Koil Energy Solutions Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: KLNG), a specialist in deepwater energy production and distribution equipment and services, announced today that it will report its third quarter 2024 results on Monday, November 4, 2024 before the market opens.

Koil will host an investor conference call to review its third quarter 2024 results on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 10:00 am Eastern Time (call details below).

Call Dial-in: Toll Free: 1-833-630-1956 Toll/International: 1-412-317-1837 Please ask to join the Koil Energy Solutions call.





Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kzxfna26

The earnings release and a replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website, www.koilenergy.com, under the “Investors” section.

About Koil

Koil is a leading energy services company offering subsea equipment and support services to the world’s energy and offshore industries. We provide innovative solutions to complex customer challenges presented between the production facility and the energy source. Our core services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, and related services. Additionally, Koil’s highly experienced team can support subsea engineering, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance projects located anywhere in the world.

Investor Relations Contact:

Trevor Ashurst

ir@koilenergy.com

281-862-2201

