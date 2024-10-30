Jonathan Melmed of Melmed Law Group Named L.A. Times Legal Visionary





Jonathan Melmed Named L.A. Times Legal Visionary 2024

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jonathan Melmed , founder of Melmed Law Group , has been honored as a Legal Visionary in the upcoming fourth annual L.A. Times Business of Law magazine, scheduled for release on Sunday, November 17, 2024. The publication recognizes attorneys for their remarkable achievements and lasting contributions to the legal field.

Jonathan Melmed’s selection stems from his decade-long dedication to high-stakes employment litigation, serving as lead or co-lead counsel in hundreds of class and representative actions across California. With numerous multi-million dollar cases, including several achieving eight-figure resolutions, Melmed has made an indelible impact on behalf of disenfranchised workers facing unlawful discrimination , harassment , wrongful termination , and whistleblower retaliation.

In the past year alone, Melmed’s work and cases have been highlighted in major publications such as Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg, USA Today, and Law360, among others. His recognition by the L.A. Times underscores his unwavering commitment to workplace justice and advocacy for employees’ rights in California.

“It is a privilege to be recognized as a Legal Visionary by the L.A. Times,” said Melmed. “This acknowledgment reflects the dedication of our entire team at Melmed Law Group to upholding the rights of California employees. We remain committed to delivering exceptional legal representation and creating positive, lasting change.”

Melmed Law Group , located in Los Angeles, specializes in employment law, providing dedicated legal support to individuals throughout California. The firm’s mission is to ensure employees have a voice and fair representation, particularly those facing workplace injustices.

For more information on Jonathan Melmed and Melmed Law Group, visit www.melmedlaw.com or contact (310) 824-3828.

About Melmed Law Group

Melmed Law Group is a leading employment law firm based in Los Angeles, California. The firm specializes in representing employees in cases involving workplace harassmen t, discrimination , wrongful termination , wage theft, and other employment-related matters. Founded by Jonathan Melmed , the firm is committed to protecting the rights of workers and achieving justice for those who have been wronged by their employers.

Media Contact: Paniz Rad

Email: paniz@melmedlaw.com

Website: www.melmedlaw.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c6d8988-0cbc-4831-b31a-e5ff1e133332

Jonathan Melmed Named L.A. Times Legal Visionary 2024 Jonathan Melmed Named L.A. Times Legal Visionary 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.