Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Announces 30.5% Increase in Third Quarter Net Earnings and Earnings Per Share of $0.72. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 per Share and 5% Stock Dividend

Manhattan, KS, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (“Landmark”; Nasdaq: LARK) reported diluted earnings per share of $0.72 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $0.55 per share in the second quarter of 2024 and $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year. Net earnings for the third quarter of 2024 amounted to $3.9 million, compared to $3.0 million in the prior quarter and $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the return on average assets was 1.00%, the return on average equity was 11.82%, and the efficiency ratio was 66.5%.

For the first nine months of 2024, diluted earnings per share totaled $1.77 compared to $1.75 during the same period in 2023. Net earnings for the first nine months of 2024 totaled $9.7 million, compared to $9.6 million in the first nine months of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the return on average assets was 0.84%, the return on average equity was 10.18%, and the efficiency ratio was 68.8%.

In making this announcement, Abby Wendel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark, said, “The Company delivered strong results in the third quarter 2024. Net earnings grew 30.5 percent over the prior quarter and 36.6 percent over the same period last year. Earnings per share also increased 36.5 percent over the third quarter last year. Growth in loans, margin expansion, and higher non-interest income all contributed to strong revenue growth. This quarter total loans grew $21.3 million, or 8.6 percent annualized, driven mainly by strong growth in residential mortgage, agriculture and commercial real estate loans. Additionally, net interest income grew 5.7 percent, to $11.6 million, as higher interest on loans exceeded interest costs on deposits and our net interest margin expanded by nine basis points and was 3.30 percent for the quarter. Non-interest income also increased $533,000 over the prior quarter mainly due to increases in fees and service charges earned along with a gain on the sale of a former branch. During the third quarter 2024, non-interest expense declined by $536,000, as the prior quarter included a $979,000 valuation adjustment on a former branch facility. Deposit balances increased 8.0 percent annualized during the third quarter mainly due to growth in money market, checking, and certificate of deposit accounts. Stockholders’ equity also increased by $11.4 million as lower rates this quarter reduced our net unrealized securities losses and increased our book value per share.”

Landmark’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, to be paid November 27, 2024, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 13, 2024. The Board of Directors also declared a 5% stock dividend payable on December 16, 2024, to common stockholders of record on December 2, 2024. This is the 24th consecutive year that the Board has declared a 5% stock dividend.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results at 10:00 a.m. (Central time) on Thursday, October 31, 2024. Investors may participate via telephone by dialing (833) 470-1428 and using access code 242414. A replay of the call will be available through November 30, 2024, by dialing (866) 813-9403 and using access code 908094.

SUMMARY OF THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Net earnings in the third quarter of 2024 increased $919,000, to $3.9 million mainly due to growth in net interest income coupled with higher non-interest income and lower non-interest expense. The current quarter included a gain of $273,000 on the sale of a former branch and we also recorded a provision for credit losses of $500,000.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the third quarter of 2024 amounted to $11.6 million representing an increase of $630,000, or 5.7%, compared to the previous quarter. The increase in net interest income was due mainly to growth in interest income on loans, but partially offset by higher interest expense on deposits. The net interest margin increased to 3.30% during the third quarter from 3.21% during the prior quarter. Compared to the previous quarter, interest income on loans increased $911,000, or 6.1%, to $15.9 million due to both higher average balances and rates. The average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio increased 10 basis points to 6.43%. Interest expense on deposits increased $157,000, or 2.8%, in the third quarter 2024, compared to the prior quarter, mainly due to higher rates on interest-bearing deposits. The average rate on interest-bearing deposits increased in the third quarter to 2.48% compared to 2.44% in the prior quarter. Interest on borrowed funds increased $55,000 due to slightly higher average balances in the current quarter.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $533,000, or 14.3%, from the previous quarter. The increase in non-interest income compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily the result of increases of $282,000 in other non-interest income and $189,000 in fees and service charges. Gain on sales of residential mortgage loans also increased 8.6% compared to the prior quarter. The increase in other non-interest income was primarily due to a $273,000 gain on the sale of a former branch.

Non-Interest Expense

During the third quarter of 2024, non-interest expense totaled $10.6 million, a decrease of $536,000, or 4.8%, compared to the prior quarter. As mentioned above, non-interest expense in the prior quarter included a valuation allowance of $979,000 recorded on a former branch facility that was ultimately sold in the third quarter of 2024. Partially offsetting that decline were increases of $299,000 in compensation and benefits and $135,000 in occupancy and equipment.

Income Tax Expense

Landmark recorded income tax expense of $867,000 in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $587,000 in the prior quarter. The effective tax rate was 18.1% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 16.3% in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to higher earnings before taxes as tax-exempt income was consistent between the periods.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of September 30, 2024, gross loans totaled $1.0 billion, an increase of $21.3 million, or 8.6% annualized since June 30, 2024. During the quarter, loan growth was primarily comprised of one-to-four family residential real estate (growth of $12.3 million), agriculture (growth of $7.5 million) and commercial real estate (growth of $5.2 million) loans. The increase in one-to-four family residential real estate loans reflects continued demand for adjustable-rate mortgage loans which are retained in our portfolio. Investment securities decreased $9.4 million during the third quarter of 2024, while pre-tax unrealized net losses on these investment securities decreased from $24.8 million at June 30, 2024 to $13.3 million at September 30, 2024.

Period end deposit balances increased $25.0 million to $1.3 billion at September 30, 2024. The increase in deposits was mainly driven by increases in money market and checking (increase of $19.2 million) and certificates of deposit (increase of $11.4 million). Average interest-bearing deposits however were down slightly this quarter compared to the second quarter. Total borrowings decreased $38.5 million during the third quarter 2024. Average borrowings, including FHLB advances and repurchase agreements increased $4.3 million this quarter compared to the second quarter. At September 30, 2024, the loan to deposits ratio was 77.6% compared to 77.5% in the prior quarter.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $139.7 million (book value of $25.39 per share) as of September 30, 2024, from $128.3 million (book value of $23.45 per share) as of June 30, 2024. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily due to a decline in accumulated other comprehensive losses as the unrealized net losses on investments securities declined during the third quarter. The ratio of equity to total assets increased to 8.93% on September 30, 2024, from 8.22% on June 30, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $11.5 million, or 1.15% of total gross loans on September 30, 2024, compared to $10.9 million, or 1.11% of total gross loans on June 30, 2024. Net loan charge-offs totaled $9,000 in the third quarter of 2024, compared to net loan recoveries of $52,000 during the second quarter of 2024. A provision for credit losses of $500,000 was recorded in the third quarter of 2024 compared to a no provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024.

Non-performing loans totaled $13.4 million, or 1.34% of gross loans at September 30, 2024 compared to $5.0 million, or 0.51% of gross loans at June 30, 2024. The increase in non-accrual loans was primarily related to one commercial loan which was put on non-accrual status this quarter. Loans 30-89 days delinquent totaled $7.3 million, or 0.73% of gross loans, as of September 30, 2024, compared to $1.9 million, or 0.19% of gross loans, as of June 30, 2024. The increase in delinquent loans was primarily related to two commercial-related loans. Foreclosed real estate owned totaled $428,000 at September 30, 2024.

About Landmark

Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “LARK.” Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 30 locations in 24 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, Kincaid, La Crosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit www.banklandmark.com for more information.

Contact:

Mark A. Herpich

Chief Financial Officer

(785) 565-2000

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of Landmark. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Landmark undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, national and international economies, including the effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints on such economies; (ii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning banking, securities, consumer protection, insurance, monetary, trade and tax matters, including any changes in response to the recent failures of other banks; (iii) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of our assets; (iv) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and “fintech” companies; (v) timely development and acceptance of new products and services; (vi) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (vii) our risk management framework; (viii) interruptions in information technology and telecommunications systems and third-party services; (ix) changes and uncertainty in benchmark interest rates, including the timing of rate changes, if any, by the Federal Reserve; (x) the effects of severe weather, natural disasters, widespread disease or pandemics, or other external events; (xi) the loss of key executives or employees; (xii) changes in consumer spending; (xiii) integration of acquired businesses; (xiv) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation; (xv) changes in accounting policies and practices, such as the implementation of the current expected credit losses accounting standard; (xvi) the economic impact of past and any future terrorist attacks, acts of war, including the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the conflict in Ukraine, or threats thereof, and the response of the United States to any such threats and attacks; (xvii) the ability to manage credit risk, forecast loan losses and maintain an adequate allowance for loan losses; (xviii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xix) concentrations within our loan portfolio, large loans to certain borrowers, and large deposits from certain clients; (xx) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xxi) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xxii) the ability to raise additional capital; (xxiii) cyber-attacks; (xxiv) declines in real estate values; (xxv) the effects of fraud on the part of our employees, customers, vendors or counterparties; and (xxvi) any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by Landmark with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning Landmark and its business, including additional risk factors that could materially affect Landmark’s financial results, is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,211 $ 23,889 $ 16,468 $ 27,101 $ 23,821 Interest-bearing deposits at other banks 4,363 4,881 4,920 4,918 5,904 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value: U.S. treasury securities 83,753 89,325 93,683 95,667 118,341 Municipal obligations, tax exempt 112,126 114,047 118,445 120,623 115,706 Municipal obligations, taxable 75,129 74,588 75,371 79,083 73,993 Agency mortgage-backed securities 140,004 142,499 149,777 157,396 148,817 Total investment securities available-for-sale 411,012 420,459 437,276 452,769 456,857 Investment securities held-to-maturity 3,643 3,613 3,584 3,555 3,525 Bank stocks, at cost 7,894 9,647 7,850 8,123 8,009 Loans: One-to-four family residential real estate 344,380 332,090 312,833 302,544 289,571 Construction and land 23,454 30,480 24,823 21,090 21,657 Commercial real estate 324,016 318,850 323,397 320,962 323,427 Commercial 181,652 178,876 181,945 180,942 185,831 Agriculture 91,986 84,523 86,808 89,680 84,560 Municipal 7,098 6,556 5,690 4,507 3,200 Consumer 29,263 29,200 28,544 28,931 29,180 Total gross loans 1,001,849 980,575 964,040 948,656 937,426 Net deferred loan (fees) costs and loans in process (63 ) (583 ) (578 ) (429 ) (396 ) Allowance for credit losses (11,544 ) (10,903 ) (10,851 ) (10,608 ) (10,970 ) Loans, net 990,242 969,089 952,611 937,619 926,060 Loans held for sale, at fair value 3,250 2,513 2,697 853 1,857 Bank owned life insurance 39,176 38,826 38,578 38,333 38,090 Premises and equipment, net 20,976 20,986 20,696 19,709 23,911 Goodwill 32,377 32,377 32,377 32,377 32,377 Other intangible assets, net 2,729 2,900 3,071 3,241 3,414 Mortgage servicing rights 3,041 2,997 2,977 3,158 3,368 Real estate owned, net 428 428 428 928 934 Other assets 23,309 28,149 29,684 28,988 29,459 Total assets $ 1,563,651 $ 1,560,754 $ 1,553,217 $ 1,561,672 $ 1,557,586 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand 360,188 360,631 364,386 367,103 395,046 Money market and checking 565,629 546,385 583,315 613,613 586,651 Savings 145,825 150,996 154,000 152,381 157,112 Certificates of deposit 203,860 192,470 191,823 183,154 169,225 Total deposits 1,275,502 1,250,482 1,293,524 1,316,251 1,308,034 FHLB and other borrowings 92,050 131,330 74,716 64,662 82,569 Subordinated debentures 21,651 21,651 21,651 21,651 21,651 Repurchase agreements 9,528 8,745 15,895 12,714 12,590 Accrued interest and other liabilities 25,229 20,292 20,760 19,480 23,185 Total liabilities 1,423,960 1,432,500 1,426,546 1,434,758 1,448,029 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 55 55 55 55 52 Additional paid-in capital 89,532 89,469 89,364 89,208 84,568 Retained earnings 60,549 57,774 55,912 54,282 57,280 Treasury stock, at cost (396 ) (330 ) (249 ) (75 ) - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,049 ) (18,714 ) (18,411 ) (16,556 ) (32,343 ) Total stockholders’ equity 139,691 128,254 126,671 126,914 109,557 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,563,651 $ 1,560,754 $ 1,553,217 $ 1,561,672 $ 1,557,586



LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended, Nine months ended, September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest income: Loans $ 15,933 $ 15,022 $ 13,531 $ 45,445 $ 37,530 Investment securities: Taxable 2,301 2,359 2,445 7,088 7,141 Tax-exempt 747 759 772 2,270 2,333 Interest-bearing deposits at banks 41 40 46 144 193 Total interest income 19,022 18,180 16,794 54,947 47,197 Interest expense: Deposits 5,830 5,673 4,384 16,960 10,375 FHLB and other borrowings 1,100 1,027 1,251 3,149 2,845 Subordinated debentures 416 418 417 1,246 1,168 Repurchase agreements 72 88 116 267 403 Total interest expense 7,418 7,206 6,168 21,622 14,791 Net interest income 11,604 10,974 10,626 33,325 32,406 Provision for credit losses 500 - - 800 299 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 11,104 10,974 10,626 32,525 32,107 Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 2,880 2,691 2,618 8,032 7,457 Gains on sales of loans, net 704 648 491 1,864 2,014 Bank owned life insurance 254 248 230 747 671 Other 415 133 313 730 834 Total non-interest income 4,253 3,720 3,652 11,373 10,976 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 5,803 5,504 5,811 16,839 16,925 Occupancy and equipment 1,429 1,294 1,373 4,113 4,136 Data processing 464 492 458 1,437 1,478 Amortization of mortgage servicing rights and other intangibles 256 256 474 924 1,407 Professional fees 573 649 624 1,869 1,722 Valuation allowance on real estate held for sale - 979 - 1,108 - Other 2,034 1,921 1,989 5,915 5,753 Total non-interest expense 10,559 11,095 10,729 32,205 31,421 Earnings before income taxes 4,798 3,599 3,549 11,693 11,662 Income tax expense 867 587 671 1,972 2,065 Net earnings $ 3,931 $ 3,012 $ 2,878 $ 9,721 $ 9,597 Net earnings per share (1) Basic $ 0.72 $ 0.55 $ 0.53 $ 1.77 $ 1.75 Diluted 0.72 0.55 0.52 1.77 1.75 Dividends per share (1) 0.21 0.21 0.20 0.63 0.60 Shares outstanding at end of period (1) 5,501,221 5,469,566 5,481,805 5,501,221 5,481,805 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic (1) 5,490,808 5,471,724 5,479,909 5,477,453 5,476,703 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1) 5,495,728 5,474,336 5,482,633 5,481,456 5,481,270 Tax equivalent net interest income $ 11,777 $ 11,167 $ 10,809 $ 33,852 $ 32,974

(1) Share and per share values at or for the period ended September 30, 2023 have been adjusted to give effect to the 5% stock dividend paid during December 2023.

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Select Ratios and Other Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) As of or for the

three months ended, As of or for the

nine months ended, September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 1.00 % 0.78 % 0.74 % 0.84 % 0.84 % Return on average equity (1) 11.82 % 9.72 % 9.87 % 10.18 % 11.13 % Net interest margin (1)(2) 3.30 % 3.21 % 3.06 % 3.21 % 3.19 % Effective tax rate 18.1 % 16.3 % 18.9 % 16.9 % 17.7 % Efficiency ratio (3) 66.5 % 67.9 % 73.8 % 68.8 % 71.0 % Non-interest income to total income (3) 25.5 % 25.4 % 25.6 % 25.0 % 25.3 % Average balances: Investment securities $ 428,301 $ 437,136 $ 486,706 $ 440,744 $ 493,853 Loans 985,659 955,104 906,289 962,252 877,048 Assets 1,562,482 1,545,816 1,549,724 1,554,682 1,528,938 Interest-bearing deposits 936,218 936,237 902,727 935,958 886,227 FHLB and other borrowings 77,958 72,875 89,441 74,496 70,774 Subordinated debentures 21,651 21,651 21,651 21,651 21,651 Repurchase agreements 10,774 11,524 15,387 12,218 19,903 Stockholders’ equity $ 132,271 $ 124,624 $ 115,644 $ 127,597 $ 115,275 Average tax equivalent yield/cost (1): Investment securities 2.99 % 3.04 % 2.77 % 2.99 % 2.72 % Loans 6.43 % 6.33 % 5.93 % 6.31 % 5.72 % Total interest-bearing assets 5.38 % 5.29 % 4.81 % 5.26 % 4.62 % Interest-bearing deposits 2.48 % 2.44 % 1.93 % 2.42 % 1.57 % FHLB and other borrowings 5.61 % 5.67 % 5.55 % 5.65 % 5.37 % Subordinated debentures 7.64 % 7.76 % 7.64 % 7.69 % 7.21 % Repurchase agreements 2.66 % 3.07 % 2.99 % 2.92 % 2.71 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.82 % 2.78 % 2.38 % 2.77 % 1.98 % Capital ratios: Equity to total assets 8.93 % 8.22 % 7.03 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (3) 6.84 % 6.09 % 4.85 % Book value per share $ 25.39 $ 23.45 $ 19.99 Tangible book value per share (3) $ 19.01 $ 17.00 $ 13.46 Rollforward of allowance for credit losses (loans): Beginning balance $ 10,903 $ 10,851 $ 10,449 $ 10,608 $ 8,791 Adoption of CECL - - - - 1,523 Charge-offs (153 ) (119 ) (142 ) (413 ) (408 ) Recoveries 144 171 663 449 814 Provision for credit losses for loans 650 - - 900 250 Ending balance $ 11,544 $ 10,903 $ 10,970 $ 11,544 $ 10,970 Allowance for unfunded loan commitments $ 150 $ 300 $ 200 Non-performing assets: Non-accrual loans $ 13,415 $ 5,007 $ 4,440 Accruing loans over 90 days past due - - - Real estate owned 428 428 934 Total non-performing assets $ 13,843 $ 5,435 $ 5,374 Loans 30-89 days delinquent $ 7,301 $ 1,872 $ 6,173 Other ratios: Loans to deposits 77.64 % 77.50 % 70.80 % Loans 30-89 days delinquent and still accruing to gross loans outstanding 0.73 % 0.19 % 0.66 % Total non-performing loans to gross loans outstanding 1.34 % 0.51 % 0.47 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.89 % 0.35 % 0.35 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans outstanding 1.15 % 1.11 % 1.17 % Allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans 86.05 % 217.76 % 247.07 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.00 % -0.02 % -0.23 % 0.00 % -0.06 %





(1 ) Information is annualized. (2 ) Net interest margin is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis, using a 21% federal tax rate. (3 ) Non-GAAP financial measures. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Finacials Measures (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) As of or for the

three months ended, As of or for the

nine months ended, September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Non-GAAP financial ratio reconciliation: Total non-interest expense $ 10,559 $ 11,095 $ 10,729 $ 32,205 $ 31,421 Less: foreclosure and real estate owned expense (23 ) 39 (1 ) (34 ) (21 ) Less: amortization of other intangibles (171 ) (171 ) (196 ) (512 ) (591 ) Less: valuation allowance on real estate held for sale - (979 ) - (1,108 ) - Adjusted non-interest expense (A) 10,365 9,984 10,532 30,551 30,809 Net interest income (B) 11,604 10,974 10,626 33,325 32,406 Non-interest income 4,253 3,720 3,652 11,373 10,976 Less: losses (gains) on sales of investment securities, net - - - - - Less: gains on sales of premises and equipment and foreclosed assets (273 ) 9 - (264 ) (1 ) Adjusted non-interest income (C) $ 3,980 $ 3,729 $ 3,652 $ 11,109 $ 10,975 Efficiency ratio (A/(B+C)) 66.5 % 67.9 % 73.8 % 68.8 % 71.0 % Non-interest income to total income (C/(B+C)) 25.5 % 25.4 % 25.6 % 25.0 % 25.3 % Total stockholders’ equity $ 139,691 $ 128,254 $ 109,557 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (35,106 ) (35,277 ) (35,791 ) Tangible equity (D) $ 104,585 $ 92,977 $ 73,766 Total assets $ 1,563,651 $ 1,560,754 $ 1,557,586 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (35,106 ) (35,277 ) (35,791 ) Tangible assets (E) $ 1,528,545 $ 1,525,477 $ 1,521,795 Tangible equity to tangible assets (D/E) 6.84 % 6.09 % 4.85 % Shares outstanding at end of period (F) 5,501,221 5,469,566 5,481,805 Tangible book value per share (D/F) $ 19.01 $ 17.00 $ 13.46

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.