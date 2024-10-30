Lumos Pharma Announces Two Abstracts Accepted for Oral Presentation at the 62ⁿᵈ Annual ESPE Meeting 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, announced today that updated analyses of data from the Company’s Phase 2 OraGrowtH210 and OraGrowtH212 clinical trials have been accepted for oral presentation at the 62nd Annual European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology Meeting, or ESPE 2024, to be held November 16-18, 2024 in Liverpool, UK.

Two abstracts on data from the OraGrowtH Trials evaluating oral LUM-201 for Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) will be presented on Sunday, November 17th, by Elżbieta Petriczko, MD, PhD, Pomeranian Medical University, Szczecin, Poland, and on Monday, November 18th, by Peter E. Clayton, MD, University of Manchester, Manchester, UK, respectively.

LUM-201 Oral Abstract Presentations:

Sunday, November 17th – Session: Free Communications 7: GH and IGFs – 10:50AM Local Time

FC7.6 Abstract entitled, Growth, IGF-1 and IGFBP-3 Responses to Oral LUM-201 in OraGrowtH210 and OraGrowtH212 Trials in Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) Over 12 to 24 Months on Treatment (Elżbieta Petriczko, MD, PhD, et al)



Monday, November 18th – Session: Free Communications 15: Late Breaking – 9:40AM Local Time

FC15.2 Abstract entitled, Amount and Pattern of Pulsatile GH Secretion Induced by the Oral Growth Hormone Secretagogue LUM-201 Is Related to Growth and IGF-1 Responses in Moderate Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) (Peter E. Clayton, MD, et al)



About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. The Company was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate, LUM-201, is a novel, oral growth hormone (GH) secretagogue, seeking to transform the ~$4.7B global GH market from injectable to oral therapy. LUM-201 is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies in Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) and has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

