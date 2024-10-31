Agreement at PRS Asia to Tackle Singapore’s Plastic Waste

Waste Management and Recycling Association of Singapore and Singapore Logistics Association to sign collaboration agreement at the Plastics Recycling Show Asia

KENT, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move aimed at increasing plastic recycling and reducing the overall consumption of packaging, the Waste Management and Recycling Association of Singapore (WMRAS) and Singapore Logistics Association (SLA) will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to formalise their collaboration. The signing will take place on the opening day of the Plastics Recycling Show Asia, taking place at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore from 13-14 November 2024, where Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Sustainability & the Environment will be Guest of Honour.Singapore's plastic waste problem is a growing concern, with more than 900,000 tonnes of plastic waste generated annually, but only a small percentage (around 4%) being recycled. While global solutions are important, local solutions tailored to Singapore's context can be more effective in addressing the issue.“This agreement will formalise the recycling and waste reduction collaboration between WMRAS and the SLA to implement programs for recycling packaging waste generated in the logistics sector, with a focus on reducing Scope 3 emissions,” said Fang Wei Goh, Executive Director of WMRAS. “We will be developing programs related to sustainability and environmental best practices; fleet management and logistics operations and digital transformation in logistics and waste management. Members of both associations will also explore joint business opportunities and partnerships that align with decarbonization efforts and waste reduction.”“I am delighted that WMRAS and SLA have chosen Plastics Recycling Show Asia to formalise their collaboration to tackle plastic waste in Singapore,” said Matt Barber, Global Events Director at Crain Communications. “PRS Asia brings together both regional and global players from the plastics and recycling sectors to showcase innovative technology, share best practice, network and collaborate. WMRAS are also hosting the Singapore Pavilion in the exhibition featuring leading local companies innovating in plastics recycling.”Global and regional companies exhibiting at PRS Asia include: ADUPI, ALBA/interzero, BEIER, BoReTech, Dalmia Polypro, Ecoplast Consulting, EREMA, ExxonMobil, Fimic, Krones Recycling, NGR, Pan Era Group, Pashupati Group, Polystar, trinamiX and Veolia.The show’s in-depth conference programme will cover all the key issues currently facing the plastic recycling value chain in Asia and beyond. Speakers from leading global brands already confirmed include Marc Cox, Director for Stakeholder Relations at Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Caitlin Punzalan, Philippines Corporate and Government Affairs Lead at Mondelez International and Zhaolong Shi, Materials Senior Expert, Packaging Science Centre at L'Oreal Operations.Topics covered in individual sessions and discussion panels include: a regional market overview, a regulation update, the latest developments in chemical and physical plastics recycling, IT and software innovation, and the challenges and solutions for waste management, collection and sorting.Among the geographical focus sessions delivered by local experts will be sessions focusing on plastics recycling in Indonesia, China and India. Topics already confirmed in the Spotlight on Materials session include PET packaging, PE film recycling and HDPE recycling. The final day of the conference will close with sessions looking at the latest industry technology and innovations and a future roadmap for plastics recycling in the region.The Plastics Recycling Show Asia is organised by Crain Communications and supported by the Waste Management & Recycling Association of Singapore. Other regional and international industry associations supporting the event include Plastics Recyclers Europe, SCIC Singapore Chemistry Industry Council, the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, Indonesian Plastics Recyclers, China Plastic Reuse & Recycling Association (CPRRA) and Indonesian Plastic Recycling Association (ADUPI).For full details of the conference programme and to register to attend visit the PRS Asia website: https://prseventasia.com/ Plastics Recycling Show Events Calendar• Plastics Recycling Show Asia, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 13-14 November 2024. https://prseventasia.com/ • Plastics Recycling Show India, NESCO Bombay Exhibition Center (BEC), Mumbai 4-6 December 2024 https://www.prseventindia.com/ • Plastics Recycling Show Europe, RAI Amsterdam, 1-2 April 2025 https://www.prseventeurope.com/ • Plastics Recycling Show Middle East & Africa, 15-17 September 2025 https://prseventmea.com/ Social MediaLinked In: https://www.linkedin.com/company/plastics-recycling-show-asia/ X: https://x.com/PRS_Asia About the Plastics Recycling Show AsiaThe Plastics Recycling Show Asia (PRS Asia) is the annual exhibition and conference for plastics recycling professionals in the region. It brings together key players from the plastics and recycling sectors to learn, network and capitalise on the business opportunities plastic recycling offers. The annual event is organised by Crain Communications and takes place at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 13-14 November 2024.

