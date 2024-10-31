[10/30/2024] The Food and Drug Administration is advising consumers not to purchase or use ITCHA XS, a product promoted and sold for weight loss on various websites, and possibly in some retail stores. This product was identified during an examination of international mail shipments.

FDA laboratory analyses confirmed that various samples of ITCHA XS contain either fluoxetine or bupropion not listed on the product label. Fluoxetine and bupropion are active ingredients in FDA-approved drugs used to treat conditions including depression, bulimia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and smoking cessation. These medications require a prescription from a licensed health care professional.

ITCHA XS Dietary Supplement

Use of fluoxetine may cause serious side effects including suicidal thinking, abnormal bleeding, and seizures. This hidden drug ingredient may interact with other medications, leading to serious side effects including ventricular arrhythmia (abnormal heart rate) or sudden death.

Use of bupropion may cause serious side effects such as increased risk of suicidal thoughts or actions, seizures, increased blood pressure, manic episodes, and unusual thoughts or behaviors. This hidden drug ingredient may interact with other medications, in potentially life-threatening ways. Use of bupropion poses a serious threat to consumers because it may result in overdose, which can cause seizures, hallucinations, loss of consciousness, and even death.

Health care professionals and consumers should report adverse events or side effects related to the use of this product to FDA's MedWatch Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program:

