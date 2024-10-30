MPD Searching for Navy Yard Robbery Suspects

he Metropolitan Police Department is searching for multiple suspects involved two robberies that occurred in the Navy Yard area.

On Saturday, October 26, 2024, at approximately 10:19 p.m., the victim reported that multiple suspects assaulted him and took his property in the Unit block of Potomac Avenue, Southeast. DC Fire and EMS provided treatment on the scene.

At approximately 10:40 p.m., the suspects approached a second victim walking along the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail near the 100 block of O Street, Southeast. The victim also reported being assaulted, and having his property taken before the suspects fled the scene. The second victim was not injured during the incident.

Two of the suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24166703