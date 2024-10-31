PCC short-line railroad receives $37.7 million federal grant to improve eastern Washington track

OLYMPIA – A project to improve 34 miles of railroad track between Davenport and Wilbur recently received a $37.7 million grant from the Federal Railroad Administration.

The Washington State Department of Transportation will use the grant, from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program, to continue enhancements on the state-owned Palouse River and Coulee City (PCC) railway in eastern Washington. Another $20.3 million in state and private matching funds were contributed toward this project.

This grant is in addition to two previous federal grants received for upgrades to the PCC system – one in 2018 for $5.6 million and another in 2023 for $72.8 million. These grants were matched with a total of $45 million in state, local and private funds. Capital projects funded by these two grants benefit the PCC system in Grant, Lincoln, Spokane, Adams and Whitman counties.

The latest Phase III grant will replace 100-year-old worn rail with new heavy 115-pound rail, which can accommodate today’s modern 286,000-pound rail cars. Once the new rail is installed, track speeds will increase from 10 to 25 mph, enabling agricultural products to move more quickly to national and international markets.

These improvements align with the 2015 PCC Rail System Strategic Plan (PDF 3MB), which serves as a blueprint for investments on the state’s longest short-line railroad. WSDOT oversees the facilities and regulatory portions of the system and contracts with private railroads to operate and maintain each of the three branches. The PCC Rail Authority — an intergovernmental entity formed by the counties — oversees the business and economic development portions of the operating leases.