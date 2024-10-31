Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. Ceases to be an Insider of Talon Metals Corp.

DENVER, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. (“RCF”) reports that it has filed an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection to its shareholdings in Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) (“Talon”).

On October 30, 2024, RCF sold 114,588,550 common shares of Talon (“Common Shares”) pursuant to a block trade through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “Block Sale”). The aggregate consideration received by RCF with respect to the Block Sale was C$9,167,084, or C$0.08 per Common Share.

Immediately prior to the Block Sale, RCF owned and controlled a total of 114,588,550 Common Shares, representing approximately 12.26% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Talon. As a result of and immediately following the Block Sale, RCF held zero Common Shares of Talon.

Immediately following the Block Sale, RCF no longer holds any Common Shares of Talon, and as such, is no longer subject to ongoing early warning or insider reporting requirements in respect of Talon.

The sale of Common Shares was undertaken in the ordinary course of business for investment purposes, in accordance with RCF’s routine investment strategy to generate proceeds from its investment in Talon.

Talon’s registered office is located at Craigmuir Chambers, P.O. Box 71, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands VG1110.

To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed under applicable Canadian securities laws in connection with the transactions hereunder, please see Talon’s profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Resource Capital Fund VI L.P.

RCF is a Cayman Islands exempt limited partnership and a private investment fund. RCF is ultimately controlled by RCF Management L.L.C. For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

Resource Capital Fund VI L.P.

1400 Wewatta Street, Suite 850

Denver, Colorado, 80202

Telephone: (720) 946-1444

Attn: Mason Hills

