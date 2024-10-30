Submit Release
Superior Energy Services Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (the “Company”) filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024. In accordance with the Company’s Shareholders Agreement, it will host a conference call with shareholders on November 1, 2024.

For the third quarter of 2024, the Company reported net income from continuing operations of $21.9 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, with revenue of $197.3 million. This compares to net income from continuing operations of $29.5 million or $1.46 per diluted share, with revenue of $201.1 million, for the second quarter of 2024.

The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure defined on page 4) was $57.8 million compared to $60.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. Refer to pages 11 and 12 for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP results.

Third Quarter 2024 Geographic Breakdown

U.S. land revenue was $36.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 8% compared to revenue of $39.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. The decline in U.S. land revenue was primarily driven by decreased activity from our premium drill pipe and bottom hole accessories product lines within our Rentals segment, consistent with a reduced U.S. land rig count.

U.S. offshore revenue was $49.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 8% compared to revenue of $53.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. U.S. offshore revenue decreased primarily in our Well Services segments, with the most significant decline coming from our project-based completion services product line.  U.S. Offshore revenue in the Rentals segment for the third quarter of 2024 was up $1.6 million versus the second quarter of 2024, despite approximately $1.0 million of revenue slipping to the fourth quarter of 2024 due to hurricane activity in September.

International revenue was $111.6 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 3% compared to revenue of $108.4 million in the second quarter of 2024. International revenue was up across both our Rentals and Well Services segments, with the increase being driven by our hydraulic snubbing and well control services product lines.

Third Quarter 2024 Segment Reporting

The Rentals segment revenue in the third quarter of 2024 was $97.9 million, a 2% decrease compared to revenue of $99.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, primarily driven by reduced activity in U.S. land and hurricane disruptions in the U.S. offshore market. In the third quarter of 2024, Rentals segment income from operations was $43.9 million as compared to $44.1 million in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was $55.9 million, a decrease from $56.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a non-GAAP measure defined on page 4) was 57%, a 1% increase from the second quarter of 2024.

The Well Services segment revenue in the third quarter of 2024 was $99.5 million, a 2% decrease compared to revenue of $101.2 million in the second quarter of 2024 and income from operations for the third quarter of 2024 was $3.8 million as compared to $10.7 million in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was $15.4 million with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 16%, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $19.1 million with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 19% in the second quarter of 2024. The Well Services segment sequential decline was primarily driven by lower activity in our project-based completion services product line.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of approximately $380.6 million.  As of September 30, 2024, our borrowing base, as defined in our credit agreement, was approximately $89.9 million, and we had $39.5 million in letters of credit outstanding which reduced the borrowing availability to $50.4 million. At September 30, 2024, we had no outstanding borrowings under our credit facility.

During the third quarter of 2024, we utilized an indirect foreign exchange mechanism known as a Blue Chip Swap. The transactions were completed at implied exchange rates that were approximately 63.0% higher than the official exchange rate, resulting in a loss of approximately $5.1 million during the third quarter of 2024.

During the third quarter of 2024, net cash from operating activities was $62.5 million. Free Cash Flow (a non-GAAP measure defined on page 4) for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $50.5 million as compared to $39.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. Refer to page 8 for a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash from Operating Activities.

Third quarter 2024 capital expenditures were $12.0 million. The Company expects total capital expenditures for 2024 to be approximately $100 to $110 million. Approximately 91% of total 2024 capital expenditures are targeted for the replacement of existing assets.  Of the total estimated 2024 capital expenditures, approximately 68% is expected to be invested in the Rentals segment.

2024 Guidance

Our full year 2024 guidance remains consistent from the second quarter 2024 guidance. We expect 2024 revenue to come in at a range of $780 million to $840 million with 2024 Adjusted EBITDA expected to be in a range of $235 million to $265 million.

Conference Call Information

The Company’s management team will host a conference call on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be available via live webcast in the “Events” section at ir.superiorenergy.com. To access via phone, participants can register for the call here, where they will be provided a phone number and access code. The call will be available for replay until November 1, 2025 on Superior’s website at ir.superiorenergy.com. If you are a shareholder and would like to submit a question, please email your question beforehand to Jamie Spexarth at ir@superiorenergy.com.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells.  For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Superior’s consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin internally for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company also believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. Non-GAAP financial measures are not recognized measures for financial statement presentation under U.S. GAAP and do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other public companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin should be considered as supplements to, and not as substitutes for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing activities before net interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation, amortization, accretion and depletion, restructuring and transaction expenses, adjusted for other gains and losses and other expenses, net, which management does not consider representative of our ongoing operations. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA by segment as a percentage of segment revenues. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the tables under “―Superior Energy Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” and “—Superior Energy Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment” included on pages 11 and 12 of this press release.

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash from operating activities less payments for capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC’s rules. Management believes, however, that Free Cash Flow is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company’s financial performance, as it measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations. Free Cash Flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of Free Cash Flow is limited and does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, we believe it is important to view Free Cash Flow as supplemental to our entire Statement of Cash Flows. Please see table under “—Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows” included on page 8 of this press release.

The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, contained in this press release to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, as the information necessary for a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to its respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not (and was not, when prepared) available to the Company without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty and impracticability of predicting certain amounts required by GAAP with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Net income includes the impact of depreciation, income taxes and certain other items that impact comparability between periods, which may be significant and are difficult to project with a reasonable degree of accuracy. In addition, we believe such reconciliation could imply a degree of precision that might be confusing or misleading to investors. The probable significance of providing this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure without the directly comparable GAAP financial measure is that such GAAP financial measure may be materially different from the corresponding non-GAAP financial measure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and future oral or written statements or press releases by the Company and its management may contain, certain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Generally, the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks”, “will,” “could,” “may” and “estimates,” variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical fact regarding the Company’s financial position and results, financial performance, liquidity, market outlook, future capital needs, capital allocation plans, business strategies and other plans and objectives of our management for future operations and activities are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company’s management in light of its experience and prevailing circumstances on the date such statements are made. Such forward-looking statements, and the assumptions on which they are based, are inherently speculative and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to conditions in the oil and gas industry, U.S. and global market and economic conditions generally and macroeconomic conditions worldwide (including inflation, interest rates, supply chain disruptions and capital and credit markets conditions) and other uncertainties (such as the war in Ukraine and conflict in Israel and broader geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and eastern Europe)  that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from such statements. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

While the Company believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent reports on Form 10-Qs and those set forth from time to time in the Company’s other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.superiorenergy.com. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, unaudited)
                             
  Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
  September 30,     June 30,     September 30,     September 30,  
  2024     2024     2023     2024     2023  
                             
Rentals $ 97,857     $ 99,851     $ 113,201     $ 305,799     $ 334,433  
Well Services   99,450       101,230       97,184       301,223       340,562  
Total revenues   197,307       201,081       210,385       607,022       674,995  
                             
Rentals   35,227       36,596       37,769       109,589       109,258  
Well Services   74,172       71,672       72,076       214,717       239,062  
Total cost of revenues   109,399       108,268       109,845       324,306       348,320  
                             
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion   21,077       20,868       20,490       62,392       61,250  
General and administrative expenses   33,458       33,404       30,089       101,837       92,256  
Restructuring and transaction expenses   5,891       -       -       5,891       1,983  
Other gains, net   (133 )     (614 )     (4,073 )     (1,829 )     (5,424 )
Income from operations   27,615       39,155       54,034       114,425       176,610  
                             
Other income (expense):                            
Interest income, net   5,032       5,760       6,629       17,632       18,581  
Loss on Blue Chip Swaps   (5,113 )     -       (12,120 )     (5,113 )     (12,120 )
Other income (expense)   979       (2,082 )     (4,520 )     (2,916 )     (8,508 )
Income from continuing operations before income taxes   28,513       42,833       44,023       124,028       174,563  
Income tax expense   (6,597 )     (13,370 )     (11,403 )     (34,754 )     (44,615 )
Net income from continuing operations   21,916       29,463       32,620       89,274       129,948  
Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax   -       1,896       128       1,896       408  
Net income $ 21,916     $ 31,359     $ 32,748     $ 91,170     $ 130,356  
                             
Income per share - basic:                            
Net income from continuing operations $ 1.09     $ 1.46     $ 1.62     $ 4.43     $ 6.46  
Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax   -       0.09       0.01       0.09       0.02  
Net income $ 1.09     $ 1.55     $ 1.63     $ 4.52     $ 6.48  
                             
Income per share - diluted                            
Net income from continuing operations $ 1.09     $ 1.46     $ 1.62     $ 4.42     $ 6.45  
Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax   -       0.09       -       0.10       0.02  
Net income $ 1.09     $ 1.55     $ 1.62     $ 4.52     $ 6.47  
                             
Weighted-average shares outstanding                            
Basic   20,177       20,172       20,136       20,170       20,123  
Diluted   20,186       20,183       20,159       20,182       20,144  
                                       


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, unaudited)
           
  September 30,     December 31,  
  2024     2023  
ASSETS          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 325,881     $ 391,684  
Accounts receivable, net   200,106       276,868  
Inventory   70,293       74,995  
Income taxes receivable   13,383       10,542  
Prepaid expenses   23,363       18,614  
Other current assets   7,765       7,922  
Total current assets   640,791       780,625  
Property, plant and equipment, net   306,285       294,960  
Note receivable   72,694       69,005  
Restricted cash   54,707       85,444  
Deferred tax assets   59,555       67,241  
Other assets, net   42,319       43,718  
Total assets $ 1,176,351     $ 1,340,993  
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)          
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable $ 38,897     $ 38,214  
Accrued expenses   106,203       103,782  
Income taxes payable   20,100       20,220  
Decommissioning liability   30,747       21,631  
Total current liabilities   195,947       183,847  
Decommissioning liability   140,030       148,652  
Other liabilities   38,599       47,583  
Total liabilities   374,576       380,082  
           
Total equity   801,775       960,911  
Total liabilities and equity $ 1,176,351     $ 1,340,993  
 


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands, unaudited) 
                             
  Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
  September 30,     June 30,     September 30,     September 30,  
  2024     2024     2023     2024     2023  
                             
Cash flows from operating activities                            
Net income $ 21,916     $ 31,359     $ 32,748     $ 91,170     $ 130,356  
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:                            
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion   21,077       20,868       20,490       62,392       61,250  
Loss on Blue Chip Swaps   5,113       -       12,120       5,113       12,120  
Washington State Tax Settlement   -       -       -       -       (27,068 )
Decommissioning costs   (5,111 )     (143 )     (3,401 )     (5,684 )     (6,279 )
Other non-cash items   (2,642 )     4,205       566       4,798       23,357  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   22,162       17,487       (10,112 )     67,396       (38,390 )
Net cash from operating activities   62,515       73,776       52,411       225,185       155,346  
                             
Cash flows from investing activities                            
Payments for capital expenditures   (12,005 )     (34,744 )     (21,592 )     (67,447 )     (67,218 )
Proceeds from sales of assets   292       669       9,563       3,577       24,710  
Proceeds from sales of Blue Chip Swap securities   8,121       -       9,656       8,121       9,656  
Purchases of Blue Chip Swap securities   (13,234 )     -       (21,776 )     (13,234 )     (21,776 )
Net cash from investing activities   (16,826 )     (34,075 )     (24,149 )     (68,983 )     (54,628 )
                             
Cash flows from financing activities                            
Distributions to shareholders   -       -       -       (250,417 )     -  
Repurchase of shares   -       -       -       (962 )     -  
Other   (358 )     -       -       (1,363 )     (1,116 )
Net cash from financing activities   (358 )     -       -       (252,742 )     (1,116 )
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   45,331       39,701       28,262       (96,540 )     99,602  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   335,257       295,556       410,447       477,128       339,107  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 380,588     $ 335,257     $ 438,709     $ 380,588     $ 438,709  
                             
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow                            
Net cash from operating activities $ 62,515     $ 73,776     $ 52,411     $ 225,185     $ 155,346  
Payments for capital expenditures   (12,005 )     (34,744 )     (21,592 )     (67,447 )     (67,218 )
Free Cash Flow $ 50,510     $ 39,032     $ 30,819     $ 157,738     $ 88,128  
                             
Free Cash Flow is a Non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for our definition of Free Cash Flow.  
   


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, unaudited)
                             
  Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
  September 30,     June 30,     September 30,     September 30,  
  2024     2024     2023     2024     2023  
U.S. land                            
Rentals $ 28,934     $ 32,713     $ 37,478     $ 100,653     $ 127,341  
Well Services   7,027       6,242       8,223       20,735       20,384  
Total U.S. land   35,961       38,955       45,701       121,388       147,725  
                             
U.S. offshore                            
Rentals   32,228       30,644       44,681       100,123       117,867  
Well Services   17,489       23,125       14,459       69,486       54,185  
Total U.S. offshore   49,717       53,769       59,140       169,609       172,052  
                             
International                            
Rentals   36,695       36,494       31,042       105,023       89,225  
Well Services   74,934       71,863       74,502       211,002       265,993  
Total International   111,629       108,357       105,544       316,025       355,218  
Total Revenues $ 197,307     $ 201,081     $ 210,385     $ 607,022     $ 674,995  
                                       


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS
(in thousands, unaudited)
                             
  Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
  September 30,     June 30,     September 30,     September 30,  
  2024     2024     2023     2024     2023  
Revenues                            
Rentals $ 97,857     $ 99,851     $ 113,201     $ 305,799     $ 334,433  
Well Services   99,450       101,230       97,184       301,223       340,562  
Total Revenues $ 197,307     $ 201,081     $ 210,385     $ 607,022     $ 674,995  
                             
Income (loss) from Operations                            
Rentals $ 43,856     $ 44,061     $ 56,253     $ 139,128     $ 167,373  
Well Services   3,789       10,686       10,581       27,867       50,860  
Corporate and other   (20,030 )     (15,592 )     (12,800 )     (52,570 )     (41,623 )
Income from operations $ 27,615     $ 39,155     $ 54,034     $ 114,425     $ 176,610  
                             
Adjusted EBITDA                            
Rentals $ 55,915     $ 56,023     $ 68,791     $ 174,959     $ 204,632  
Well Services   15,427       19,078       15,137       56,028       69,697  
Corporate and other   (13,576 )     (15,078 )     (12,125 )     (45,096 )     (37,207 )
Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,766     $ 60,023     $ 71,803     $ 185,891     $ 237,122  
                             
Adjusted EBITDA Margin                            
Rentals   57 %     56 %     61 %     57 %     61 %
Well Services   16 %     19 %     16 %     19 %     20 %
Corporate and other n/a     n/a     n/a     n/a     n/a  
Total Adjusted EBITDA Margin   29 %     30 %     34 %     31 %     35 %
                             
Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure.  See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and pages 11 and 12 for a reconciliation to income (loss) from operations.  
   


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands, unaudited)
                             
  Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
  September 30,     June 30,     September 30,     September 30,  
  2024     2024     2023     2024     2023  
                             
Net income from continuing operations $ 21,916     $ 29,463     $ 32,620     $ 89,274     $ 129,948  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion   21,077       20,868       20,490       62,392       61,250  
Interest income, net   (5,032 )     (5,760 )     (6,629 )     (17,632 )     (18,581 )
Income tax expense   6,597       13,370       11,403       34,754       44,615  
Restructuring expenses and other adjustments (1)   9,074       -       (2,721 )     9,074       (738 )
Loss on Blue Chip Swap Securities   5,113       -       12,120       5,113       12,120  
Other (income) expense, net   (979 )     2,082       4,520       2,916       8,508  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,766     $ 60,023     $ 71,803     $ 185,891     $ 237,122  
                             
Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure.  See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for our definition of Adjusted EBITDA.  
                             
(1) Restructuring expenses and other adjustments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 relate to costs associated with changes in our executive management and other restructuring costs.  Adjustments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 relate to exit and disposal activities related to non-core businesses and other restructuring costs.  
   


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, unaudited)
                             
  Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
  September 30,     June 30,     September 30,     September 30,  
  2024     2024     2023     2024     2023  
Rentals                            
Income from operations $ 43,856     $ 44,061     $ 56,253     $ 139,128     $ 167,373  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion   12,059       11,962       12,538       35,831       37,259  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 55,915     $ 56,023     $ 68,791     $ 174,959     $ 204,632  
                             
Well Services                            
Income from operations $ 3,789     $ 10,686     $ 10,581     $ 27,867     $ 50,860  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion   8,455       8,392       7,277       24,978       21,558  
Restructuring expenses and other adjustments(1)   3,183       -       (2,721 )     3,183       (2,721 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,427     $ 19,078     $ 15,137     $ 56,028     $ 69,697  
                             
Corporate                            
Loss from operations $ (20,030 )   $ (15,592 )   $ (12,800 )   $ (52,570 )   $ (41,623 )
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion   563       514       675       1,583       2,433  
Restructuring expenses and other adjustments (1)   5,891       -       -       5,891       1,983  
Adjusted EBITDA $ (13,576 )   $ (15,078 )   $ (12,125 )   $ (45,096 )   $ (37,207 )
                             
Total                            
Income from operations $ 27,615     $ 39,155     $ 54,034     $ 114,425     $ 176,610  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion   21,077       20,868       20,490       62,392       61,250  
Restructuring expenses and other adjustments (1)   9,074       -       (2,721 )     9,074       (738 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,766     $ 60,023     $ 71,803     $ 185,891     $ 237,122  
                             
Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure.  See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for our definition of Adjusted EBITDA.  
                             
(1) Restructuring expenses and other adjustments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 relate to costs associated with changes in our executive management and other restructuring costs.  Adjustments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 relate to exit and disposal activities related to non-core businesses and other restructuring costs.  
   

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Jamie Spexarth, Chief Financial Officer
1001 Louisiana St., Suite 2900
Houston, TX 77002
Investor Relations, ir@superiorenergy.com, (713) 654-2200


