FTAI Aviation Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.30 per Ordinary Share

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) (the “Company” or “FTAI”) today reported financial results for the third quarter 2024. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data)    
Selected Financial Results Q3’24      
Net Income Attributable to Shareholders $ 78,147    
Basic Earnings per Ordinary Share $ 0.76    
Diluted Earnings per Ordinary Share $ 0.76    
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 232,030    

_______________________________
(1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

Third Quarter 2024 Dividends

On October 30, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on our ordinary shares of $0.30 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, payable on November 25, 2024 to the holders of record on November 14, 2024.

Additionally, on October 30, 2024, the Board declared cash dividends on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series B Preferred Shares”), Fixed-Rate Reset Series C Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series C Preferred Shares”) and Fixed-Rate Reset Series D Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series D Preferred Shares”) of $0.50000, $0.51563 and $0.59375 per share, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, payable on December 16, 2024 to the holders of record on December 2, 2024.

Business Highlights

  • FTAI reports over $100 million Adjusted EBITDA in Aerospace Products(1).

(1)   This is a Non-GAAP measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section in Appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Center section of the Company’s website, https://www.ftaiaviation.com/, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company’s website. Nothing on the Company’s website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

Conference Call

In addition, management will host a conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link https://register.vevent.com/register/BI913234e28b444fe8bfdec58056b9ad40/. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at https://www.ftaiaviation.com/. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, October 31, 2024 through 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, November 7, 2024 on https://ir.ftaiaviation.com/news-events/presentations/.

The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.

About FTAI Aviation Ltd.

FTAI owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 and V2500 engines. FTAI’s propriety portfolio of products, including the Module Factory and a joint venture to manufacture engine PMA, enables it to provide cost savings and flexibility to our airline, lessor, and maintenance, repair, and operations customer base. Additionally, FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. FTAI invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.ftaiaviation.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini
Investor Relations
FTAI Aviation Ltd.
(646) 734-9414
aandreini@fortress.com

Exhibit - Financial Statements

FTAI AVIATION LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2024       2023     2024       2023  
Revenues              
Lease income $ 65,450     $ 45,622   $ 189,365     $ 161,141  
Maintenance revenue   59,917       63,925     156,894       141,131  
Asset sales revenue   34,953       61,400     145,993       246,927  
Aerospace products revenue   303,469       118,675     737,726       296,513  
Other revenue   2,005       1,474     6,104       12,447  
Total revenues   465,794       291,096     1,236,082       858,159  
               
Expenses              
Cost of sales   219,496       116,707     568,157       366,909  
Operating expenses   26,858       33,887     81,274       81,218  
General and administrative   4,045       3,015     10,697       10,270  
Acquisition and transaction expenses   9,341       4,261     23,539       10,195  
Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate         4,577     8,449       13,137  
Internalization fee to affiliate             300,000        
Depreciation and amortization   56,775       43,959     163,386       123,399  
Asset impairment             962       1,220  
Interest expense   57,937       40,185     160,840       117,976  
Total expenses   374,452       246,591     1,317,304       724,324  
               
Other income (expense)              
Equity in (losses) earnings of unconsolidated entities   (438 )     46     (1,799 )     (1,669 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt             (13,920 )      
Other income   2,909       461     3,045       877  
Total other income (expense)   2,471       507     (12,674 )     (792 )
Income (loss) before income taxes   93,813       45,012     (93,896 )     133,043  
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes   7,331       3,705     (130 )     7,586  
Net income (loss)   86,482       41,307     (93,766 )     125,457  
Less: Dividends on preferred shares   8,335       8,334     25,005       23,460  
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ 78,147     $ 32,973   $ (118,771 )   $ 101,997  
               
Earnings (loss) per share:              
Basic $ 0.76     $ 0.33   $ (1.17 )   $ 1.02  
Diluted $ 0.76     $ 0.33   $ (1.17 )   $ 1.02  
               
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic   102,380,659       99,927,594     101,199,356       99,796,736  
Diluted   103,395,348       100,482,309     101,199,356       100,269,203  
                             


FTAI AVIATION LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  (Unaudited)    
  September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,888     $ 90,756  
Restricted cash   150       150  
Accounts receivable, net   166,338       115,156  
Leasing equipment, net   2,066,337       2,032,413  
Property, plant, and equipment, net   103,605       45,175  
Investments   19,448       22,722  
Intangible assets, net   38,001       50,590  
Assets held for sale   119,012        
Goodwill   31,533       4,630  
Inventory, net   490,997       316,637  
Other assets   591,601       286,456  
Total assets $ 3,738,910     $ 2,964,685  
       
Liabilities      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 196,660     $ 112,907  
Debt, net   3,218,343       2,517,343  
Maintenance deposits   75,606       65,387  
Security deposits   42,863       41,065  
Other liabilities   86,906       52,100  
Total liabilities $ 3,620,378     $ 2,788,802  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Equity      
Ordinary shares ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 102,549,679 and 100,245,905 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) $ 1,025     $ 1,002  
Preferred shares ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 15,920,000 and 15,920,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)   159       159  
Additional paid in capital   292,899       255,973  
Accumulated deficit   (175,551 )     (81,785 )
Shareholders' equity   118,532       175,349  
Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries         534  
Total equity   118,532       175,883  
Total liabilities and equity $ 3,738,910     $ 2,964,685  
 

Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to shareholders from continuing operations, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, dividends on preferred shares, and interest expense, internalization fee to affiliate, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		           Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		       
(in thousands)   2024       2023     Change     2024       2023     Change
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ 78,147     $ 32,973     $ 45,174     $ (118,771 )   $ 101,997   $ (220,768 )
Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes   7,331       3,705       3,626       (130 )     7,586     (7,716 )
Add: Equity-based compensation expense   1,430       510       920       2,578       1,128     1,450  
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses   9,341       4,261       5,080       23,539       10,195     13,344  
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations                     13,920           13,920  
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments                                
Add: Asset impairment charges                     962       1,220     (258 )
Add: Incentive allocations         4,274       (4,274 )     7,456       12,540     (5,084 )
Add: Depreciation and amortization expense(1)   69,453       59,380       10,073       194,384       157,084     37,300  
Add: Interest expense and dividends on preferred shares   66,272       48,519       17,753       185,845       141,436     44,409  
Add: Internalization fee to affiliate                     300,000           300,000  
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities(2)   (382 )     642       (1,024 )     (1,547 )     96     (1,643 )
Less: Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated entities   438       (46 )     484       1,799       1,669     130  
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA                                
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 232,030     $ 154,218     $ 77,812     $ 610,035     $ 434,951   $ 175,084  

________________________________________________________

(1) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $56,775 and $43,959, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $3,720 and $3,726 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $8,958 and $11,695, respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $163,386 and $123,399, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $11,482 and $11,325 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $19,516 and $22,360, respectively.

(2) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023: (i) net (loss) income of $(438) and $46, (ii) depreciation and amortization expense of $56 and $367, and (iii) acquisition and transaction expenses of $0 and $229, respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023: (i) net loss of $1,799 and $1,669, (ii) depreciation and amortization expense of $252 and $1,202, and (iii) acquisition and transaction expenses of $0 and $563, respectively.


