
|(445)
|298
|(119)
|408
|—
|Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation
|(1,941)
|(5,347)
|(192)
|324
|(382)
|3,672
|(16)
|Less: total identified items included in Taxation charge/(credit)
|278
|(722)
|165
|11
|(104)
|894
|34
|Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period
|Divestment gains/(losses)
|50
|—
|80
|24
|(9)
|(45)
|—
|Impairment reversals/(impairments)
|(2,284)
|(1,700)
|(188)
|(50)
|(227)
|(119)
|—
|Redundancy and restructuring
|(35)
|—
|(3)
|(17)
|(3)
|(1)
|(11)
|Provisions for onerous contracts
|(18)
|—
|—
|—
|(18)
|—
|—
|Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts
|52
|(2,821)
|106
|60
|75
|2,632
|—
|Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances
|8
|(31)
|78
|—
|—
|—
|(39)
|Other
|7
|(74)
|(431)
|297
|(96)
|312
|—
|Impact on CCS earnings
|(2,219)
|(4,625)
|(357)
|314
|(278)
|2,778
|(50)
|Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Impact on CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders
|(2,219)
|(4,625)
|(357)
|314
|(278)
|2,778
|(50)
The identified items categories above may include after-tax impacts of identified items of joint ventures and associates which are fully reported within "Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates" in the Consolidated Statement of Income, and fully reported as identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation in the table above. Identified items related to subsidiaries are consolidated and reported across appropriate lines of the Consolidated Statement of Income. Only pre-tax identified items reported by subsidiaries are taken into account in the calculation of underlying operating expenses (Reference F).
Provisions for onerous contracts: Provisions for onerous contracts that relate to businesses that Shell has exited or to redundant assets or assets that cannot be used.
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts: In the ordinary course of business, Shell enters into contracts to supply or purchase oil and gas products, as well as power and environmental products. Shell also enters into contracts for tolling, pipeline and storage capacity. Derivative contracts are entered into for mitigation of resulting economic exposures (generally price exposure) and these derivative contracts are carried at period-end market price (fair value), with movements in fair value recognised in income for the period. Supply and purchase contracts entered into for operational purposes, as well as contracts for tolling, pipeline and storage capacity, are, by contrast, recognised when the transaction occurs; furthermore, inventory is carried at historical cost or net realisable value, whichever is lower. As a consequence, accounting mismatches occur because: (a) the supply or purchase transaction is recognised in a different period, or (b) the inventory is measured on a different basis. In addition, certain contracts are, due to pricing or delivery conditions, deemed to contain embedded derivatives or written options and are also required to be carried at fair value even though they are entered into for operational purposes. The accounting impacts are reported as identified items.
Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances represents the impact on tax balances of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments arising on (a) the conversion to dollars of the local currency tax base of non-monetary assets and liabilities, as well as losses (this primarily impacts the Upstream and Integrated Gas segments) and (b) the conversion of dollar-denominated inter-segment loans to local currency, leading to taxable exchange rate gains or losses (this primarily impacts the Corporate segment).
Other identified items represent other credits or charges that based on Shell management's assessment hinder the comparative understanding of Shell's financial results from period to period.
B. Adjusted Earnings per share
Adjusted Earnings per share is calculated as Adjusted Earnings (see Reference A), divided by the weighted average number of shares used as the basis for basic earnings per share (see Note 4).
C. Cash capital expenditure
Cash capital expenditure represents cash spent on maintaining and developing assets as well as on investments in the period. Management regularly monitors this measure as a key lever to delivering sustainable cash flows. Cash capital expenditure is the sum of the following lines from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows: Capital expenditure, Investments in joint ventures and associates and Investments in equity securities.
See Note 2 “Segment information” for the reconciliation of cash capital expenditure.
D. Capital employed and Return on average capital employed
Return on average capital employed ("ROACE") measures the efficiency of Shell’s utilisation of the capital that it employs. Effective first quarter 2024, the definition of capital employed has been amended to reflect the deduction of cash and cash equivalents. In addition, the numerator applied to ROACE on an Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest basis has been amended to remove interest on cash and cash equivalents for consistency with the revised capital employed definition. Comparative information has been revised to reflect the updated definition. Also, the presentation of ROACE on a net income basis has been discontinued, as this measure is not routinely used by management in assessing the efficiency of capital employed.
The measure refers to Capital employed which consists of total equity, current debt, and non-current debt reduced by cash and cash equivalents.
Management believes that the updated methodology better reflects Shell’s approach to managing capital employed, including the management of cash and cash equivalents alongside total debt and equity as part of the financial framework.
In this calculation, the sum of Adjusted Earnings (see Reference A) plus non-controlling interest (NCI) excluding identified items for the current and previous three quarters, adjusted for after-tax interest expense and after-tax interest income, is expressed as a percentage of the average capital employed excluding cash and cash equivalents for the same period.
|$ million
|Quarters
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2023
|Current debt
|10,119
|12,114
|8,046
|Non-current debt
|72,028
|72,252
|73,944
|Total equity
|192,943
|192,094
|190,237
|Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|(43,031)
|(45,094)
|(35,978)
|Capital employed – opening
|232,059
|231,366
|236,250
|Current debt
|12,015
|10,849
|10,119
|Non-current debt
|64,597
|64,619
|72,028
|Total equity
|189,538
|187,190
|192,943
|Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|(42,252)
|(38,148)
|(43,031)
|Capital employed – closing
|223,898
|224,511
|232,059
|Capital employed – average
|227,979
|227,939
|234,154
|$ million
|Quarters
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2023
|Adjusted Earnings - current and previous three quarters (Reference A)
|27,361
|27,558
|30,758
|Add: Income/(loss) attributable to NCI - current and previous three quarters
|376
|409
|275
|Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment attributable to NCI - current and previous three quarters
|56
|(25)
|(12)
|Less: Identified items attributable to NCI (Reference A) - current and previous three quarters
|7
|7
|13
|Adjusted Earnings plus NCI excluding identified items - current and previous three quarters
|27,787
|27,935
|31,008
|Add: Interest expense after tax - current and previous three quarters
|2,698
|2,650
|2,685
|Less: Interest income after tax on cash and cash equivalents - current and previous three quarters
|1,392
|1,395
|1,179
|Adjusted Earnings plus NCI excluding identified items before interest expense and interest income - current and previous three quarters
|29,093
|29,190
|32,514
|Capital employed – average
|227,979
|227,939
|234,154
|ROACE on an Adjusted Earnings plus NCI basis
|12.8%
|12.8%
|13.9%
E. Net debt and gearing
Net debt is defined as the sum of current and non-current debt, less cash and cash equivalents, adjusted for the fair value of derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign exchange and interest rate risk relating to debt, and associated collateral balances. Management considers this adjustment useful because it reduces the volatility of net debt caused by fluctuations in foreign exchange and interest rates, and eliminates the potential impact of related collateral payments or receipts. Debt-related derivative financial instruments are a subset of the derivative financial instrument assets and liabilities presented on the balance sheet. Collateral balances are reported under “Trade and other receivables” or “Trade and other payables” as appropriate.
Gearing is a measure of Shell's capital structure and is defined as net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) as a percentage of total capital (net debt plus total equity).
|$ million
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|September 30, 2023
|Current debt
|12,015
|10,849
|10,119
|Non-current debt
|64,597
|64,619
|72,028
|Total debt
|76,613
|75,468
|82,147
|Of which lease liabilities
|25,590
|25,600
|27,854
|Add: Debt-related derivative financial instruments: net liability/(asset)
|1,694
|2,460
|3,116
|Add: Collateral on debt-related derivatives: net liability/(asset)
|(821)
|(1,466)
|(1,762)
|Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|(42,252)
|(38,148)
|(43,031)
|Net debt
|35,234
|38,314
|40,470
|Total equity
|189,538
|187,190
|192,943
|Total capital
|224,772
|225,505
|233,414
|Gearing
|15.7
|%
|17.0
|%
|17.3
|%
F. Operating expenses and Underlying operating expenses
Operating expenses
Operating expenses is a measure of Shell’s cost management performance, comprising the following items from the Consolidated Statement of Income: production and manufacturing expenses; selling, distribution and administrative expenses; and research and development expenses.
|Q3 2024
|$ million
|Total
|Integrated Gas
|Upstream
|Marketing
|Chemicals and Products
|Renewables and Energy Solutions
|Corporate
|Production and manufacturing expenses
|6,138
|1,164
|2,394
|367
|1,766
|453
|(6)
|Selling, distribution and administrative expenses
|3,139
|(1)
|(39)
|2,408
|453
|209
|110
|Research and development
|294
|27
|75
|55
|34
|22
|81
|Operating expenses
|9,570
|1,190
|2,430
|2,830
|2,253
|684
|185
|Q2 2024
|$ million
|Total
|Integrated Gas
|Upstream
|Marketing
|Chemicals and Products
|Renewables and Energy Solutions
|Corporate
|Production and manufacturing expenses
|5,593
|1,050
|2,219
|320
|1,573
|422
|10
|Selling, distribution and administrative expenses
|3,094
|64
|62
|2,295
|293
|279
|101
|Research and development
|263
|32
|61
|47
|37
|24
|62
|Operating expenses
|8,950
|1,146
|2,341
|2,662
|1,902
|725
|173
|Q3 2023
|$ million
|Total
|Integrated Gas
|Upstream
|Marketing
|Chemicals and Products
|Renewables and Energy Solutions
|Corporate
|Production and manufacturing expenses
|6,384
|1,125
|2,266
|335
|1,900
|760
|(1)
|Selling, distribution and administrative expenses1
|3,447
|50
|42
|2,448
|501
|286
|121
|Research and development1
|267
|30
|77
|60
|44
|(26)
|81
|Operating expenses
|10,097
|1,204
|2,384
|2,843
|2,444
|1,021
|201
|Nine months 2024
|$ million
|Total
|Integrated Gas
|Upstream
|Marketing
|Chemicals and Products
|Renewables and Energy Solutions
|Corporate
|Production and manufacturing expenses
|17,541
|3,170
|6,881
|1,052
|4,973
|1,454
|10
|Selling, distribution and administrative expenses
|9,208
|125
|80
|6,891
|1,166
|646
|300
|Research and development
|768
|85
|194
|136
|104
|58
|192
|Operating expenses
|27,517
|3,380
|7,156
|8,079
|6,243
|2,158
|501
|Nine months 2023
|$ million
|Total
|Integrated Gas
|Upstream
|Marketing
|Chemicals and Products
|Renewables and Energy Solutions
|Corporate
|Production and manufacturing expenses
|18,433
|3,341
|6,591
|1,030
|5,579
|1,878
|14
|Selling, distribution and administrative expenses1