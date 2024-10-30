With Annual Fall Trout Stocking in White Clay Creek, DNREC Delivers Angling Opportunities

Some 1,000 pounds of 12- and 13-inch rainbow trout were stocked in White Clay Creek this week to provide Delaware anglers with fall and winter fishing opportunities. /DNREC illustration: Duane Raver

Rainbow trout were stocked in White Clay Creek in northern New Castle County today to provide anglers opportunities to fish for trout in the fall and winter, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced. About 1,000 pounds of 12- to 13-inch rainbows were stocked in White Clay Creek by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife from near the Pennsylvania state line downstream to Newark.

Trout anglers are reminded of the following rules and regulations:

Through the program managed by the DNREC Fisheries Section, trout are purchased from hatcheries and stocked in selected streams and ponds through revenue from anglers’ purchases of Delaware trout stamps. Trout stocking in Delaware also is supported by federal U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Sport Fish Restoration funds generated by anglers purchasing fishing equipment.

Delaware fishing licenses and trout stamps can be purchased online at de.gov/digitaldnrec, at the license desk in DNREC’s Dover office at 89 Kings Highway, Dover, Del. or from fishing license agents statewide. More information on fishing, fishing licenses and trout stamps in Delaware can be found at de.gov/recfishing.

