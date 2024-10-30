The Hospitality Show Wraps Up with Key Insights on Increasing Revenue, Streamlining Operational Efficiency, and Innovating Sustainability Initiatives

Photos are available for download here. (Courtesy of Questex)

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The Hospitality Show (The Show), produced by Questex and the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) , concluded with a third day of insightful programming and an expo hall full of products and solutions aimed at enhancing revenue, optimizing operations and improving guest satisfaction.

The day opened with a keynote session titled, “Breaking Barriers: Erin Andrews on Leadership, Resilience, and Teamwork.” During this session, moderated by Eva Saha, Erin Andrews, FOX Sports Broadcaster, spoke about her path as a trailblazing woman, insights on leadership, resilience, and creating meaningful connections in the world of business, sports, and media. She explored how teamwork and staying authentic has shaped her success, offering advice to aspiring leaders on building a lasting impact.

Focusing on the key theme of leveraging technology to drive efficiency, Alex Alt, Executive Vice President, Oracle Hospitality and Oracle Retail, moderated a panel titled “The Profitable Stay: Leveraging Hotel Technology.” Panelists Jennifer Barnwell, President, Curator Hotel & Resort Collection; Brian Kirkland, Chief Information Officer, Choice Hotels; Greg Land, Global Industry Leader – Hospitality, AWS; and Scott Wilson, President, Sabre Hospitality, explored the integration of digital tools—from smart room technology to AI-driven customer service solutions—that enhance guest experiences while optimizing costs. The session highlighted how data analytics can inform strategic decisions and streamline operations.

Sustainability remained a central theme throughout The Show. Day three featured a session titled “Green to Gold: Sustainability as Profit.” Moderated by Michael Morton, Senior Vice President of Brand Management and Member Services, BWH Hotels, the session offered attendees valuable insights on how sustainable practices can drive revenue. An expert panel, including Joanna Abrams, Founder & CEO, Mindclick; Ian Koehler, VP of Global Marketing & Customer Experience, Guest Worldwide; Anick Levesque, Managing Director, Green Key Global; and Emilio Tenuta, Senior Vice President & Chief Sustainability Officer, Ecolab, shared strategies for turning green initiatives into profitable outcomes.

The Expo’s final day offered attendees unparalleled networking opportunities with over 400 exhibitors, alongside interactive showcases such as the In-Room Entertainment Zone sponsored by DIRECTV ® HOSPITALITY, Meet Me in the Lobby, Outdoor Hospitality, and the ESG Pavilion. Each showcase served as a live case study, highlighting innovative approaches to maximizing real estate for revenue growth, discovering new partnerships, and selecting sustainable initiatives. Content spread across three dedicated breakout stages provided attendees the chance to dive deeper into industry challenges and uncover actionable solutions.

The Show’s attendees left with actionable insights, new partnerships, and forward-thinking strategies that will empower them to elevate guest satisfaction, optimize operations, and drive profitability well into the future. The Hospitality Show proved once again to be an essential gathering for industry leaders committed to advancing the hospitality landscape.

