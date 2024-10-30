$75,000 Grant Awarded for Study of Impact and Outcomes of Workforce Training Programs on Recidivism and Reentry in Mississippi

Date: October 30, 2024

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES), in partnership with AccelerateMS, has been awarded a State IMPACT Collaborative grant by MDRC and the Coleridge Initiative. The initial $75,000 grant will support research on the effectiveness of workforce training programs in reducing recidivism and improving employment outcomes for individuals reentering society.

“This project is funded one hundred percent by the State IMPACT Collaborative and provides MDES an excellent opportunity to dive further into opportunities to serve the recently incarcerated population while opening the doors of the Multi-State Data Collaborative,” said Dr. Bill Ashley, Executive Director of MDES.

Recidivism affects not only individuals but also communities and the state's economy, with nearly 37% of formerly incarcerated individuals returning to prison within three years. Each reincarceration costs Mississippi around $25,000 per person annually.

This initiative will track two groups of formerly incarcerated individuals—those who received workforce training while incarcerated and those who did not. By analyzing post-release employment outcomes and earnings, the project aims to determine how effective specific training programs are in helping people secure jobs and stay out of prison.

“This study is about more than reducing incarceration rates—it’s about creating opportunities for individuals and strengthening our communities,” said Dr. Courtney Taylor, Executive Director of AccelerateMS. “By aligning training programs with real market needs, we’re not only offering opportunities to the incarcerated but also addressing broader workforce challenges across the state.”

The study's results could pave the way for future workforce development strategies that not only reduce recidivism but also help rebuild Mississippi's workforce, providing policymakers with practical insights to expand successful models statewide.

