Outage Nov. 4-7 for tunnel lights west of Cody

Due to required maintenance and testing at the Shoshone Power Plant by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the power plant will be off line from Monday, Nov. 4, through Thursday, Nov. 7.

This outage will kill power to the U.S. 14/16/20 tunnel controls and lights west of Cody on those days.

During the four-day outage, please turn on headlights for safety. Signs will be opened on each end of the tunnels, requiring headlights to be used in the tunnels.