Royal College of Physicians responds to Autumn Budget 2024

Commenting on the Budget announcement, Dr Mumtaz Patel, acting as president of the RCP, said:

“We welcome the investment in the NHS and the nation’s health announced in today’s Budget. The £22.6 billion in additional NHS funding by 2025-26 to improve appointment access and reduce waiting times, as well as capital investments in diagnostics is welcome, but continued investment will be required to make improvements to outdated estates and care delivery.

“While this funding will provide some support for the healthcare system, staff capacity will continue to be a challenge - our workforce is already tired and working more than they’re contracted. To “fix the NHS”, there needs to be transformation in the way health and care services are delivered. The forthcoming 10-year plan for the NHS is a critical opportunity to consider how we can best use the resources we have effectively and ensure patients can benefit from sustained change and improvements.

“It is also welcome to see the government’s promised shift to move from a treatment-led to a prevention-led approach in today’s announcements. Particularly encouraging are the measures put forward to address social determinants of health such as obesity, tobacco and alcohol. These are key campaign issues for our members and we are pleased to see government spotlight them.

“The commitment of over £2 billion from the government for health research and development in the UK will provide a significant boost to the UK’s life sciences sector and could prove transformative in advancing patient care.

“The increase to the Soft Drinks Industry Levy over the next five years and a review of sugar thresholds are positive steps toward reducing obesity. The Vaping Products Duty will seek to discourage non-smokers and children from vaping, while the simultaneous one-off increase in Tobacco Duty will ensure that the price still acts as an incentive for vaping to remain an effective tobacco cessation tool for adult smokers.

“We also welcome the 10% increase in duty on hand-rolled tobacco but would like to see equitable pricing between hand-rolled and manufactured cigarettes as quickly as possible.”