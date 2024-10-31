ADB’s $80 Million Project to Enhance Access and Quality of Secondary Education in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA (31 October 2024) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved an $80 million loan to enhance secondary education in Cambodia, spotlighting “21st century” skills like critical and creative thinking, inclusive teaching for boys and girls, and expanding pathways to post-secondary education. The Secondary Education for Human Capital Competitiveness Project will expand the number of inclusive climate-resilient school facilities—including an additional 400 classrooms—to address classroom overcrowding and expand access to quality upper secondary education.

“Cambodia needs to accelerate the shift to higher value-added economic activities, especially those driven by technology, to remain globally competitive and consolidate its remarkable economic progress in the recent past,” said ADB Country Director for Cambodia Jyotsana Varma. “A skilled and educated workforce is a prerequisite for this to happen. Building on ADB’s ongoing investments in education and skills development, this project aims to maximize the potential of Cambodia's young population to drive future economic growth.”

Net enrollment in upper secondary education remains low in Cambodia at 35.5% due to factors such as inadequate school facilities and economic constraints, especially for boys who are expected to contribute to their household income. Teachers require additional training and support to develop in-demand skills and competencies in students. Moreover, students with special education needs face even greater barriers to quality secondary education.

The project will improve access to education, especially for students with learning disabilities by developing assistive technology and supporting special education secondary schools. The project will promote education in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) subjects to prepare a future cohort of workers possessing skills aligned with industry demand. To the same end, the project will seek to develop soft skills like communication, collaboration, and critical and creative thinking in students. The project will invest in improving professional development of teachers to encourage project-based teaching that incorporates group work, real-world problem solving, and community engagement. It will also review and strengthen the grade 12 national examination to better reflect the modernized curriculum, as well as develop fast-track courses in priority fields—like digital economy and applied mathematics—that aim to strengthen the pipeline of skilled human resources.

The project is a key component of ADB’s support for the government to enhance human capital development. It aligns with the government’s pentagonal strategy for growth, employment, equity, efficiency and sustainability, as well as ADB’s country partnership strategy for Cambodia, 2024–2028.

