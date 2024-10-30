Submit Release
Pilgrim’s Pride Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results with $4.6 Billion in Net Sales and Operating Income of $508.4 Million

GREELEY, Colo., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC), one of the world's largest poultry producers, reports its third quarter 2024 financial results.

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Net Sales of $4.6 billion.
  • Consolidated GAAP operating income margin of 11.1%.
  • GAAP Net Income of $350.0 million and GAAP EPS of $1.47. Adjusted Net Income of $387.0 million or Adjusted EPS of $1.63.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $660.4 million, or a 14.4% margin.
  • Our U.S. Fresh portfolio continued to improve through progress in operational excellence, strong demand, and enhanced mix. Overall chicken demand was strong given competitive pricing and value delivered to the consumer, with our Key Customers expanding faster than category averages in the Case Ready and Small Bird segments. The Commodity segment improved given continued progress in production efficiencies and positive market fundamentals.
  • Diversification through value-added offerings continues to accelerate. Our branded prepared foods portfolio expanded across retail and foodservice through increased distribution and promotional activity.  
  • Europe improved Adjusted EBITDA nearly 40% versus prior year given recent network and back office optimization efforts, enhanced mix with Key Customers, and further diversification through branded offerings and innovation. Richmond® and Fridge Raiders® continued to grow faster than category averages and our innovation efforts continue to be recognized by the market with multiple industry awards.
  • Mexico results followed normal seasonality, while continuing to cultivate partnerships with Key Customers as sales grew ahead of the market. Diversification efforts continued to progress as branded sales rose over 20%. Operational excellence efforts to expand production and mitigate risk remained on track.  
  • Stronger liquidity position given healthy cash generation throughout the quarter. Net leverage ratio of 0.65x Adjusted EBITDA, providing the foundation to execute the company’s growth strategy and create value for our shareholders.
  • Pilgrim’s continued to demonstrate progress against its ESG aspirations as detailed in the publication of the 2023 Sustainability Report. Since 2019, performance against the Global Safety Index has improved by 69%, and Scope 1 and 2 absolute GHG emissions have been reduced by 17%. Also, since 2021, over 1,500 team members have signed up for tuition-free, higher education programs through our Better Futures initiative.
(Unaudited) Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 29,
2024 		  September 24,
2023 		  Y/Y Change   September 29,
2024 		  September 24,
2023 		  Y/Y Change
  (In millions, except per share and percentages)
Net sales $         4,585.0       $         4,360.2               +5.2   %   $         13,506.2       $         12,833.9               +5.2   %
U.S. GAAP EPS $         1.47       $         0.51               +188.2   %   $         3.58       $         0.79               +353.2   %
Operating income $         508.4       $         206.4               +146.3   %   $         1,199.4       $         338.0               +254.9   %
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $         660.4       $         324.0               +103.8   %   $         1,688.2       $         724.7               +133.0   %
Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)           14.4   %             7.4   %           +7.0pts             12.5   %             5.6   %           +6.9pts


(1) Reconciliations for non-U.S. GAAP measures are provided in subsequent sections within this release.
   

“Throughout the quarter, we continued to emphasize operational excellence, diversify our portfolio and cultivate partnerships with Key Customers to drive value for the consumer. Our unrelenting focus on quality, service and innovation is reflected in our performance,” said Fabio Sandri, Pilgrim’s President and Chief Executive Officer.   

In the U.S., the relative affordability and availability of chicken drove increased demand across retail and food service. Case Ready and Small Bird drove profitable growth as demand improved from Key Customers and there was continued progress in operational excellence. In Big Bird, profitability grew from sustained improvements in production efficiencies, lower input costs, and enhanced commodity cutout values. Similarly, Prepared continued to diversify the portfolio through incremental distribution across retail and foodservice.  

“We partnered closely with our Key Customers to further cultivate consumer demand. As such, our approach accommodated changing input costs, enabling further investment in promotional activity, generating store traffic and driving growth well above the category. These efforts were amplified by attractive market fundamentals, especially in the Big Bird segment,” Sandri said.   

Europe realized its highest quarterly adjusted EBITDA to date given continued progress in operational excellence, further diversification through branded offerings and strengthening Key Customer partnerships. New product introductions continue to gain momentum as the business launched over 280 new products during the quarter.  

“Our new product pipeline has generated significant marketplace interest. We received multiple industry awards during the quarter for innovation, quality and functionality for our recently launched items. Given these efforts, we can further scale partnerships with Key Customers, enhance mix through branded offerings, and grow our prepared portfolio,” said Sandri.  

Mexico continued to build its presence with Key Customers across retail and foodservice and further diversify its portfolio through brands. Investments in operational excellence to build capacity and drive operational efficiencies remained on track.

“Mexico continued to successfully drive all pillars of our strategies during typical seasonality for the business. As a result, we are increasingly well positioned to capture both short- and long-term growth opportunities,” remarked Sandri.  

Pilgrim’s provided an update on its progress to become an industry leader in sustainability through the publication of its 2023 Sustainability Report. The report included an update on a variety of topics, including the company’s exceptional safety performance, product integrity standards, and GHG emissions reductions.  

“Sustainability is critical to achieve our vision of becoming the best and most respected company in our industry and creating a better future for our team members and their families,” said Sandri.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss Pilgrim’s quarterly results will be held tomorrow, Oct. 31, at 7 a.m. MT (9 a.m. ET). Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the link below. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

To pre-register, go to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10193583/fdb3c986c1 

You may also reach the pre-registration link by logging in through the investor section of our website at https://ir.pilgrims.com in the “Events & Presentations” section.

For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, access is available by dialing +1 (844) 883-3889 within the US, or +1 (412) 317-9245 internationally, and requesting the “Pilgrim’s Pride Conference.”

Replays of the conference call will be available on Pilgrim’s website approximately two hours after the call concludes and can be accessed through the “Investor” section of www.pilgrims.com.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s employs approximately 62,000 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, the Republic of Ireland and continental Europe. The Company’s primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that state the intentions, plans, hopes, beliefs, anticipations, expectations or predictions of the future of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation and its management are considered forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “should,” “targets,” “will” and the negative thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements include: matters affecting the poultry industry generally; the ability to execute the Company’s business plan to achieve desired cost savings and profitability; future pricing for feed ingredients and the Company’s products; outbreaks of avian influenza or other diseases, either in Pilgrim’s Pride’s flocks or elsewhere, affecting its ability to conduct its operations and/or demand for its poultry products; contamination of Pilgrim’s Pride’s products, which has previously and can in the future lead to product liability claims and product recalls; exposure to risks related to product liability, product recalls, property damage and injuries to persons, for which insurance coverage is expensive, limited and potentially inadequate; management of cash resources; restrictions imposed by, and as a result of, Pilgrim’s Pride’s leverage; changes in laws or regulations affecting Pilgrim’s Pride’s operations or the application thereof; new immigration legislation or increased enforcement efforts in connection with existing immigration legislation that cause the costs of doing business to increase, cause Pilgrim’s Pride to change the way in which it does business, or otherwise disrupt its operations; competitive factors and pricing pressures or the loss of one or more of Pilgrim’s Pride’s largest customers; currency exchange rate fluctuations, trade barriers, exchange controls, expropriation and other risks associated with foreign operations; disruptions in international markets and distribution channels, including, but not limited to, the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict; the risk of cyber-attacks, natural disasters, power losses, unauthorized access, telecommunication failures, and other problems on our information systems; and the impact of uncertainties of litigation and other legal matters described in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, including the In re Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation, as well as other risks described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any such statement after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Contact: Andrew Rojeski
  Head of Strategy, Investor Relations, & Sustainability
  IRPPC@pilgrims.com 
  www.pilgrims.com 


 
PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
       
  (Unaudited)    
  September 29, 2024   December 31, 2023
  (In thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents $         1,877,981     $         697,748  
Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents           6,431               33,475  
Investment in available-for-sale securities           10,099               —  
Trade accounts and other receivables, less allowance for credit losses           1,067,650               1,129,178  
Accounts receivable from related parties           1,964               1,778  
Inventories           1,780,925               1,985,399  
Income taxes receivable           63,418               161,062  
Assets held for sale           5,640               —  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets           241,365               195,831  
Total current assets           5,055,473               4,204,471  
Deferred tax assets           30,317               4,890  
Operating lease assets, net           267,812               266,707  
Other long-lived assets           59,110               35,646  
Intangible assets, net           862,400               853,983  
Goodwill           1,312,806               1,286,261  
Property, plant and equipment, net           3,112,616               3,158,403  
Total assets $         10,700,534     $         9,810,361  
       
Accounts payable $         1,391,270     $         1,410,576  
Accounts payable to related parties           19,404               41,254  
Revenue contract liabilities           85,129               84,958  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities           1,001,263               926,727  
Income taxes payable           89,815               31,678  
Current maturities of long-term debt           546               674  
Total current liabilities           2,587,427               2,495,867  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities, less current maturities           206,796               203,348  
Long-term debt, less current maturities           3,184,080               3,340,841  
Deferred tax liabilities           472,183               385,548  
Other long-term liabilities           31,382               40,180  
Total liabilities           6,481,868               6,465,784  
Common stock           2,623               2,620  
Treasury stock           (544,687 )             (544,687 )
Additional paid-in capital           1,988,591               1,978,849  
Retained earnings           2,921,657               2,071,073  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss           (163,590 )             (176,483 )
Total Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stockholders’ equity           4,204,594               3,331,372  
Noncontrolling interest           14,072               13,205  
Total stockholders’ equity           4,218,666               3,344,577  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $         10,700,534     $         9,810,361  


 
PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 29, 2024   September 24, 2023   September 29, 2024   September 24, 2023
  (In thousands, except per share data)
Net sales $         4,584,979     $         4,360,196     $         13,506,227     $         12,833,915  
Cost of sales           3,901,009               4,014,314               11,746,722               12,036,561  
Gross profit           683,970               345,882               1,759,505               797,354  
Selling, general and administrative expense           144,780               138,569               478,017               420,683  
Restructuring activities           30,836               940               82,070               38,684  
Operating income           508,354               206,373               1,199,418               337,987  
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest           41,597               45,645               114,041               135,459  
Interest income           (22,099 )             (12,115 )             (48,308 )             (23,343 )
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)           (678 )             8,924               (7,240 )             43,462  
Miscellaneous, net           7,935               (2,201 )             5,153               (26,185 )
Income before income taxes           481,599               166,120               1,135,772               208,594  
Income tax expense           131,609               44,553               284,321               20,488  
Net income           349,990               121,567               851,451               188,106  
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests           130               289               867               1,185  
Net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $         349,860     $         121,278     $         850,584     $         186,921  
               
Weighted average shares of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation common stock outstanding:              
Basic           237,123               236,787               236,953               236,702  
Effect of dilutive common stock equivalents           768               560               733               542  
Diluted           237,891               237,347               237,686               237,244  
               
Net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation per share of common stock outstanding:              
Basic $         1.48     $         0.51     $         3.59     $         0.79  
Diluted $         1.47     $         0.51     $         3.58     $         0.79  


 
PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
 
  Nine Months Ended
  September 29, 2024   September 24, 2023
  (In thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $         851,451     $         188,106  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization           321,768               307,414  
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)           45,220               (46,808 )
Asset impairment           26,633               4,011  
Gain on early extinguishment of debt recognized as a component of interest expense           (11,211 )             —  
Stock-based compensation           9,205               5,236  
Loan cost amortization           3,798               6,059  
Accretion of discount related to Senior Notes           1,898               1,581  
Loss (gain) on property disposals           1,104               (8,416 )
Loss (gain) on equity-method investments           (6 )             330  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Trade accounts and other receivables           62,646               (65,183 )
Inventories           172,990               (12,957 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets           (65,555 )             (8,039 )
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities           79,672               12,224  
Income taxes           151,902               40,463  
Long-term pension and other postretirement obligations           13,135               (1,700 )
Other operating assets and liabilities           (23,858 )             (22,723 )
Cash provided by operating activities           1,640,792               399,598  
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment           (316,949 )             (432,339 )
Proceeds from property disposals           9,724               17,188  
Proceeds from insurance recoveries           —               20,681  
Cash used in investing activities           (307,225 )             (394,470 )
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Payments on revolving line of credit, long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations           (151,671 )             (765,899 )
Proceeds from revolving line of credit and long-term borrowings           —               1,278,032  
Proceeds from contribution (distribution) of capital under Tax Sharing Agreement between JBS USA Holdings and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation           1,425               (1,592 )
Payments on early extinguishment of debt           (200 )             —  
Payments of capitalized loan costs           (16 )             (10,275 )
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities           (150,462 )             500,266  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents           (29,916 )             (1,036 )
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash           1,153,189               504,358  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period           731,223               434,759  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $         1,884,412     $         939,117  
 
 
PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation
(Unaudited)


“EBITDA” is defined as the sum of net income plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by adding to EBITDA certain items of expense and deducting from EBITDA certain items of income that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance consisting of: (1) foreign currency transaction losses (gains), (2) costs related to litigation settlements, (3) restructuring activities losses, (4) loss on settlement of pension obligations due to plan termination, (5) write-downs of inventory as a result of hurricane, (6) property insurance recoveries for property damage losses, and (7) net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. EBITDA is presented because it is used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP”), to compare the performance of companies. We believe investors would be interested in our Adjusted EBITDA because this is how our management analyzes EBITDA applicable to continuing operations. The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA, in combination with the Company’s financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of certain significant items on EBITDA and facilitates a more direct comparison of its performance with its competitors. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These limitations should be compensated for by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only on a supplemental basis.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 29, 2024   September 24, 2023   September 29, 2024   September 24, 2023
  (In thousands)
Net income $         349,990     $         121,567     $         851,451     $         188,106  
Add:              
Interest expense, net(a)           19,498               33,530               65,733               112,116  
Income tax expense           131,609               44,553               284,321               20,488  
Depreciation and amortization           110,470               104,300               321,768               307,414  
EBITDA           611,567               303,950               1,523,273               628,124  
Add:              
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)(b)           (678 )             8,924               (7,240 )             43,462  
Litigation settlements(c)           —               10,500               72,190               34,700  
Restructuring activities losses(d)           30,836               940               82,070               38,684  
Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination(e)           10,709               —               10,709               —  
Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane(f)           8,075               —               8,075               —  
Minus:              
Property insurance recoveries(g)           —               —               —               19,086  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest           130               289               867               1,185  
Adjusted EBITDA $         660,379     $         324,025     $         1,688,210     $         724,699  


(a) Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income.
(b) Prior to April 1, 2024, the Company measures the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasure assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasure nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements were previously recognized in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Effective April 1, 2024, the Company changed the functional currency of its Mexico reportable segment from U.S. dollar to Mexican peso, which means all translation gains/losses on outstanding balances are now recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income. Transactional functional currency gains/losses are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
(c) This represents expenses recognized in anticipation of probable settlements in ongoing litigation.
(d) Restructuring activities losses are related to costs incurred, such as severance, asset impairment, contract termination, and others, as part of multiple ongoing restructuring initiatives throughout our Europe reportable segment.
(e) This represents a loss recognized on the settlement of pension plan obligations related to an ongoing plan termination of our two U.S. defined benefit plans. We expect the termination to be substantially complete by the end of the year.
(f) This primarily represents broiler losses incurred as a result of Hurricane Helene in late September 2024.
(g) This represents property insurance recoveries primarily for the property damage losses incurred as a result of the tornado in Mayfield, KY in December 2021.
   

The summary unaudited consolidated income statement data for the twelve months ended September 29, 2024 (the LTM Period) have been calculated by subtracting the applicable unaudited consolidated income statement data for the nine months ended September 24, 2023 from the sum of (1) the applicable audited consolidated income statement data for the year ended December 31, 2023 and (2) the applicable unaudited consolidated income statement data for the nine months ended September 29, 2024.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of LTM Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
                   
  Three Months Ended   LTM Ended
  December 31,
2023 		  March 31,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  September 29,
2024 		  September 29,
2024
  (In thousands)
Net income $         134,211     $         174,938     $         326,523     $         349,990     $         985,662  
Add:                  
Interest expense, net           54,505               30,897               15,338               19,498               120,238  
Income tax expense           22,417               52,062               100,650               131,609               306,738  
Depreciation and amortization           112,486               103,350               107,948               110,470               434,254  
EBITDA           323,619               361,247               550,459               611,567               1,846,892  
Add:                  
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)           (22,892 )             (4,337 )             (2,225 )             (678 )             (30,132 )
Litigation settlements           4,700               940               71,250               —               76,890  
Restructuring activities losses           5,661               14,559               36,675               30,836               87,731  
Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination           —               —               —               10,709               10,709  
Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane           —               —               —               8,075               8,075  
Minus:                  
Property insurance recoveries           2,038               —               —               —               2,038  
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest           (442 )             517               220               130               425  
Adjusted EBITDA $         309,492     $         371,892     $         655,939     $         660,379     $         1,997,702  


EBITDA margins have been calculated by taking the relevant unaudited EBITDA figures, then dividing by net sales for the applicable period. EBITDA margins are presented because they are used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, as a supplement to our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of EBITDA Margin
(Unaudited)
                               
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 29, 2024   September 24, 2023   September 29, 2024   September 24, 2023   September 29, 2024   September 24, 2023   September 29, 2024   September 24, 2023
  (In thousands)
Net income $         349,990     $         121,567     $         851,451     $         188,106               7.63   %             2.79   %             6.30   %             1.47   %
Add:                              
Interest expense, net           19,498               33,530               65,733               112,116               0.43   %             0.77   %             0.49   %             0.87   %
Income tax expense           131,609               44,553               284,321               20,488               2.87   %             1.02   %             2.11   %             0.16   %
Depreciation and amortization           110,470               104,300               321,768               307,414               2.40   %             2.39   %             2.38   %             2.39   %
EBITDA           611,567               303,950               1,523,273               628,124               13.33   %             6.97   %             11.28   %             4.89   %
Add:                              
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)   (678 )     8,924       (7,240 )     43,462       (0.01 ) %     0.20   %     (0.05 ) %     0.33   %
Litigation settlements           —               10,500               72,190               34,700               —   %             0.24   %             0.53   %             0.27   %
Restructuring activities losses           30,836               940               82,070               38,684               0.67   %             0.02   %             0.61   %             0.30   %
Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination           10,709               —               10,709               —               0.23   %             —   %             0.08   %             —   %
Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane           8,075               —               8,075               —               0.18   %             —   %             0.06   %             —   %
Minus:                              
Property insurance recoveries           —               —               —               19,086               —   %             —   %             —   %             0.15   %
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest           130               289               867               1,185               —   %             0.01   %             0.01   %             0.01   %
Adjusted EBITDA $         660,379     $         324,025     $         1,688,210     $         724,699               14.40   %             7.42   %             12.50   %             5.63   %
                               
Net sales $         4,584,979     $         4,360,196     $         13,506,227     $         12,833,915     $         4,584,979       $         4,360,196       $         13,506,227       $         12,833,915    


Adjusted EBITDA by segment figures are presented because they are used by management and we believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, as a supplement to our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
                               
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  September 29, 2024   September 24, 2023
  U.S.   Europe   Mexico   Total   U.S.   Europe   Mexico   Total
  (In thousands)   (In thousands)
Net income $         278,241     $         36,209     $         35,540     $         349,990     $         31,124     $         35,743     $         54,700     $         121,567  
Add:                              
Interest expense, net(a)           30,734               (4,195 )             (7,041 )             19,498               42,331               (649 )             (8,152 )             33,530  
Income tax expense           101,478               14,038               16,093               131,609               20,953               5,550               18,050               44,553  
Depreciation and amortization           70,121               34,959               5,390               110,470               63,052               35,927               5,321               104,300  
EBITDA           480,574               81,011               49,982               611,567               157,460               76,571               69,919               303,950  
Add:                              
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)(b)           (1 )             202               (879 )             (678 )             6,168               2,933               (177 )             8,924  
Litigation settlements(c)           —               —               —               —               10,500               —               —               10,500  
Restructuring activities losses(d)           —               30,836               —               30,836               —               940               —               940  
Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination(e)           10,709               —               —               10,709               —               —               —               —  
Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane(f)           8,075               —               —               8,075               —               —               —               —  
Minus:                              
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest           —               —               130               130               —               —               289               289  
Adjusted EBITDA $         499,357     $         112,049     $         48,973     $         660,379     $         174,128     $         80,444     $         69,453     $         324,025  


(a) Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income.
(b) Transactional functional currency gains/losses are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
(c) This represents expenses recognized in anticipation of probable settlements in ongoing litigation.
(d) Restructuring activities losses are related to costs incurred, such as severance, asset impairment, contract termination, and others, as part of multiple ongoing restructuring initiatives throughout our Europe reportable segment.
(e) This represents a loss recognized on the settlement of pension plan obligations related to an ongoing plan termination of our two U.S. defined benefit plans. We expect the termination to be substantially complete by the end of the year.
(f) This primarily represents broiler losses incurred as a result of Hurricane Helene in late September 2024.
   


PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
                               
  Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 29, 2024   September 24, 2023
  U.S.   Europe   Mexico   Total   U.S.   Europe   Mexico   Total
  (In thousands)   (In thousands)
Net income (loss) $         579,948     $         102,232     $         169,271     $         851,451     $         (43,801 )   $         68,485     $         163,422     $         188,106  
Add:                              
Interest expense, net(a)           100,266               (8,734 )             (25,799 )             65,733               127,234               (1,470 )             (13,648 )             112,116  
Income tax expense (benefit)           215,655               9,383               59,283               284,321               (9,895 )             4,743               25,640               20,488  
Depreciation and amortization           200,006               104,852               16,910               321,768               187,048               103,483               16,883               307,414  
EBITDA           1,095,875               207,733               219,665               1,523,273               260,586               175,241               192,297               628,124  
Add:                              
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)(b)           —               (53 )             (7,187 )             (7,240 )             55,027               835               (12,400 )             43,462  
Litigation settlements(c)           72,190               —               —               72,190               34,700               —               —               34,700  
Restructuring activities losses(d)           —               82,070               —               82,070               —               38,684               —               38,684  
Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination(e)           10,709               —               —               10,709               —               —               —               —  
Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane(f)           8,075               —               —               8,075               —               —               —               —  
Minus:                              
Property insurance recoveries(g)           —               —               —               —               19,086               —               —               19,086  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest           —               —               867               867               —               —               1,185               1,185  
Adjusted EBITDA $         1,186,849     $         289,750     $         211,611     $         1,688,210     $         331,227     $         214,760     $         178,712     $         724,699  


(a) Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income.
(b) Prior to April 1, 2024, the Company measures the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasure assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasure nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements were previously recognized in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Effective April 1, 2024, the Company changed the functional currency of its Mexico reportable segment from U.S. dollar to Mexican peso, which means all translation gains/losses on outstanding balances are now recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income. Transactional functional currency gains/losses are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
(c) This represents expenses recognized in anticipation of probable settlements in ongoing litigation.
(d) Restructuring activities losses are related to costs incurred, such as severance, asset impairment, contract termination, and others, as part of multiple ongoing restructuring initiatives throughout our Europe reportable segment.
(e) This represents a loss recognized on the settlement of pension plan obligations related to an ongoing plan termination of our two U.S. defined benefit plans. We expect the termination to be substantially complete by the end of the year.
(f) This primarily represents broiler losses incurred as a result of Hurricane Helene in late September 2024.
(g) This represents property insurance recoveries primarily for the property damage losses incurred as a result of the tornado in Mayfield, KY in December 2021.
   

Adjusted Operating Income is calculated by adding to Operating Income certain items of expense and deducting from Operating Income certain items of income. Management believes that presentation of Adjusted Operating Income provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income to adjusted operating income as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 29, 2024   September 24, 2023   September 29, 2024   September 24, 2023
  (In thousands)
GAAP operating income, U.S. operations $         419,844       $         101,382       $         907,249       $         110,541    
Litigation settlements           —                 10,500                 72,190                 34,700    
Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane           8,075                 —                 8,075                 —    
Adjusted operating income, U.S. operations $         427,919       $         111,882       $         987,514       $         145,241    
               
Adjusted operating income margin, U.S. operations           15.4   %             4.5   %             12.3   %             2.0   %
               
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 29, 2024   September 24, 2023   September 29, 2024   September 24, 2023
  (In thousands)
GAAP operating income, Europe operations $         45,601       $         42,809       $         100,710       $         70,583    
Restructuring activities losses           30,836                 940                 82,070                 38,684    
Adjusted operating income, Europe operations $         76,437       $         43,749       $         182,780       $         109,267    
               
Adjusted operating income margin, Europe operations           5.8   %             3.3   %             4.7   %             2.8   %
               
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 29, 2024   September 24, 2023   September 29, 2024   September 24, 2023
  (In thousands)
GAAP operating income, Mexico operations $         42,909       $         62,182       $         191,459       $         157,076    
No adjustments           —                 —                 —                 —    
Adjusted operating income, Mexico operations $         42,909       $         62,182       $         191,459       $         157,076    
               
Adjusted operating income margin, Mexico operations           8.5   %             11.1   %             11.9   %             9.8   %


Adjusted Operating Income Margin for each of our reportable segments is calculated by dividing Adjusted operating income by Net Sales. Management believes that presentation of Adjusted Operating Income Margin provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income margin for each of our reportable segments to adjusted operating income margin for each of our reportable segments is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income Margin to Adjusted Operating Income Margin
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 29, 2024   September 24, 2023   September 29, 2024   September 24, 2023
  (In percent)
GAAP operating income margin, U.S. operations         15.1   %           4.1   %           11.3   %           1.5   %
Litigation settlements         —   %           0.4   %           0.9   %           0.5   %
Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane         0.3   %           —   %           0.1   %           —   %
Adjusted operating income margin, U.S. operations         15.4   %           4.5   %           12.3   %           2.0   %
               
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 29, 2024   September 24, 2023   September 29, 2024   September 24, 2023
  (In percent)
GAAP operating income margin, Europe operations         3.5   %           3.3   %           2.6   %           1.8   %
Restructuring activities losses         2.3   %           —   %           2.1   %           1.0   %
Adjusted operating income margin, Europe operations         5.8   %           3.3   %           4.7   %           2.8   %
               
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 29, 2024   September 24, 2023   September 29, 2024   September 24, 2023
  (In percent)
GAAP operating income margin, Mexico operations         8.5   %           11.1   %           11.9   %           9.8   %
No adjustments         —   %           —   %           —   %           —   %
Adjusted operating income margin, Mexico operations         8.5   %           11.1   %           11.9   %           9.8   %


Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (“Pilgrim's”) is calculated by adding to Net income attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of expense and deducting from Net income attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of income, as shown below in the table. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is presented because it is used by management, and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies. Management also believe that this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, in combination with our financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of such charges on net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is not a measurement of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Management believes that presentation of adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share to adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 29, 2024   September 24, 2023   September 29, 2024   September 24, 2023
  (In thousands, except per share data)
Net income attributable to Pilgrim's $         349,860     $         121,278     $         850,584     $         186,921  
Add:              
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)           (678 )             8,924               (7,240 )             43,462  
Litigation settlements           —               10,500               72,190               34,700  
Restructuring activities losses           30,836               940               82,070               38,684  
Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination           10,709               —               10,709               —  
Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane           8,075               —               8,075               —  
Minus:              
Gain on early extinguishment of debt           (52 )             —               11,159               —  
Property insurance recoveries           —               —               —               19,086  
Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's before tax impact of adjustments           398,854               141,642               1,005,229               284,681  
Net tax impact of adjustments(a)           (11,857 )             (4,927 )             (37,423 )             (23,657 )
Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's $         386,997     $         136,715     $         967,806     $         261,024  
Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding           237,891               237,347               237,686               237,244  
Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's per common diluted share $         1.63     $         0.58     $         4.07     $         1.10  


(a) Net tax expense (benefit) of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above.
   

Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing the adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's stockholders by the weighted average number of diluted shares. Management believes that Adjusted EPS provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 29, 2024   September 24, 2023   September 29, 2024   September 24, 2023
  (In thousands, except per share data)
GAAP EPS $         1.47     $         0.51     $         3.58     $         0.79  
Add:              
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)           —               0.04               (0.03 )             0.18  
Litigation settlements           —               0.04               0.30               0.15  
Restructuring activities losses           0.13               —               0.35               0.16  
Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination           0.05               —               0.05               —  
Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane           0.03               —               0.03               —  
Minus:              
Gain on early extinguishment of debt           —               —               0.05               —  
Property insurance recoveries           —               —               —               0.08  
Adjusted EPS before tax impact of adjustments           1.68               0.59               4.23               1.20  
Net tax impact of adjustments(a)           (0.05 )             (0.01 )             (0.16 )             (0.10 )
Adjusted EPS $         1.63     $         0.58     $         4.07     $         1.10  
               
Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding           237,891               237,347               237,686               237,244  


(a) Net tax impact of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above.
   


PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Supplementary Selected Segment and Geographic Data
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 29, 2024   September 24, 2023   September 29, 2024   September 24, 2023
  (In thousands)
Sources of net sales by geographic region of origin:              
U.S. $         2,773,391     $         2,488,317     $         8,016,688     $         7,367,093  
Europe           1,308,127               1,312,205               3,877,571               3,862,219  
Mexico           503,461               559,674               1,611,968               1,604,603  
Total net sales $         4,584,979     $         4,360,196     $         13,506,227     $         12,833,915  
               
Sources of cost of sales by geographic region of origin:              
U.S. $         2,280,425     $         2,317,661     $         6,834,091     $         7,044,003  
Europe           1,176,286               1,216,258               3,539,695               3,595,051  
Mexico           444,298               480,395               1,372,936               1,397,294  
Elimination           —               —               —               213  
Total cost of sales $         3,901,009     $         4,014,314     $         11,746,722     $         12,036,561  
               
Sources of gross profit by geographic region of origin:              
U.S. $         492,966     $         170,656     $         1,182,597     $         323,090  
Europe           131,841               95,947               337,876               267,168  
Mexico           59,163               79,279               239,032               207,309  
Elimination           —               —               —               (213 )
Total gross profit $         683,970     $         345,882     $         1,759,505     $         797,354  
               
Sources of operating income by geographic region of origin:              
U.S. $         419,844     $         101,382     $         907,249     $         110,541  
Europe           45,601               42,809               100,710               70,583  
Mexico           42,909               62,182               191,459               157,076  
Elimination           —               —               —               (213 )
Total operating income $         508,354     $         206,373     $         1,199,418     $         337,987  

